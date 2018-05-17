Motorola leads the pack when it comes to mid-range smartphones, and the Moto G6 is the latest and greatest. Covered with curved Gorilla Glass 3 and sporting a dual-camera setup and a bright, gorgeous screen (along with the snappy software Motorola is known for) this is a phone that absolutely looks premium without costing an arm and a leg.
Starting as low as $249, you get a lot of phone for a reasonable price — which leaves you with more money to spend on accessories!
- Spigen Rugged Armor Case
- Poetic Karbon Shield Case
- Mr Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)
- Motorola TurboPower Wall Charger
- Samsung EVO 128GB MicroSD Card
- Belkin USB-C Car Charger
- Anker Powercore II Slim
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
Motorola kindly includes a thin and clear case with the G6, but if you're looking for something a bit more substantial, we have to recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor case.
It's got that carbon fiber look at the top and bottom with a matte finish elsewhere, along with Spigen's air cushion technology in the corners to help absorb impacts.
You can check this one-piece case out direct from Spigen for $13.
Poetic Karbon Shield Case
Another great rugged option for the Moto G6 comes from Poetic. The Karbon Shield case is lightweight and slim with a carbon fiber-style finish on the back that's both stylish and functional.
Poetic is currently accepting pre-orders for this case. You can order yours for just $10, and it ships May 31.
Mr Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)
If you're worried about scratches or cracks for the screen, you should definitely invest in some tempered glass screen protectors. Tempered glass offers the best protection from drops and the daily shuffle and rub of your pocket.
Mr Shield is a trusted brand that offers a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $7. That way, if you mess up the installation (Pro-tip: Take your time, be sure to clean your work area, and be sure to wipe down the screen before installation) or if your first one takes the brunt of a nasty drop, you've got a couple backups waiting at home.
Motorola TurboPower 15W Wall Charger
Motorola includes its TurboPower wall charger with the Moto G6 that it claims delivers hours of battery life in just minutes of charging. Suffice to say, not all wall bricks work the same with different phones.
If you want that same fast-charging tech in the office but would rather not transport your wall charger back and forth, pick up a second one for just $14 and keep the peace of mind that you're using charging accessories that were actually designed to work with your phone.
Samsung EVO 128GB MicroSD Card
The Moto G6 comes with internal storage options of 32GB or 64GB, but also allows for expandable storage of up to 128GB with the microSD slot.
That's great news because you can get some great microSD cards, such as the Samsung EVO, that will max out your Moto G6's storage for just $40. That way you can load it up with your favorite movies, music, or whatever media you want to have on you at all times. It's a great deal and a fantastic way to increase the utility of your phone over time.
Belkin USB-C Car Charger
The Moto G6 boasts impressive all-day battery life — but if you drive a lot for work or love to road trip you may want a car charger for your phone so you never arrive with a near-dead phone battery.
This car charger from Belkin is a great option. It features a hardwired USB-C that's capable of the same output as the Motorola TurboPower wall charger, and also features a second USB-A port for charging additional devices. Get it for just $35.
Anker Powercore II Slim
It's always a sensible idea to travel with a battery pack, and the Anker Powercore II Slim is as compact and fast as they get. With 10,000mAh of charge, you'll be able to top up your multiple times as needed and with support for up to 18W output Anker is able to charge your phone quickly and safely. The pack comes with a charging cable and a travel pouch and is backed by Anker's worry-free 18-month warranty.
Get this ultra-portable battery pack for just $30.
What are your go-to accessories for a new phone?
These are our recommendations, but we want to know what you'll be buying for the Moto G6! Let us know in the comments!