Most Android devices let you use a microSD card as adoptable storage to serve as permanent storage. Failing this, every other Android device lets you browse the contents of the microSD card, and apps like Google Play Music or Netflix let you download music or movies onto the SD card. The Mirage Solo doesn't let you do either of these. You can see your movie files with the built-in file browser, but trying to select them doesn't actually do anything. Similarly, Plex, Netflix and other movie players don't give you the option to save media to the SD card. The only official use for a microSD card in the Mirage Solo is to playback footage that was filmed on Lenovo's Mirage Camera. This is a 180-degree camera specifically for recording VR video. Best microSD cards Since you'll be recording high-resolution video, you'll need a card that has the fastest write speeds you can find. Here are our picks! Samsung EVO Plus 256GB

If you need to spend money on a card for capturing videos, you may as well spend a bit more and get the biggest card you can. Samsung's EVO Plus card offers 256GB of storage, and is fast enough to handle all the footage you take. The card is heat-, water- and cold resistant, so feel free to take your camera to extreme locations. There are other cards that offer more storage for less money, but they aren't nearly as fast as this one. The Samsung EVO Plus 256GB is available for about $90. See at Amazon Sandisk Extreme Pro 64GB

This card doesn't offer as much storage, but it's also not as expensive. Just like the previous choice, this card is safe to use in almost any harsh environment, so you can take your camera snowboarding or hiking without worry. Most importantly, it's more than fast enough to handle your 180-degree footage. If you don't mind offloading storage from the Mirage Camera regularly, give this card a look. The SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB is available for $38. See at Amazon Samsung EVO Select 128GB