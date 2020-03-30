Being stuck indoors sucks, but there's a lot you can do from the comfort of your own home to pass the time in self isolation. Amazon's Prime Video has fast become one of the must-have video services for many cord-cutters thanks to its varied and ever-changing library of content, and many people might even have access without realizing thanks to their Amazon Prime membership.

There's a wealth of content on Amazon Prime Video including movies, kids content, TV series, documentaries, and more. There's also a bunch of Amazon Originals — content you won't find anywhere else. If you're looking for a good film to spend an evening indoors watching, the below list will give you plenty of options. Bear in mind that the content on Amazon Prime Video changes regularly, so you want to watch the things on this list while you can.