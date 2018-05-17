If you're worried about scratches or cracks for the screen, you should definitely invest in some tempered glass screen protectors. Tempered glass offers the best protection from drops and the daily shuffle and rub of your pocket. Mr Shield is a trusted brand that offers a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $7. That way, if you mess up the installation (Pro-tip: Take your time, be sure to clean your work area, and be sure to wipe down the screen before installation) or if your first one takes the brunt of a nasty drop, you've got a couple backups waiting at home. See at Amazon Motorola TurboPower 15W Wall Charger

Motorola includes its TurboPower wall charger with the Moto G6 that it claims delivers hours of battery life in just minutes of charging. Suffice to say, not all wall bricks work the same with different phones. If you want that same fast-charging tech in the office but would rather not transport your wall charger back and forth, pick up a second one for just $14 and keep the peace of mind that you're using charging accessories that were actually designed to work with your phone. Samsung EVO 128GB MicroSD Card

The Moto G6 comes with internal storage options of 32GB or 64GB, but also allows for expandable storage of up to 128GB with the microSD slot. That's great news because you can get some great microSD cards, such as the Samsung EVO, that will max out your Moto G6's storage for just $40. That way you can load it up with your favorite movies, music, or whatever media you want to have on you at all times. It's a great deal and a fantastic way to increase the utility of your phone over time. Belkin USB-C Car Charger

The Moto G6 boasts impressive all-day battery life — but if you drive a lot for work or love to road trip you may want a car charger for your phone so you never arrive with a near-dead phone battery. This car charger from Belkin is a great option. It features a hardwired USB-C that's capable of the same output as the Motorola TurboPower wall charger, and also features a second USB-A port for charging additional devices. Get it for just $35. Anker Powercore II Slim