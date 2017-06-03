What are the latest games worth checking out in the Google Play Store?
Updated June 3, 2017: Try out the early release of the top-down zombie shooter Dead Plague, check out the new take on the King of Fighters franchise, and then play the casual basketball game Bouncy Hoops!
There are thousands and thousands of games available in the Google Play Store, with more being added every month. With so much content hitting the app store, it can be damn near impossible to keep up with all the latest releases and determine which games are worth your time.
Here at Android Central, we want to help. We'll be using this space to let you know about the latest gaming releases for Android that we think deserve your attention. We'll be checking in and updating this page weekly as new games are released, so refresh often!
Dead Plague (Beta)
Dead Plague is in only in beta but it looks really promising. It's a top-down twin-stick shooter where you must blast your way through wave after wave of zombies — imagine if they made a mobile-optimized version of Left 4 Dead.
That's essentially Dead Plague, which at this point in production offers a basic storyline that drenched in zombie blood as explore an island that's infested with the living dead. You've got a full arsenal of weapons to fight back with, and the game strategically provides ammo deposits throughout each level which is a nice touch and prevents you from becoming too trigger happy. Enemies will also be alerted to your location if you make noise near them, so if you're too careless you'll soon find yourself overrun by the horde.
The graphics are good and the touch controls are decent as well, but it's not fair to judge this game too much considering it's still in development. Either way, it's free to check out in the Google Play Store and we think it's worth your time to do so.
KOF'98 Ultimate Match Online
King of Fighters has legions of fans, and KOF'98 Ultimate Match Online (shortened to KOF98 UM OL because that's how you title, apparently) is an ode from SNK to those fans. But instead of offering more of the same arcade fighter gameplay, they've teamed with Hong Kong-based developers FingerFun Limited and mixed things up with this mashup beat'em up RPG that exists within the KOF universe and features all your favorite characters
If you're a KOF fan looking for a fresh take on the franchise, you're in for a treat. As you play you build out a team of eight fighters, each with their own unique skills and ultimate attacks. There's a deep character upgrade system here, the character design is pretty great, and there's a good variety of enemies.
The first chapter and a half of the campaign act as a tutorial of sorts to teach you the ropes, but from there you're on your own to build your team, upgrade their skills and head into battle. It's a free game, with the downsides of in-app purchases and the occasional add.
Download: KOF'98 Ultimate Match Online (Free w/IAPs
Bouncy Hoops
Bouncy Hoops is the latest game published by NoodleCake Studios which is reason alone to check this game out. The best way to describe this game is basketball-meets-Flappy Bird.
It's a light, casual game with a simple goal: sink as many baskets as you can. You control the basketball by tapping to pop it in the air. If you shoot the ball over the net, it'll reappear on the other side of the screen. There are two game modes to choose between: Arcade and Time. Arcade is the endless mode where you only have about five seconds to get the ball through the next hoop, which generates on either side of the court at different heights. You can link clean shots for combo bonuses and even earn a buzzer beater bonus if you time things right. Time mode works basically the same way, except you're a minute to sink as many baskets as you can.
You collect coins as you play which can be used to unlock different ball styles, and there is the occasional ad to deal with. Bouncy Hoops is one of those fun and simple games that's quick to pick up but hard to master, and a great game for competing against your friends in the Google Play Leaderboards.
Reader comments
*football
So... the headline is updated but not the body of the article?
Just downloaded Galaxy on Fire 2.
Love GoF2, except I can't move saved games between devices and it doesn't save them to the cloud. Installed GoF3 the other day but haven't played it yet.
Uh... Wheres the injustice stuff?
Sooner or later the AC app post will match the AC website post
I like to play Alto and War Robots
My name is BBQ McNugget.
You ate my father for lunch.
Prepare to DIET!
Same problem that I had last week. I'm still seeing Super Mario and Scream Hero on the AC app while its updated on the browser.
Google play
I don't see it there. Link perhaps? The title of this article and content do not match. Thanks in advance
Nevermind. I just noticed it hasn't been released yet. Thanks!
Where is tempest?
The preview says Dynasty Warriors while the actual article is about Super Mario, Scream Hero and Dead Ringer.
Scream Hero sounds interesting but obviously not playable on many public places. Heck not even at home or my neighbors might think something is up. Lol.
Not gonna pay 10$ for a runner! Other games cost the same and even less and are 100000 times better.
I got the escapists on XBone with my gold subscription a while back. It's entertaining for a bit... They lost me with having to do chores to progress in the game though. I want to break out, not do 8-bit laundry.
Lord... Ghosts n Goblins. Took me over a year to finish the game as a youth due to rage quitting and busted controllers. 😠
You can't use a real controller and the game doesn't remember your preferred control method. Doesn't sound like a great performer to me.
That's because cell phone games are a gimmick. Use a Vita or 3ds if you want real mobile gaming
Thanks for the recommendation Marc! I'm the developer behind NoEscape. I hope you enjoy the game! Feel free to reach out if you need any tips or more information.
Forget the games, I want that Star Trek communicator. :-)
I beta tested Post Knight, really fun game. Its one of my favorite mobile game right now specially because its hard to find a fun, simple yet unique rpg that you can play offline. All we get this days on the rpg genre are DH or Brave Frontier clones this days. We be lucky to get one or two unique games every now and then and the hit or miss rpgs from Kemco.
Unhappy Ever After RPG: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wt.uea&rdid=com.wt.uea
Free version is available, but the premium version is on sale right now $.99 from $2.49
- Open world RPG that was ported from PC/MAC successful kickstarter, looks pretty good.
Island Delta reminds me of Rochard. Maybe a 3D version of it. Cartoony, same kinda style, even the abilities seem to be close. Idk, think I'll give it a try.
Dubspace is fun although it really feels like I'll only play this for a couple of rounds per day. Will glady pay a couple of bucks considering it doesn't have in-apps.
I've recently developed my own game, Loser Simulator. Check it out, it's free.
Ripe with social commentary and self condescension.
Most of us play games to escape reality, not be reminded of it.
Most of these games look cheesy
One of the best games that really needs a sequel is Tiny Thief.. also Castle Doomblad
I want to sue...
As a Hispanic, I feel the taco truck is offensive...
Why not Tamales, or Arroz con pollo????
Thanks. I have never really enjoyed games on Android, except Clash of clans, Jetpack Joyride, and Boom beach. But it's quite frustrating at the end because it's a little bit always the same things over and over again.
Gustavo Woltmann
I Love Hue is on Amazon Underground. If you get it there you don't have to worry about any IAPs.
I've been putting hours into Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links
Great... Let's duel, then.
Modern Strike, another nostalgic one for CS fans.
Sword Art Online Memory Defrag just came out fairly recently as well.
Star Wars looks fun but looks like a game attempting to milk your wallet dry with endless IAP. No thanks to that genre of crap.
Teeny Titans
I'd still stick with my Asphalt 8 and Minion Rush....
The problem with minion rush is when you die you have to go through all the tedious menus and stuff. Subway surfer offers much faster return to play... at least that's how MR was when it first came out... haven't played since it turned me off.
No Android game will ever come close to Badland in terms of replayability and intensity.
Downloading hocus now, thanks pointing it out :)
I know I'm replying to an old comment, but how far did you get in Hocus? It's such a good, relaxing game.
Looks like the Star Wars game is in the same vein as Netmarble's Marvel: Future Fight. If it is, then I'll definitely download it, because I enjoy M:FF's style of gameplay.
Not too sure how I feel about the IAP's, though; although, I do understand.
Just downloaded it yesterday. It's super fun
What's the name of this SW game?