What are the best microSD cards for the Galaxy S8?
Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S7, the Galaxy S8 offers support for microSD cards so you can increase the storage of the phone. This time around, however, Samsung has increased the onboard storage from 32GB up to 64GB, so many people may find that more than enough. But if you're worried about filling that 64GB up with music, video or pictures, you should grab a microSD card and put it all there so you can easily access it.
Here are some of the best options to put in your new Galaxy S8, divided into performance and value options.
Performance options
These cards are all rated U3, which is a speed classification shorthand for UHS Speed Class 3, offering a minimum sequential write speed of 30MB/s. Why does this matter? Because without a card this fast, the Galaxy S8 can't record 4K video to an external card.
SanDisk Extreme 32GB
If the 64GB that Samsung gives you inside the Galaxy S8 isn't enough for your daily needs, adding a bit more doesn't have to cost a ton. SanDisk's high-performance card offers transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s and with its U3 rating it is capable of handling 4K video. To make syncing files to and from your computer easy, Lexar includes a USB 3.0 reader in the packaging.
Adding 32GB of storage to a 64GB phone may seem a bit weird, but if you aren't looking to spend a lot this may be the way to go at under $20 for the card.
PNY PRO Elite 128GB microSD
If you're planning to do a lot of 4K video recording, you'll want a fast and reliable card in your phone. PNY's PRO Elite 128GB card adds plenty of storage, and the speeds you need. Being U3 it is great for video, and it is capable of up to 95MB/s on the read, and 90MB/s on write. At around $70, this isn't a cheap option but it is a highly-rated, reliable one.
Samsung 256GB EVO Select microSD
Samsung's own 256GB option is one of the best to go for if you are ready to just go all out on storage. With read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s you can quickly and easily transfer files to and from the phone. It's also U3 classified which means it's great for 4K video.
With the speed and storage capacity comes a larger price tag on this card, but if you want the biggest on the market this is the way to go.
Value options
If you don't care about 4K video capture and just want a card that stores media for playback, or captures exclusively 1080p video on the Galaxy S8, these cards cost significantly less than U3-speed options.
Samsung EVO 128GB microSD
This is not Samsung's top-end offering but it comes with decent speeds and a price tag to match. With up to 48MB/s for read and write you can keep the card updated easily, and it can handle 1080p video without a problem. If you want a Samsung-branded card that doesn't break the bank, this is the one to go with.
SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD
If you're looking to add a ton of extra storage at a relatively low cost, SanDisk's 200GB microSD card is the way to go. This card from SanDisk provides transfer speeds of up to 90MB/s and can record Full HD video. If you like to keep your digital library with you at all times, you'll want one of these.
We've seen the price drop significantly over the past year, and most of the times you can find it for under $80.
SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD
SanDisk is a well-known company when it comes to memory cards and storage products, and cards like this show you why. It comes with a 10-year warranty and has quick transfer speeds (up to 80MB/s), so it should check many of the boxes that you look for in a microSD card. The price is great as well at just over $40 most of the time.
Your favorite?
Do you have a favorite microSD card that isn't listed here? Be sure to drop a comment below and let us know which card it is, and why you like it!
Update June, 2017: Divided the article into Performance and Value sections based on card speeds. Exchanged Samsung Evo+ 256GB with Evo Select since the former is no longer available.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Best microSD Cards for Galaxy S8
Does anyone know if the S8 will support adoptable storage?
Seems unlikely, they probably won't want people who don't know any better complaining about how sluggish it is.
They won't, and it's no coincidence you haven't heard about adaptative storage lately. That feature is terrible, makes your phone slow and leads to confusion. Yes, the apps are still stored in your phone instead of your SD card if the apps want (that's 90% of apps and 99% of VR apps), and yes you will run out of space without any way to tell what's causing this because you only see one storage with 100gb left and your phone will te you 'you ran out of space'. Did I mention how slow your phone will get and how many errors this causes? Hate to admit it but Samsung did the right thing.
Are the best micro SD cards for the S8 different than the best ones for the G6, HTC U, etc.?
This looks like the article they had for the GS7.
It is the same article...LOL
I don't think so. I'm using Samsung 256GB 95MB/s MicroSDXC EVO Select Memory Card and I really like it
From what I have read you would need a Sandisk extreme to handle the 4k video recording?
Any thoughts?
I would think any class 10 or higher card could handle 4k recording, however YMMV. See:
https://www.sdcard.org/consumers/choices/speed_class/index.html
I wouldn't recommend the Sandisk Ultras on the list above (I had the 200 GB - the write speed was slow). The Samsung EVO+ card (U3) I currently have in my phone has a write speed of 41.96 MB/s, which should be fast enough for 4k (I don't do a lot of video recording).
For 4K videos is better to obtain a U3 card. In AC suggestion list, Samsung is the only one.
Thanks for your help
I use the Samsung 256GB EVO+ microSD U3 as adoptable storage on my Moto Z Force Droid and have done so for 4+ months with ZERO issues. The only thing is that most of my apps will not show up immediately after a reboot.
I have A Sony Class 10 UHS-1 Micro SDXC up to 70MB/s.
Will this handle 4K recordings?
I'm currently using this 256GB Samsung Evo Select bad boy, and it screams. (It's also $20 off right now too.) https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01G7L03OS/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o05_s...
I bought the 256GB EVO+. it only cost $100 and came with akg bluetooth over ear headphones as an upgrade when i ordered my free gear VR that samsung was giving away for pre-orders of the s8. Can't wait for it to come in so I can try it.
I'll wait for my freebie from Samsung
The one bright spot from the Note7 fiasco was getting to keep the 256GB card from the promo.
Just got the Samsung 128GB 100MB/s (U3) MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card with Adapter via Amzn $45 + stupid tax. Awesome specs, does 4k easily.
I got thr Sandisk 256 EVO. So far, so good. We'll see how it goes. Nice to know I have 300+ gigs of storage.
It's likely you will have a problem with the S8 restarting by adding a SD card if you have not added one already and had this issue. There are threads on here, samsung community boards exc. talking about the frequent restarting issue with the S8. 4 weeks in with no fix and no comment from Samsung.
http://forums.androidcentral.com/samsung-galaxy-s8-and-s8-plus/794640-sa...