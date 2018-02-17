Sometimes games are that much better when you've got your favorite people, or even a couple of strangers online, playing with you! If you and your buds are looking for a new game to get into, these are bound to spark an interest in your heart! This list isn't in order of best to least because all of these titles are pretty stellar!

Warframe

Warframe brings an interesting switch to third-person shooters by introducing the concept of all the powers coming from specific space suits as opposed to natural talents. It brings a game within a game by having you control a boy who controls the Warframe. In this multiplayer game, you will all allow Lotus to guide you through defeating your enemies on the opposing teams. Lose yourself in this free game in a Sci-Fi world as you shoot each other in fun obstacles that pretty much resemble capture the flag. See on Playstation Store Overwatch

After winning a number of awards at the Game Awards 2018, including best on-going game, Overwatch is a title you hear frequently online and amongst your friends. The best part about this game is that it's just as fun in story mode as it is multiplayer! Each character you can choose from has a different number of special moves, creating an interesting balance in the world between teams. So, for only $43 join the crowds of people obsessed with the game and prove to the population that, "Heros never die!" See on Amazon Minecraft

Since 2009 Minecraft has captivated the hearts of children and adults alike. Despite the graphics looking like they belong on a Windows XP desktop, it's easy to lose track of hours while playing. With a PlayStation Plus account you can create a world together with your friends. You could also set your friends on fire or push them into vats of home-made volcanos, dealers choice! For $18 on Amazon, you can create your own adventure with your friends and explore the endless possibilities of pixels. See on Amazon Smite

Smite has taken the concept of DOTA or League of Legends and put it into a third-person fighting game. Here you'll choose your champion and attempt to overthrow the enemy base by destroying their beacons. The shop combos are significantly easier to master than DOTA itself, making this game easy to learn and therefore quicker to enjoy! Just like DOTA or League of Legends, this game is also free to play! See on PlayStation Store DC Universe Online

It's time to take on an apprenticeship under your favorite hero or villain. You can even choose your power pool based on your favorite archetype, and build from that! From there you get a secret base you can design as you please and take jobs from your favorite idols. I personally combined Mr. Freezes ice powers with Poison Ivy's natural powers and a base in Gotham City, what would you choose? DC Universe Online is free massively multiplayer online (MMO) to download from the PlayStation store, but there are in-game purchases to enhance gameplay. See on PlayStation Store Any of the Lego games, really

The Lego series is one you can turn off your brain to play and still have an amazing time. It brings a sarcastic and sassy sense of humor to some of our favorite titles like Batman. The fun is great for all audiences, children and adult alike, to enjoy and laugh while solving the various puzzles. Besides, what better way to get revenge on all the Legos you have ever stepped on than to turn it into dust in this silly adventure? So grab your best friends, your children or even your little siblings and pick up a copy of any of the Lego games, ranging from $15-$40, and show those bag of blocks who's boss! See on Amazon Overcooked

I was first introduced to Overcooked when some friends and I were sitting in their basement trying to decide which board game to play. One of them jokingly turned to me and asked, "Do you want to play a friendship ending game?" Thinking she was talking about Sorry or Monopoly I agreed, and then we were all handed controllers. The next 6 hours were spent yelling orders at each other, laughing, pushing each other off edges, laughing, then screaming, "NO. THAT WAS THE WRONG INGREDIENT HELP!" and, you guessed it, laughing, Overcooked was such a "time is moving too fast" kind of game that you want to play over and over again. From the adorable graphics to the hilarious gameplay, I promise you will never get enough. Overcooked goes for $20 on Amazon, and I'll always recommend it. See on Amazon Final Fantasy XIV Online

Finally, a massively multiplayer online MMO where you do not have to chose a single class and stick to it the whole game. Unlike the most common MMOs instead of having just one class and having to create character alts, in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) you can master all the classes and play as you choose when you choose to. The game is free to download and free to play, with in-game purchases. Or, you could buy the starter edition from the PlayStation Store to get a head start. Now we all have the change to play our favorite FF games without having to make our friends sit and watch the show. So, embark on your quest in this gorgeous world that Square Enix continues to create for us, but this time turn on your Wi-Fi and encourage your friends to join the epic battles with you. See on PlayStation Store Destiny

Destiny 1&2 have gathered a great following in the past few years, and it's all due to the multiplayer option of both of the games. While story-mode is quick to master and complete, there are still battles to be completed online. There is an ever-changing update to the types of new and improved loot you can earn by the multiplayer challenges, so the feeling of your character ever-evolving feels very real. For about $30 you too can join this beautiful Sci-Fi adventure in a galaxy overrun by different aliens and sentient computers alike. See on Amazon 7 Days to Die