Nest makes some of the best smart home gadgets around, but if you start buying up a lot of them, your wallet will quickly start to feel the burn. Thankfully, if you know where to look, it's possible to score some pretty good savings on an assortment of Nest's tech. Without further ado, here are the best Nest deals that are currently available.
Flagship savings
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
The Nest Learning Thermostat is the most capable smart thermostat in the company's lineup, and right now on Amazon you can pick it up for just $208 (over $40 off its retail price). The Learning Thermostat has a large, colorful display, is available in a variety of colors, and connects to both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
More affordable security
Nest Security Camera
Want to keep an eye on your home from just about anywhere? That's where the Nest Security Camera comes into play. Normally selling for $199, Amazon's got the Security Camera listed for just a little over $171. This model's designed for indoor use and can be placed on a hard surface or mounted to the wall.
Bundles are the best
Nest Protect 3-Pack
The Nest Protect combines a smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm into one single package and adds all of the usual Nest smarts you'd expect. A three pack of Protect would normally set you back $329, but if you're part of the My Best Buy rewards program, you'll pay only $299.
Nest savings can sometimes be difficult to come by, but right now, these three are the best ones you can find. We'll update this guide as savings come and go, so be sure to check back often!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.