Best Nokia 7.2 Cases Android Central 2020
The Nokia 7.2 is one of the latest mid-range handsets to hit the market, and while it has a great feature and value combination, you'll want to keep it protected. The device hits many checkboxes for users such as great hardware and battery life, along with a clean software experience. Nokia even packed in a dedicated Google Assistant button so you can get things done quicker. We have found the best cases to consider when trying to find the perfect match for this awesome device.
- Ol' reliable: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Real leather wallet: 32ndShop Classic Series Leather Book Wallet
- Dual-layered protection: TUDIA Merge
- Extra personality: Starhemei Slim TPU Cover
- Non-slip fit: Flyme Snugly Fit Case
- Military look: Sun Van Armor Hybrid Case
- Show it off: Olixar FlexiShield Transparent Case
- Barely there: Kqimi Ultra-Thin Cover
- Prop it up: PUSHIMEI Air Cushion Cover
- Slim and versatile: Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover
Ol' reliable: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff Pick
Spigen has been there for just about every major phone release in recent years, along with some quieter releases like the Nokia 7.2. With the Rugged Armor, you know that you're getting some of the best protection with Spigen's Air Cushion technology.
Real leather wallet: 32ndShop Classic Series Leather Book Wallet
There's just something about real leather cases that gets people excited, and the 32ndShop Leather Book Wallet ticks the boxes. This case is made from real leather and has both a built-in card slot and an extra pocket for some cash.
Dual-layered protection: TUDIA Merge
TUDIA's Merge line of cases are some of the most protective available thanks to the dual-layer design. There is a soft TPU inner shell to help with shock absorption and a hard outer shell to help protect against scratches and drops.
Extra personality: Starhemei Slim TPU Cover
The Starhemei Slim TPU Cover is rather basic, but comes with a few different unique and stylish designs to stand out from the crowd. The TPU case is designed to enhance the look of your Nokia 7.2 while keeping it safe from accidents.
Non-slip fit: Flyme Snugly Fit Case
The Flyme Snugly Fit Case will feel like there's no case at all with as tight of a fit as this case has to offer. Plus, there's a lanyard hole on the side, and you get a tempered glass screen protector with every purchase.
Military look: Sun Van Armor Hybrid Case
If the intention is to have a case that looks like it was designed for the military, then the Sun Van Armor Hybrid Case is perfect. This TPU case is designed to withstand shocks from drops and includes a 9H tempered glass screen protector.
Show it off: Olixar FlexiShield Transparent Case
Don't hide that beautiful new device that you just got, and you don't have to with the Olixar FlexiShield Transparent Case. Olixar promises that you won't have to worry about fingerprints or yellowing with its new microdot design, which still allows you to show off the Nokia 7.2.
Barely there: Kqimi Ultra-Thin Cover
Nobody likes to add a bunch of weight and bulk to their slim new smartphone, and the Kqimi Ultra-Thin Cover makes sure your phone stays light. The case itself measures in at just 0.8mm while still offering a lip around the display and the camera cutout to save it from scratches.
Prop it up: PUSHIMEI Air Cushion Cover
Sometimes your phone needs a little bit of added versatility, and that's what you get with the PUSHIMEI Air Cushion Cover. This ultra-rugged case not only does a fantastic job at protecting your phone but also includes a built-in kickstand to sit back and relax to some videos.
Slim and versatile: Olixar Faux Leather Flip Cover
You wouldn't be able to tell at first glance that the Olixar Leather Flip Cover is made from Faux leather. But between looking great, offering a few card pockets, and the magnetic fastener, you can't go wrong with this wallet case.
Pick a case that works for you
It can be tough to pick a case that really works for what you need on a day-in and day-out basis. Regardless of what you are looking for, the Spigen Rugged Armor is perfect for just about every situation with its Air Cushion technology for improved shock absorption. Plus, it has that classic Spigen design that many have come to know and love over the years.
Those looking for more of a professional or versatile case won't want to look any further than the 32ndShop Classic Series Leather Book Wallet. There is a card slot cutout on the inside of the flap, along with an additional pocket for any business cards or cash that you need. Plus, you can prop up the Nokia 7.2 if you want to watch some videos and the case will stay closed with the magnetic closure.
