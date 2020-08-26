Best Night Light Android Central 2020

The best night lights aren't just for people who are afraid of the dark. They come in handy for helping you see your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night or for some ambiance lighting for reading and resting. The Emotionlite Plug-in Night Light is the best night light because you get six per pack to place in different rooms or hallways of the home and they have rotating heads so you can adjust the direction of the light as needed. It provides a warm white glow that automatically comes on when needed and it plugs in to any standard socket without blocking the second outlet.

These circular-shaped lights come in packs of six and plug into a standard AC outlet without blocking the second outlet. What makes them stand out, however, is that they offer 360-degree rotation so you can adjust the direction of light as needed. The dusk to dawn sensor means the lights automatically turn on when ambient lighting is no longer sufficient, and they provide a warm white glow with six lumens of brightness. Unfortunately, you can't adjust/dim the light, but chances are you won't need to anyway. They are designed for indoor use and offer an up to 50,000-hour lifespan, which makes them ideal for the bedroom, hallway, kitchen, bathroom, or stairway. They also come with a 45-day money back guarantee. And while you might not need all six of the night lights, the price is affordable enough that it's worth getting to keep the others as spares. Pros: 360-degree rotation

Six in a pack for good value

Money back guarantee reassurance

Doesn't block second oulet Cons: Can't adjust light level

Might be more lights than you need

Best Value: MAZ-TEK Plug-in LED Night Light – 2-pack

These square lights provide plenty of brightness as needed. But the best part? You can tone down the level of the warm white light via adjustable brightness using the slide switch. The smart dusk to dawn sensor means the light only turns on when it's needed, automatically sensing when ambient light is not sufficient to lighten the room or hallway where it's situated. The LED bulb also has a 50,000-hour lifespan. The night light plugs right into an AC socket and doesn't block the second outlet, so it's ideal for placement almost anywhere in your home. With a maximum power consumption of about 0.5-watts, the LED light is also energy efficient. You get two in a pack, offering great value. Pros: Affordable pricing

Stepless dimming for adjustable brightness

Energy efficient

Doesn't block second outlet Cons: Larger in size than some of the others

Best for Bathroom: GE LED Night Light – 2-pack

You can place this night light virtually anywhere in the home, as with the others on this list. However, this one is especially suited to the bathroom thanks to its stylish glossy white finish that will fit in with the décor of most bathrooms. Because you can't adjust the light level, however, this night light might be better where brighter light is needed, like in the bathroom. Plug this efficient LED light in to a standard outlet and it will automatically turn on when the bathroom lights are off, providing enough lighting so you can get to the toilet in the middle of the night without having to turn on the bright bathroom lights. The light remains cool to the touch, even when plugged in, and leaves the second outlet free to plug in other devices, like an electric toothbrush, shaver, or blow dryer. It comes in two packs, so you can use an extra in another part of the home. Pros: Bright light suitable for bathrooms

Stylish and unique look

Energy efficient

Leaves second outlet free Cons: Can't adjust light level

Some might not like the look and size

Too bright for some

Best for Bedside: UNIFUN Night Light/Touch Lamp

Unlike the other night lights on this list, this one isn't a small light that plugs right into an AC outlet and sits on the wall, coming on when it senses light is needed. It's actually also a lamp that can sit on your bedside table and is touch-activated. So, in addition to a night light, it can also function as a table, reading, and bedside lamp. Plus, it also has color-changing LEDs that you can switch among by simply touching it. Touch it for more than three seconds to turn it off or on. The maximum of 9.25 watts of brightness is adjustable from dim to high, so you can keep it on dim while sleeping or crank it up to medium or high when reading in bed. Set it to auto-cycle RGB colors or to fixed to fit your mood or setting. It has a 360-degree light panel that provides uniform light and can work while unplugged via the battery that lasts for up to eight hours at minimum brightness or up to four hours at maximum. That means you can easily move it from room to room as well. Use your standard phone wall adapter to recharge the lithium-ion battery with the included charging cable. It comes with a one-year warranty and 30-day guarantee. Pros: Doubles as a table lamp

Adjustable brightness

Works unplugged via built-in battery

Can cycle between different RGB colors Cons: Might be bigger than you need

Colors might not be necessary

You have to manually turn it on

Best for Hallways: Eufy by Anker Lumi Plug-In Night Light – 4-pack

Grab a pack of these four lights that are ideal for use in hallways and corridors where some dim lighting will make navigating in the dark easier. The small lights offer warm, white glare-free lighting that automatically turns on and off depending on the ambient lighting. Plug one right into an AC outlet and it won't block the second outlet. From the same team at Anker, the lights are made of fire-resistant material and employ an inconspicuous design and ivory finish that can easily blend into a standard wall outlet, or even wall, depending on your paint color. The curved backplate helps produce even light. Offering 9 watts, you can't adjust the light level. However, it provides just enough so you can see but not too much to be distracting. And with four lights in a pack, you can place them in every hallway or room of the home that family members might walk through at night. Pros: Small and inconspicuous design

Right amount of light for hallways

Won't block second outlet

Will adjust depending on ambient lighting

Four-pack is a great value Cons: Can't adjust brightness

Best for Versatility: Philips 4-Outlet Surge Protector & Night Light