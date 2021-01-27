Best Nokia 5.4 Cases Android Central 2021

At first glance, the Nokia 5.4 may not seem like much more than another budget-friendly phone, but with its impressive 48MP primary camera, it instantly becomes a contender for one of the best cheap Android phones. Now that Nokia has released its latest device, you're likely going to be looking for the best Nokia 5.4 cases. Well, you're in luck as we've rounded up the best cases you can find for one of the best Nokia phones of the year.

Find the best Nokia 5.4 cases

When it comes to finding a case, it's all fine and dandy if you find one that works, but what about getting a case that works with your screen protector? With the QCMM Transparent Cover, you won't have to worry about compatibility as the company includes two tempered glass screen protectors in the box. The case itself is made from TPU which offers plenty in terms of shock absorption while sporting air cushions in all four corners, so you really get everything you'll want here.

Those looking for something a bit more traditional or don't care about showing off your new Nokia 5.4, will want to check out the Osophter TPU Cover. This case is made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate materials for a great one-two punch to protect your phone against drops and other potential damages. Plus the backplate features a rubberized material to improve grip so your phone stays in your hand and doesn't accidentally fall down.