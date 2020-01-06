Best Nokia 7.2 Cases Android Central 2020

The Nokia 7.2 is one of the latest mid-range handsets to hit the market, and while it has a great feature and value combination, you'll want to keep it protected. The device hits many checkboxes for users such as great hardware and battery life, along with a clean software experience. Nokia even packed in a dedicated Google Assistant button so you can get things done quicker. We have found the best cases to consider when trying to find the perfect match for this awesome device.

Ol' reliable: Spigen Rugged Armor

Staff Pick

Spigen has been there for just about every major phone release in recent years, along with some quieter releases like the Nokia 7.2. With the Rugged Armor, you know that you're getting some of the best protection with Spigen's Air Cushion technology.

$13 at Amazon

Real leather wallet: 32ndShop Classic Series Leather Book Wallet

There's just something about real leather cases that gets people excited, and the 32ndShop Leather Book Wallet ticks the boxes. This case is made from real leather and has both a built-in card slot and an extra pocket for some cash.

$20 at Amazon

Dual-layered protection: TUDIA Merge

TUDIA's Merge line of cases are some of the most protective available thanks to the dual-layer design. There is a soft TPU inner shell to help with shock absorption and a hard outer shell to help protect against scratches and drops.

$13 at Amazon

Extra personality: Starhemei Slim TPU Cover

The Starhemei Slim TPU Cover is rather basic, but comes with a few different unique and stylish designs to stand out from the crowd. The TPU case is designed to enhance the look of your Nokia 7.2 while keeping it safe from accidents.

$7 at Amazon

Non-slip fit: Flyme Snugly Fit Case

The Flyme Snugly Fit Case will feel like there's no case at all with as tight of a fit as this case has to offer. Plus, there's a lanyard hole on the side, and you get a tempered glass screen protector with every purchase.

$9 at Amazon

Military look: Sun Van Armor Hybrid Case

If the intention is to have a case that looks like it was designed for the military, then the Sun Van Armor Hybrid Case is perfect. This TPU case is designed to withstand shocks from drops and includes a 9H tempered glass screen protector.

$8 at Amazon

Show it off: Olixar FlexiShield Transparent Case

Don't hide that beautiful new device that you just got, and you don't have to with the Olixar FlexiShield Transparent Case. Olixar promises that you won't have to worry about fingerprints or yellowing with its new microdot design, which still allows you to show off the Nokia 7.2.

$10 at Amazon

Barely there: Kqimi Ultra-Thin Cover

Nobody likes to add a bunch of weight and bulk to their slim new smartphone, and the Kqimi Ultra-Thin Cover makes sure your phone stays light. The case itself measures in at just 0.8mm while still offering a lip around the display and the camera cutout to save it from scratches.

$12 at Amazon

Prop it up: PUSHIMEI Air Cushion Cover

Sometimes your phone needs a little bit of added versatility, and that's what you get with the PUSHIMEI Air Cushion Cover. This ultra-rugged case not only does a fantastic job at protecting your phone but also includes a built-in kickstand to sit back and relax to some videos.

$8 at Amazon

Slim and versatile: Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover

You wouldn't be able to tell at first glance that the Olixar Leather Flip Cover is made from Faux leather. But between looking great, offering a few card pockets, and the magnetic fastener, you can't go wrong with this wallet case.

$13 at Amazon

Pick a case that works for you

It can be tough to pick a case that really works for what you need on a day-in and day-out basis. Regardless of what you are looking for, the Spigen Rugged Armor is perfect for just about every situation with its Air Cushion technology for improved shock absorption. Plus, it has that classic Spigen design that many have come to know and love over the years.

Those looking for more of a professional or versatile case won't want to look any further than the 32ndShop Classic Series Leather Book Wallet. There is a card slot cutout on the inside of the flap, along with an additional pocket for any business cards or cash that you need. Plus, you can prop up the Nokia 7.2 if you want to watch some videos and the case will stay closed with the magnetic closure.

