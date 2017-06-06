The Amazon Fire Tablet is a great investment, but it tends to run out of space quickly. Here are some ways to expand it without breaking the bank.

Whether you have a Fire Tablet for yourself or your kids, you've probably noticed that the internal storage doesn't go very far. You can easily fill it up with some games, a few apps, and media, which is a bit disappointing. Instead of trying to figure out what to delete, and how to better manage the storage, why not make things easier and add a microSD card so it can hold more?

There are tons of great microSD cards out there, and not all of them are expensive. Depending on your needs, you can get cards with as little as 8GB or as much as 200GB. Whether you are waiting for your brand new Amazon Fire tablet to arrive, or are using the previous generation, here are some great options you will want to consider.

SanDisk 64GB microSD

SanDisk is a well-known brand when it comes to portable storage, and its cards are almost always highly recommended. The company offers a bunch of different cards in different storage capacities, and this one is specifically made for the Fire Tablets and Fire TV. For most of what you will do with your Fire Tablet, the microSDXC UHS-I will be fast enough to meet your needs. It may take a few minutes longer for the initial transfer of information to the card, but after that, you won't notice much of a difference.

With 64GB of extra storage, you'll easily be able to install a ton of new apps, save music and movies locally to access whenever you want, and much more. Priced at around $20, it's hard to find a much better value than this microSD card.

Samsung 32GB microSD

Samsung has been making storage products for quite some time and has been offering extremely affordable microSD cards as well. You won't find the smaller sizes, like 8GB or 16GB from Samsung, but from 32GB all the way up to 256GB, you'll find great deals. This high-performance card offers transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s, and they're built to last. These cards are water-, temperature-, magnetic-, and even X-ray-proof.

All of these good things must mean that it is on the pricey side, right? Wrong. A 32GB card will only set you back around $18, which is less than many people pay to go see a movie.

Kingston Digital 64GB microSD

Kingston's 64GB microSD offers slightly higher read speeds than the others, at around 90MBps, and read speeds of 45MB per second. While these differences may be small, and only a few seconds each time, that can add up over the months and years that you use the tablet. Another great feature of the cards is the included SD adapter which allows you to put the microSD card in your computer, camera or anything else that takes a full sized SD card.

Coming in at just over $30 it is more expensive than some of the competition, but the included adapter and faster speeds help make up for the price difference.

PNY Elite 128GB microSD

If you are looking for more storage, PNY may make the card for you. The company makes a variety of different sizes at different price points, and the 128GB sits at a pretty sweet spot. It may be more than you need initially, but having extra space is never really a bad thing. With it you can load tons of movies, endless amounts of apps and pictures, and have to worry very little about filling it up.

Of course, the more storage you get the more it will cost. PNY is quite reasonable with pricing, having this card listed at around $70 right now.

SanDisk 200GB microSD

200GB is the largest capacity that the Fire Tablet is meant to use, and you may just want to purchase a microSD of that size to put in and forget that it is there. Sure, 200GB is a lot of space to have, but do you want to have to worry about storage ever again? A few years ago it would have cost a fortune to put that much storage inside your tablet, but now it is totally affordable.

You can usually find a pretty good deal on this card, making it run anywhere from $65 to $80, which is a great price for how much it can hold. If you don't want to worry about what you have on the tablet or deleting one thing to install another, you'll want to get one of these right now!

Your favorite?

Do you have a favorite microSD card that isn't listed here? If so, be sure to drop a link and brief description of why you like that one so others can check it out as well!