Being stuck indoors sucks, but there's a lot you can do from the comfort of your own home to pass the time in self isolation. Amazon's Prime Video has fast become one of the must-have video services for many cord-cutters thanks to its varied and ever-changing library of content, and many people might even have access without realizing thanks to their Amazon Prime membership.
There's a wealth of content on Amazon Prime Video including movies, kids content, TV series, documentaries, and more. There's also a bunch of Amazon Originals — content you won't find anywhere else. If you're looking for a good film to spend an evening indoors watching, the below list will give you plenty of options. Bear in mind that the content on Amazon Prime Video changes regularly, so you want to watch the things on this list while you can.
Shhhh: A Quiet Place
Imagine a world overrun by alien creatures who hunt by sound, then imagine trying to raise a young family in silence. That's the premise of A Quiet Place, written, directed by, and starring John Krasinski. It's a must-see horror movie.
Assemble: Marvel's The Avengers
While you wait for delayed Marvel movies to hit theaters, go back to 2012 and rewatch the first time your favorite superheroes united. It probably won't stay on Prime Video for much longer with Disney+ now available.
Lots of documents: The Report
While trawling through redacted documents might not sound like the basis of a thriller movie, The Report follows an investigation into the use of torture after the 9/11 attacks and the government's attempts to quash it.
Beautifully shot: Midsommar
Most horror movies use darkness and jump scares to get your heart pumping, but not here. Set almost entirely in the daytime, Midsommar follows a fun trip to a remote Swedish island midsummer festival that turns into something more sinister.
Visit The Shimmer: Annihilation
A biologist and former soldier played by Natalie Portman leads a mission into a mysterious quarantine zone known as The Shimmer, a beautiful but deadly world of mutated landscapes and creatures that threatens all life on Earth.
Underdog story: Fighting With My Family
Follow the story of a real-life WWE wrestling star Paige in this comedy written and directed by Stephen Merchant. It makes for the perfect funny and heartwarming movie to take your mind off the current problems in our world.
Live long and prosper: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
The Wrath of Khan is the best of the original Star Trek movies and is available for streaming if you're in the mood for some nostalgia. Most of the other movies in the series are also on Prime Video if you want to binge them.
Don't look down: The Aeronauts
A daredevil balloon pilot teams up with pioneering meteorologist to advance human knowledge of the weather while flying higher than anyone in history. They face physical and emotional challenges as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.
Tear jerker: Instant Family
Inspired by a true story, Instant Family follows a married couple who decide to foster not one but three children, delving into the highs and lows of parenting. A comedy at heart, it will have you crying and laughing in equal measure.
Stylish mystery: A Simple Favor
A Simple Favor is a twisted thriller centering around a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend's disappearance. It's pretty gripping with some shocking reveals.
Vigilante justice: You Were Never Really Here
Joaquin Phoenix stars as a traumatized veteran hunting down missing girls for a living. He gets in over his head as a conspiracy is uncovered and his world comes toppling down.
Supernatural: Fast Color
Hunted by mysterious forces, a young woman who has supernatural abilities must go on the run when her powers are discovered. Fast Color is part sci-fi, part family drama and features excellent performances from its lead actors.
