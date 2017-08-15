Get more storage space for your Moto Z2 Force with a microSD card!

The Moto Z2 Force is a formidable flagship that ships with 64GB of internal storage. While there isn't a Moto Mod for expanding the phone's storage (yet?), you do have the option of using a microSD card.

The Moto Z2 Force is essentially future-proof there, capable of handling up to 2TB of extra storage. Of course, cards of that size are not yet commercially available, though there is no shortage of scammers trying to sell fake microSD cards.

That's why you're best to stick with reputable microSD card brands sold via Amazon. We've rounded up the best options below.

Samsung EVO+ microSDXC

Samsung's EVO+ microSD cards are some of the best quality cards on the market. These things are rugged enough to withstand pretty much any conditions you throw at them, so even if your phone gets zapped by X-rays, torn apart by magnets, or takes a dip in the pool, you can be confident that at least your data will survive.

You can add 128GB to your Moto Z2 Force for only $50, perfect if you want to take your entire MP3 collection along with you and also have room to back up your photos and videos.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB U3 microSDXC

SanDisk is another trusted microSD card manufacturer, and its Extreme Pro offers a good balance of specs and value. If you're mostly looking for a bit of extra space and don't care too much about the extreme read/write speeds found with other options on this list, you will be more than satisfied here.

You'll find options for 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, with the latter coming in at just over $50.

Lexar Professional 1000x microSDXC

If you have a need for speed — transfer speeds, that is — then look no further than the Lexar Professional 1000x. It uses UHS-II speeds for reads and writes, which means you'll see no slowdown using the card with your phone.

There are four sizes available — the 64GB is your best value at around $50. You can go BIG with a 256GB card, but you'll also pay $260 — basically a dollar per GB.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC

The SanDisk Ultra series is specifically designed for Android smartphones and tablets, available at very reasonable prices no matter the size.

The 64GB card is available for just $23 on Amazon, while the ginormous 256GB card is available for just $127. All cards feature a respectable 80MB/s transfer speed and are certified Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback. They also come with an SD adapter, so you could also use them in your digital camera as needed.

Which cards do you trust?

Brand loyalty is totally a thing for storage devices, so which brand do you trust most? Let us know which microSD card you use in the comments below!