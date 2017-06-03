What are the latest games worth checking out in the Google Play Store?

There are thousands and thousands of games available in the Google Play Store, with more being added every month. With so much content hitting the app store, it can be damn near impossible to keep up with all the latest releases and determine which games are worth your time.

Here at Android Central, we want to help. We'll be using this space to let you know about the latest gaming releases for Android that we think deserve your attention. We'll be checking in and updating this page weekly as new games are released, so refresh often!

Dead Plague (Beta)

Dead Plague is in only in beta but it looks really promising. It's a top-down twin-stick shooter where you must blast your way through wave after wave of zombies — imagine if they made a mobile-optimized version of Left 4 Dead.

That's essentially Dead Plague, which at this point in production offers a basic storyline that drenched in zombie blood as explore an island that's infested with the living dead. You've got a full arsenal of weapons to fight back with, and the game strategically provides ammo deposits throughout each level which is a nice touch and prevents you from becoming too trigger happy. Enemies will also be alerted to your location if you make noise near them, so if you're too careless you'll soon find yourself overrun by the horde.

The graphics are good and the touch controls are decent as well, but it's not fair to judge this game too much considering it's still in development. Either way, it's free to check out in the Google Play Store and we think it's worth your time to do so.

Download: Dead Plague (Beta)

KOF'98 Ultimate Match Online

King of Fighters has legions of fans, and KOF'98 Ultimate Match Online (shortened to KOF98 UM OL because that's how you title, apparently) is an ode from SNK to those fans. But instead of offering more of the same arcade fighter gameplay, they've teamed with Hong Kong-based developers FingerFun Limited and mixed things up with this mashup beat'em up RPG that exists within the KOF universe and features all your favorite characters

If you're a KOF fan looking for a fresh take on the franchise, you're in for a treat. As you play you build out a team of eight fighters, each with their own unique skills and ultimate attacks. There's a deep character upgrade system here, the character design is pretty great, and there's a good variety of enemies.

The first chapter and a half of the campaign act as a tutorial of sorts to teach you the ropes, but from there you're on your own to build your team, upgrade their skills and head into battle. It's a free game, with the downsides of in-app purchases and the occasional add.

Download: KOF'98 Ultimate Match Online (Free w/IAPs

Bouncy Hoops

Bouncy Hoops is the latest game published by NoodleCake Studios which is reason alone to check this game out. The best way to describe this game is basketball-meets-Flappy Bird.

It's a light, casual game with a simple goal: sink as many baskets as you can. You control the basketball by tapping to pop it in the air. If you shoot the ball over the net, it'll reappear on the other side of the screen. There are two game modes to choose between: Arcade and Time. Arcade is the endless mode where you only have about five seconds to get the ball through the next hoop, which generates on either side of the court at different heights. You can link clean shots for combo bonuses and even earn a buzzer beater bonus if you time things right. Time mode works basically the same way, except you're a minute to sink as many baskets as you can.

You collect coins as you play which can be used to unlock different ball styles, and there is the occasional ad to deal with. Bouncy Hoops is one of those fun and simple games that's quick to pick up but hard to master, and a great game for competing against your friends in the Google Play Leaderboards.

Download: Bouncy Hoops (Free w/IAPs)