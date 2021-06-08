Best mobile accessories for Xbox Game Pass for Android Android Central 2021
Xbox Game Pass's cloud gaming option on Android (also known as xCloud or Xbox Cloud Streaming) has been steadily expanding ever since Game Pass launched. At the time of writing, you can play over 250 games on your Android device if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber — check out our list of the best games. So if you want to turn your Android phone or tablet into a Game Pass machine, here are a few of the things that will make your gameplay experience better.
- Best controller attachment: Razer Kishi
- Best standalone controller: Microsoft Xbox Core Controller
- Best phone clip: PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip
- Best overall headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless
- Best budget headphones: Turtle Beach Battle Buds In-Ear Gaming Headset
- Best portable battery pack: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank
Best controller attachment: Razer KishiStaff Pick
Some of the games on Game Pass work with touch controls, but for versatility, it's always best to get a controller of some kind. Assuming you're playing on a phone or a phone-sized device, then you can't go wrong with the Razer Kishi. This attachment turns your phone into a Switch-like handheld, has a USB passthrough for charging purposes, and also folds into a small device for easy storage when you're on the move.
Best standalone controller: Microsoft Xbox Core Controller
If you'd rather not attach something directly to your phone, or you would prefer the ergonomics of a proper controller, then you're in luck, as several controllers pair quickly and easily with Android phones. Still, when you're playing Xbox games, we have to go with the classic and recommend an Xbox controller. Not only are these controllers relatively budget-friendly, but most mobile gaming phone clips are designed to work with this controller.
Best phone clip: PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip
One of the downsides of using a dedicated gaming controller is that you're left without a way to hold your phone up. No need to suffer the indignity of playing the Master Chief Collection on a screen propped up by a Popsocket. Just get yourself this PowerA clip, which attaches to the standard Xbox One controller and holds your device aloft while you play.
Best overall headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless
We all hate it when someone takes a call or plays a loud song obnoxiously with no headphones on, so can you imagine how annoying it'd be if someone played a whole Skyrim sidequest without headphones? Don't be that person. Instead, get yourself the Arctis Pro, one of the best Bluetooth headsets available for Game Pass users.
Best budget headphones: Turtle Beach Battle Buds In-Ear Gaming Headset
While huge gaming headsets are great when you need the sound quality, they can often be bulky, hard to transport, and prohibitively expensive. If you don't want to invest that much money, or you just want something to plug into your phone that will fit comfortably in a purse or pocket, these are about as budget as you can get as long as you're not too picky about the sound or the mic's quality.
Best portable battery pack: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank
Losing progress in a game from low battery, first-world problem though it may be, is a major source of disappointment to realize you have to stop playing to conserve power. Getting yourself a really good power bank is how you ensure that doesn't happen. This Anker PowerCore option is one of the cheapest available and offers great charging capacity within a relatively small frame. It's not as powerful as other power banks out there, but it'll be easier to carry and will keep your phone going during your gaming binges.
Turn your phone into a game machine with a few accessories
The expansion of gaming on mobile is one of the most exciting parts of Xbox Game Pass. Suddenly you can play games on your phone that were previously restricted to your PC or console. But as great as the many games available via Cloud-gaming are, not many of them have touch controls. That makes a controller your most essential purchase for serious gaming on Android. We can't recommend the Razer Kishi enough, considering it can snap onto your phone directly and is relatively compact. It's our pick for the best controller for Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming on Android.
A headset is also a great choice, so you can experience your games to the fullest no matter where you are. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of our favorite Bluetooth headsets, so if you want a headset that will work with your phone and your other devices, this is the one you should get.
Finally, if you prefer not to go the Kishi route, you can invest in the classic Xbox Core controller, which will work perfectly with your games and phone. That, combined with the PowerA MOGA clip, will give you the complete mobile gaming experience that'll cost you less than even the Kishi. It's very easy to make your Android into a miniature, portable gaming console with just a few accessories.
