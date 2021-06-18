Netflix continues to be one of the best streaming services when it comes to both original series and films. But with so much content to choose from, and more being added on the regular, where do you start? Here's a round-up of the best 21 Netflix movies streaming now.

Trending now on Netflix Digging through Netflix's massive library of films can be intimidating. Thankfully, the platform offers a Trending Now section, which highlights the most popular movies on Netflix right now. With that in mind, here's a handful of films trending now on Netflix. 2 Hearts (2020)

Based on a true story, 2 Hearts follows two parallel love stories: one involving a college student who falls in love with a classmate and a second about a Cuban exile falling for a beautiful flight attendant. The film stars Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto, Tiera Skovbye, and Radha Mitchell. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Army of the Dead (2021)

Directed by Zach Snyder, Army of the Dead follows a group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas in hopes of pulling off the greatest heist ever. The film stars Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro, and Ella Purnell. Awake (2021)

Awake stars Gina Rodriquez as a former U.S. Army medic and recovering addict named Jill Adams, who discovers that her young daughter may be the key to curing an unexplained insomnia that's spreading across the globe. The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (2021)

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines centers on a teenager named Katie Mitchell, who embarks on a road trip with her parents, little brother and the family dog to start her first year at film school. Their plans to bond, however, are turned upside down when the world's electronic devices come to life to take over the planet. The film features the voices of Abbi Jacobsen, Danny McBride, Olivia Colman, and Blake Griffin. Best Netflix Originals Netflix has established itself as the premier streaming service for solid original films. With that in mind, here's a roundup of some of the best — and most recently released — Netflix Originals films streaming on the platform right now. The Boys in the Band (2020)

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, The Boys in the Band depicts what happens when a visitor interrupts a gathering of gay men in New York City in 1968 and turns the evening upside down. The ensemble cast Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, and Andrew Rannells. Finding Ohana (2021)

Finding Ohana finds a pair of Brooklyn-born siblings reconnecting with their Hawaiian heritage after coming across a mysterious journal that points to long-lost treasure hidden somewhere in rural Oahu. Thunder Force (2021)

Directed by Ben Falcone, Thunder Force stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as childhood best friends who reunite as an unlikely superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives normal people superpowers. The Woman in the Window (2021)

The Woman in the Window stars Amy Adams as the agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox, who witnesses something she shouldn't while keeping tabs on the Russell family, who reside next door. The ensemble cast also features Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, Anthony Mackie, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Best Classics on Netflix If you want to spend your next lazy Sunday catching up on classic films you've yet to watch, Netflix has you covered. While some may argue that the most wide-ranging selection of classic movies are currently on HBO Max, Netflix also boasts an impressive library of classic films. Here are some of the best currently streaming. Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a California teen who is thrown back into the '50s when an experiment by his scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes wrong. The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges as Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, who gets pulled into a wild series of criminal events after he's mistaken for another man named Lebowski. My Fair Lady (1964)

My Fair Lady stars Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins, who decides to transform a working-class girl named Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) into someone who can pass for a cultured member of high society. Stand By Me (1986)

Based on Stephen King's The Body, Stand By Me is a coming-of-age story about four best friends who set out to find the body of a missing boy who is rumored to have died near their hometown in rural Oregon. The film stars River Phoenix, Will Wheaton, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell. Best Unknown Greats on Netflix Netflix also offers a selection of great films you probably have yet to stumble across. Here's a list of films that viewers have really enjoyed, but still remain under the radar. Captain Fantastic (2016)

Captain Fantastic stars Viggo Mortensen as Ben Cash, who lives in the wilderness of Washington state with his wife Leslie and their six children. But when Leslie dies unexpectedly, Ben must take his sheltered offspring into the outside world for the first time. The Incredible Jessica James (2017)

The Incredible Jessica James stars Jessica Williams as a struggling New York City playwright who makes an unexpected connection with a divorced app designer (Chris O'Dowd) on a blind date. Love Jones (1997)

Love Jones follows a poet and a photographer who decide to pursue a romantic relationship while also trying to follow their individual ambitions as artists. Miss Sloane (2016)

Miss Sloane stars Jessica Chastain as cutthroat lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane, who joins a scrappy firm fighting to pass a bill that imposes regulations on firearms. Things get complicated when the opposing side starts digging into Sloane's personal life. Best Documentaries on Netflix Netflix also offers a rotating lineup of films that depict real-life stories. Here's a roundup of the best documentaries currently streaming on Netflix right now. 13th (2016)

Directed by Ava DuVernay, 13th explores the history of racial inequality in the United States through the lens of the 13th Amendment and focuses on the fact that U.S. prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans. Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020)

Directed, written, and co-produced by Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution tells the true story of a groundbreaking summer camp that inspired a group of teens with disabilities to fight for equality. Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Dolly Parton: Here I Am gives fans an intimate look at the life and career of the celebrated country singer, as told through interviews with Parton, her friends, and her families. Seaspiracy (2021)

From the team behind the award-winning 2014 film Cowspiracy, Seaspiracy explores the environmental impact of fishing and advocates for ending fish consumption. The perfect film for you With so many streaming services now on the market, it's easy to compare the film catalog of Netflix versus Disney+ or other platforms of the moment. But when it comes to more mature and more varied content, Netflix is still the one to beat. If you want to join the water-cooler conversations about the most buzzworthy films on Netflix right now, then Army of the Dead or The Mitchells Vs. The Machines should be on your list. Meanwhile, Finding Ohana or Thunder Force are great options to watch with the whole family. Viewers looking for films with a bit more suspense might want to check out The Woman in the Window or the coming-of-age classic Stand By Me. And those on a romantic streak might have better luck with 2 Hearts or Love Jones. Netflix also boasts a variety of documentaries that will both keep you entertained and get you thinking, including 13th and Seaspiracy. Now grab your favorite snack, hit the couch, and press play.