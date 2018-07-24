Just like its predecessor, the BlackBerry KEY2 supports expandable storage via microSD, so if you don't think 64GB of storage will be enough, you can add up to 256GB of extra storage.
These are the best microSD cards you can buy for your KEY2, but also consider checking out Android Central's breakdown of the best microSD cards for Android phones in general.
Sony 32GB Class 10 microSD
We'll start with a great value option from Sony — you can get a 32GB microSD for just $18.
This is an affordable option from a trusted brand that should serve most users just fine. The write speeds and storage space isn't as fast or big as other options on this list — but neither is the price. It's a great budget option for boosting the storage of your KEY2.
Get this 32GB microSD card for just $18 on Amazon.
Lexar Professional 1000x microSDXC
From a budget pick to arguably one of the best out there, the Lexar Professional series regularly receives top marks for being one of the fastest cards you'll find. It uses UHS-II speeds for reads and writes, which means you'll see no slowdown using the card with your KEY2.
There are four sizes available — the 64GB is your best value at $74. You can also go BIG with a 256GB card, but you'll also pay $260 — basically a dollar per GB but a fine investment if you plan to record a bunch of 4K video.
Samsung EVO+ microSDXC
Samsung's EVO+ microSD cards are top-quality, as you'd expect from such a trusted brand. These things are rugged enough to withstand pretty much any conditions you throw at them, so even if your phone gets zapped by X-rays, torn apart by magnets, or takes a dip in the pool, your data will remain secure.
You can add 128GB to your KEY2 for only $39, which is an absolute steal and a must-buy if you want more storage but don't want to spend a fortune.
Sandisk Extreme Pro 64GB U3 microSDXC
Sandisk is another popular microSD brand that offers affordable and reliable products. If you're looking for extra space and don't care too much about extreme read/write speeds, you can be confident that these cards will work with just fine with your KEY2.
You'll find a 32GB card for just $29.30 or a 64GB card available for just $45.
