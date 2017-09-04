What's the best microSD card to use with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8?

2017 is Samsung's year to make up for the fiasco surrounding last year's Note 7 —and the Galaxy Note 8 sure seems ready to impress!

If the 64GB of base internal storage on the Note 8 isn't going to cut it (and you missed out on the pre-order deals that include a 128GB microSD card), you'll want to invest in a quality microSD card and add up to 256GB of additional storage. That means you'll have more space for all your music, 4K videos, photos, and whatever else you want to store

Samsung MicroSD EVO+ 256GB

Samsung is offering a 128GB microSD card if you pre-order before September 14 — but what if you want more? You can get that 128GB card for $60 or go all out with the 256GB card for $150. Both cards feature read speeds up to 95MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, meaning they will be able to handle whatever you throw at it.

Whichever you go with, you can be sure that it'll work perfectly with your Note 8 and provide you all the storage space you desire so you never have to delete photos and videos.

See at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC Card

If you're serious about maximizing your storage, you definitely want to consider this 200GB microSDXC card from SanDisk. With write speeds up to 90MB/s, you'll be able to record in HD or 4K to your heart's content. And you'll still have room to spare for all your movies, music and other data. Amazon regularly has this one on sale for under $80, so this is your best value for sure.

See at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 64GB microSDXC

Looking to double your available storage without breaking the bank? This 64GB card from SanDisk is UHS speed class 3, with write speeds up to 50MB/s — more than enough to handle 4K video. With transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s, you're able to add your favorite music and media in a flash with the included SD card adapter. This card is designed to withstand anything life throws your way — including X-rays — and comes with a lifetime limited warranty. Get yours for $33 from Amazon.

See at Amazon

Kingston Digital 64GB microSDXC Card

This Class 10, UHS-I microSDXC card from Kingston features a 64GB capacity and advertises a read speed of 90MB/s and write speed of 45MB/s. Included is an SD adapter which the microSDXC card slides into when using on a computer or other standard SD device. The Kingston Digital 64GB microSDXC card is currently available for $27, with a 128GB card available for just $55.

See at Amazon

Will you be expanding your Note 8 with a microSD card?

If you're considering on upgrading your Note 8's storage, let us know in the comments how much space you think you'll need, and how you plan on using that extra storage.