The Oculus Go has countless game and apps for you to enjoy. But, playing games by yourself is something we can always do no matter what device we're on. After that huge spiel during F8 about connecting with your friends and family, why not try and find something to play together? Games are always that much more fun when you have someone to share them with. So, strap on your headset and get ready to teach all your loved ones why you love VR. Here are all the best multiplayer games for your Oculus Go! Catan VR

Bring a whole new immersive environment to the tabletop games you love to play with your friends. No costumes or imagination are required when it comes time for you to envision your best friend is the Wizard you always knew he was. Not just that, but Catan VR simplifies the process of playing said board games with your friends. Instead of needing Skype, a phone app, and a google document to keep track of all the progress, the game does it entirely for you. Now no one needs to DM the party and can get right to enjoying the party with one another. For about $15 on the Oculus Store you can enjoy this experience with friends or strangers! See on Oculus Store RUSH

Take a deep breath and get ready to plunge yourself from the highest mountain. Before you leave a small voice whispers in your head, "It's too dangerous to go alone, take this!" and you're equipped with a hang gliding suit. Your friends line up with you and it turns into a race to the finish, who can reach the ground first? Test your luck with the course and try to collect more powerups than that Jerk Dan who keeps bumping you into oncoming rocks. For just $7.99 on the Oculus Store, you and a group of people can get the real experience of hang-gliding like your life depends on it. And I gotta say, for a game about free-falling I didn't experience any form of nausea. And this is coming from someone who almost puked playing UltraWings up until I learned how to avoid that. See on Oculus Store Anshar Online

Pretty sure my head exploded a little bit when I saw the words "space", "shooter", "Co-op" and "PVP" all in the description of one game. Anshar Online, available for $7.99 on the Oculus Store, has a 4 out of 5-star rating with 63 reviews. There are over 50 missions for you to give a shot at with your friends, or heck, even your enemies. Power up your ship and get ready to take out the other team. There are gorgeous environments with a pretty solid movement system that makes sure you'll feel comfortable in this VR game. See on Oculus Store Drop Dead