The Nokia 6 may not be the latest and greatest device to hit the market, but it's still a solid option for those looking for a budget-friendly device. Despite its low-cost, you still want to make sure that your new phone stays protected because you don't want to end up losing your content due to an accidental drop. For that, we have found some of the best cases that you can buy today for the Nokia 6.
- Protective, slim, and necessary: TUDIA Merge Dual Layer Case
- Everyone needs one: Kwmobile Wallet Case
- Plain and protective: Dretal Flexible Soft TPU Case
- Show it off: Yiakeng Clear TPU Slim Case
- Uber-protection: KimBoo Dual-Layer Armor Cover
- Beautiful quicksand: Torryka Liquid Quicksand Bumper Cover
Protective, slim, and necessary: TUDIA Merge Dual Layer CaseStaff pick
When you look for a protective cases, some of these features likely include raised edges to keep the screen safe, and easy installation. The TUDIA Merge for the Nokia 6 does just this as the case sports a snap-on design for easy installation, along with the aforementioned raised edges around the display. Two layers can be found within the case, with a soft TPU inner case, and a hard-shell polycarbonate case on the outside.
Everyone needs one: Kwmobile Wallet Case
If our smartphones are so versatile, why can't our cases be just as useful? The Kwmobile Wallet Case provides just the right amount of functionality, with it two card holders, and another pocket for any cash or receipts you may have. Plus, you this case duals as a kickstand, so you can prop up the Nokia 6 if you want to catch up on your favorite TV show. Those worried about the Kwmobile case falling open accidentally, the company thought of that with a strong magnetic closure to keep your cards, cash, and phone, all in place.
Plain and protective: Dretal Flexible Soft TPU Case
There's absolutely nothing wrong with your "boring" old TPU case, as these types of cases are extremely good at keeping your devices protected. With the Nokia 6, this is no different and the Dretal TPU Case offers a brushed texture which not only looks good, but will add a bit more grip so that the phone doesn't fall. In addition to being ultra-slim, the Dretal case is also flexible, and it comes in either Navy or Black if you want to change things up.
Show it off: Yiakeng Clear TPU Slim Case
What's the point of picking up a device that looks as sleek as the Nokia 6 if you can't show it off. Yiakeng solves that problem with its Crystal Clear soft case for the Nokia 6. This case includes a frosted texture on the dies, allowing for you to keep a better grip on your phone. Plus, since you can see through it, everyone else can too, so you can show off your awesome smartphone.
Uber-protection: KimBoo Dual-Layer Armor Cover
Just about everyone has run into the issue where they had just gotten the "bulkier" case to keep their phone protected. But often that protection comes at a cost that not many are willing to deal with. As for the KimBoo cover, this case not only offers shock-absorption, but also includes a built-in kickstand so you can prop it up on your desk or on your lap.
Beautiful quicksand: Torryka Liquid Quicksand Bumper Cover
Basic cases are, for the most part, boring, and sometimes you want a case that is as bubbly as your personality. The Torryka Liquid Quicksand Case does just that with the teal quicksand that is sandwiched within the case itself. Every time that you pick up, use, or fidget with your phone, the quicksand will move with you, creating a rather mesmerizing effect. Plus, the company is throwing in a free tempered glass screen protector so you can get as much protection as possible.
Which case is for you?
If you want the best case which not only will protect the Nokia 6 but will look great in the process, look no further than the TUDIA Merge Dual-Layer case. The combination of TPU and polycarbonate cannot be oversold and TUDIA also ensured that the edges surrounding the display are raised so that your screen is protected from accidental scratches.
Those looking for a case that offers a bit more function, will want to check out the Kwmobile Wallet Case. This case sports a fabric and faux leather design, while including a couple of slots for your credit cards or ID's, along with an inner pocket for any cash that you may have.
Then there are folks who want the no-nonsense TPU case that has been popular for years. The Dretal TPU Case will give you just that, with its brushed texturing on the back to improve grip. And if something happens to your case within the first month, Dretal offers a 30-day warranty so that you an get a new case quickly.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.