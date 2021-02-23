HBO Max launched in 2020 as the digital hub for all of HBO's exclusive content. It features a rotating lineup of hundreds of television series and movies from the likes of Warner Bros., DC, Studio Ghibli, and more. HBO Max will also launch brand new films from WarnerMedia in 2021 without waiting for them to play in theaters first. Here are the best movies on HBO Max right now, from new drama and comedy films to the best in action franchises and classic films.

New Releases WarnerMedia announced at the end of 2020 that it would be releasing its entire slate of blockbusters in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously in 2021. The partnership has already resulted in the release of a handful of new films featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, with more on the way. Here are the best new releases on HBO Max for your next movie night. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Judas and the Black Messiah

Directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah tells the true story of William O'Neal, a black man who was offered a plea deal by the FBI in '60s America in exchange for him infiltrating the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on Chairman Fred Hampton. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, and Ashton Sanders. The Little Things

The Little Things stars Denzel Washington as a former Los Angeles detective who teams with Sgt. Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) to search for a serial killer who's terrorizing the streets in the City of Angels. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the crime thriller also stars Jared Leto and Natalie Morales. Let Them All Talk

From Director Steven Soderbergh, Let Them All Talk stars Lucas Hedges as a young man who finds romance with literary agent Karen (Gemma Chan), while taking a trip with the woman's famous aunt (Meryl Streep) and her friends. The film also stars Candice Bergen and Dianne West. Locked Down

Locked Down stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Enjiofor as Linda and Paxton, a couple who have just decided to go their separate ways when a mandatory lockdown forces them back together. The prolonged cohabitation causes the couple to confront the problems in their relationship and reevaluate their situation. Ben Stiller, Mindy Kaling, and Ben Kingsley also appear. Unpregnant

Unpregnant stars Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira as a pregnant teen and her former BFF, respectively, who reunite for an unconventional road trip from Missouri to New Mexico. Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the film also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Betty Who, and Breckin Meyer. Best action films HBO Max is also the place to go for action-packed movies full of adventure that have been licensed for streaming. Whether suspenseful, fast-action flicks or sci-fi thrillers are your thing, here are the top action movies and franchises on HBO Max to watch before they're gone. Jaws (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws follows the aftermath of a young woman's brutal killing by a massive shark while swimming in New England. While police chief Martin Brody (Roy Schneider) wants to shut down the beach, Mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) is more concerned about how the shutdown will affect tourism, leading to disaster. The classic film also features one of the most infamous scores of all time from composer John Williams. Blade Runner (1982)

Ridley Scott's Blade Runner stars Harrison Ford as Deckard, an ex-Replicant Hunter who is forced by his former boss (M. Emmet Walsh) to complete one more assignment: eliminate four escaped Replicants from the colonies who have returned to Earth. The 1982 sci-fi classic also stars Edward James Olmos and Daryl Hannah. Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard stars Bruce Willis as New York City police officer John McClane, who is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve when his wife's office holiday party is interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise where it's taking place. The Matrix Trilogy

Created by the Wachowskis and producer Joel Silver, The Matrix films tell the story of the technological fall of humankind. The plot follows Keanu Reeves' Neo, who joins forces with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) to free humanity from the system known as The Matrix. The Dark Knight Trilogy

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight Trilogy stars Christian Bale as the titular Caped Crusader in three of the best Batman films of all-time: 2005's Batman Begins, 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, and Cillian Murphy also appeared in all three movies, while Heath Ledger won an Oscar posthumously for his portrayal of The Joker in The Dark Knight. The classics HBO Max also offers a variety of award-winning and history-making films that you probably grew up being told to watch. If you want to revisit a favorite or view a Hollywood classic for the first time, HBO Max is the place to go. Here are five classic films available on HBO Max. The Philadelphia Story (1940)

Directed by George Cukor and starring Katharine Hepburn, The Philadelphia Story is a romantic comedy about a Philadelphia socialite named Tracy, who splits from her alcoholic husband (Cary Grant). As Tracy gets ready to marry the wealthy George (John Howard), she struggles to get over her ex-husband and stifle feelings for reporter Macaulay Connor (Jimmy Stewart). Citizen Kane (1941)

Often considered to be the best movie ever made, Orson Welles' Citizen Kane follows a reporter who is assigned to decipher newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane's dying words. Through talking to the people who knew Kane best, the reporter learns a lot more than he bargained for. Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca stars Humphrey Bogart as Rick Blaine, the owner of a nightclub in Casablanca, who discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband. As expected, things get more than a little complicated. Singin' in the Rain (1952)

One of the most celebrated movie musicals in history, Singin' in the Rain follows actors Don (Gene Kelly) and Lina (Jean Hagen), who have been repeatedly cast as romantic leads. When their latest film is remade into a musical, the voice of a tone-deaf Lina is replaced by an up-and-coming actress named Kathy (Debbie Reynolds) — who steals the show. The Graduate (1967)