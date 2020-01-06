Best Nokia 7.2 Cases Android Central 2020

The Nokia 7.2 is one of the latest mid-range handsets to hit the market, and while it has a great feature and value combination, you'll want to keep it protected. The device hits many checkboxes for users such as great hardware and battery life, along with a clean software experience. Nokia even packed in a dedicated Google Assistant button so you can get things done quicker. We have found the best cases to consider when trying to find the perfect match for this awesome device.

Pick a case that works for you

It can be tough to pick a case that really works for what you need on a day-in and day-out basis. Regardless of what you are looking for, the Spigen Rugged Armor is perfect for just about every situation with its Air Cushion technology for improved shock absorption. Plus, it has that classic Spigen design that many have come to know and love over the years.

Those looking for more of a professional or versatile case won't want to look any further than the 32ndShop Classic Series Leather Book Wallet. There is a card slot cutout on the inside of the flap, along with an additional pocket for any business cards or cash that you need. Plus, you can prop up the Nokia 7.2 if you want to watch some videos and the case will stay closed with the magnetic closure.

