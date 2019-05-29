The Nokia 6 may not be the latest and greatest device to hit the market, but it's still a solid option for those looking for a budget-friendly device. Despite its low-cost, you still want to make sure that your new phone stays protected because you don't want to end up losing your content due to an accidental drop. For that, we have found some of the best cases that you can buy today for the Nokia 6.

Which case is for you?

If you want the best case which not only will protect the Nokia 6 but will look great in the process, look no further than the TUDIA Merge Dual-Layer case. The combination of TPU and polycarbonate cannot be oversold and TUDIA also ensured that the edges surrounding the display are raised so that your screen is protected from accidental scratches.

Those looking for a case that offers a bit more function, will want to check out the Kwmobile Wallet Case. This case sports a fabric and faux leather design, while including a couple of slots for your credit cards or ID's, along with an inner pocket for any cash that you may have.

Then there are folks who want the no-nonsense TPU case that has been popular for years. The Dretal TPU Case will give you just that, with its brushed texturing on the back to improve grip. And if something happens to your case within the first month, Dretal offers a 30-day warranty so that you an get a new case quickly.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.