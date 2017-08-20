Wherein we help you pick a great Micro-USB cable.
Whether you have a smartphone, tablet or wearable, odds are that you've got a Micro-USB cable (or three) laying around. They're ubiquitous. Just in case you don't, here are some of our favorites.
- EZOPower Micro-USB cable
- ReTrak Premier Series Retractable Micro-USB cable
- Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable
- Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable
- iXCC Micro-USB cable
- Rampow braided nylon Micro-USB cable
EZOPower Micro-USB cable
If you need a longer yet inexpensive Micro-USB cable, the EZOPower Micro-USB cable works very well.
It's six feet long, so you have plenty of length to play with, whether you're charging your phone in your car or at home. With charging speeds of 2.1A, you'll top up your battery in no time at all.
Additionally, with its data transfer rate of 480Mbps, you can sync music or other files from your computer to your phone in seconds. Grab it in white, green, or orange, starting around $5.
ReTrak Premier Series Retractable Micro-USB cable
If you're tired of dealing with messy cables while traveling, the ReTrak Retractable Micro-USB cable may be the one for you.
Available in black in addition to seven bright colors, this Micro-USB cable retracts neatly into a small case — forget about wasting time winding and unwinding cables — a light tug pulls the cable into its casing. When expanded, this Micro-USB cable reaches a length of 3.2 feet in total.
Also, it has a transfer speed of 480Mbps, so you can sync music, pictures, or anything else from your computer to your phone in no time at all. Pricing starts around $8.
Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable
Anker's 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable is a good choice if you have limited power outlets in a large room and you need the reach.
Constructed of braided nylon, this cable is strong, durable, and resists tangling. Anker claims that this cable has a lifespan of more than 4,000 bends, and customer reviews seem to back this up. Its gold-plated connectors aid in resisting corrosion as well.
Another benefit of this cable is that it gives you a 480Mbps data transfer speed, as well as fast charging.
If you want a durable, extra-long Micro-USB cable that's fast, the Anker 10-foot Nylon Braided Micro-USB cable is the one for you. And it's only $8.
Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable
The Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable is rated highly by consumers, as well as The Wirecutter, because it is very durable and performs its job well. It's also rather inexpensive at only $5.
Made of Kevlar — the same stuff that bulletproof vests are made from — this cable isn't going to fray or otherwise break down any time soon. In fact, Anker boasts that it has a 10,000 bend lifespan, which customer reviews appear to confirm.
Additionally, its heavier-gauge wires are able to charge your device fast.
If you're looking for an inexpensive Micro-USB cable that will last for years without fraying and coming apart at the ends, the Anker PowerLine Micro-USB cable might be your best choice.
iXCC Micro-USB cable
iXCC's Micro-USB cable is the best-selling one on Amazon, with 75% of its 10,461 reviews being 5-star. It comes in 3, 6, and 10 feet, and you can get a 3-pack with all 3 sizes, so you have a cable for all occasions. iXCC claims a lifespan of over 20 thousand bends, and it has a reinforced boot so that you have added strength where it matters most.
If you're concerned with value and want some durable, reliable Micro-USB cables, then check out a three-pack from iXCC for around $12. Single cables start around $6.
Rampow braided nylon Micro-USB cable
If you're looking for a durable option, then braided nylon is the best way to go. It holds up better to bending than rubber cables, and Rampow's cables feature stainless steel connectors. Braided nylon cables also resist tangling better than other cables, so toss a Rampow cable in your bag as is and don't worry about pulling out a rat's nest.
The best part of Rampow's Micro-USB cable is Rampow's unconditional lifetime warranty. If anything at all goes wrong with your cable (aside from you cutting it up with scissors), give Rampow a shout and it'll replace it for you. Comes in space gray or red starting at $8.
And you?
We've laid out our picks for best Micro-USB cables, but how about you? Which Micro-USB cables are you using and why are they awesome? Let us know in the comments below.
Updated August 2017: Removed a discontinued cable and added iXCC's and Rampow's options to the list.
Reader comments
Anker is best I've seen great value and durable
why not include magnetic cables?
Is this even a thing?
I'm confused by this article advising people of the best micro usb cables, but when new phones are released with anything less than a usb C port, it gets admonished in the reviews. Make up your minds AC!
What is the point of this? Not only is it an article that has been posted twice already, but with most phones having USB C now this just seems obsolete.
the mytouch cables are hands down the best
I've always had good luck with most any Anker as well as that particular EZOPower (saw it tested/recommended at Wirecutter)... At least for micro USB and regular USB, Anker has some pretty mediocre Type C cables. Their outside build is fine, but they don't test very well.
The Type A to C Anker seem better than the straight C ones, just bought one to try and coil for a car charger (gave up on finding a decent Type C charger for my Pixel, it's a mess, but it'll charge at a decent 10-12W off an Apple coded Type A charger so w/e).
My most used micro USB cable at this point is a reversible one by Silverstone (yeah, the PC component maker), reversible on both the micro and Type A ends, just so convenient if a little stiffer to plug in. I don't plug anything via micro on a daily basis anymore tho.
If you're rough on them you'll manage to kill anything regardless how well it's built. My mother has flattened the locking pins or bent the whole connector on everything from Anker to Amazon Basics.
Why do we keep getting 6 and 7 month old retread articles. Kind of getting sick of this. It is lazy... at least update the articles.
I get mine made custom
https://www.winnja.com/custom-sleeved-cables/9-custom-sleeved-usb-cables...
I've been using some ZUS Kevlar cables for a few months now. Have been treating me great. Roll up nicely, feel of high quality and no issues yet
Love them
I bought a braided Anker cable last March after my 3rd Oem Samsung frayed or otherwise stopped working. Loved it so much bought an extra for my desk and car and as gifts. I think Samsung and Apple should just sell Anker or other cables.
Monoprice has good stuff at reasonable prices as well.
I have until this day never seen or felt a cable built as awesome and with such attention to details as the Volutz cables. I have their Cableogy, Equilibrium and ArmorCord series and not a single one has gone bad on me. Volutz cables have the least voltage drop (fastest charging) and as they say most "abuse friendly".
will never buy anything else.
Well played having this article follow the Sony Xperia article. How can new phones ship without USB-C???
With this retread article and today's "sale" consisting of almost 20 bucks for a Note 4 case, I feel like I'm in 2015 heaven.
Mono price for all my cables. USB, Displayport, HDMI. Best price, quick shipping. I honestly can't encourage people enough to buy though them.
I've ordered the Anker PowerLine on two separate occasions. They're no good. The metal hooks seem to go bad after a few weeks. They don't grab the charging port anymore and now the cables just fall out as soon as you move your phone.
I have since then moved onto the OMAKER brand. You can get a 5 pack with varying lengths for $8.99 on Amazon. Build quality looks exactly the same as Anker but the hooks don't go bad.
I've had great luck with FosPower USB To Reversible Micro USB Sync/Charge Cables:
http://www.fospower.com/shop/charge-and-sync-cables/usb-to-reversible-mi...
I used them in the Office all the time and in my car as well to charge my kids Samsung tablets. Sturdy cable and definitely charges without issues.
Cheers
I live in Australia so amazon in most cases is not possible for me
It's the same in NZ. I can't buy electronics from Amazon.
Try wish
I bought some cheap-ass 6 foot micro USB cable and it broke after about 9 months, it was only 3 bucks though
No Aukey? For shame.
I use aukey desk and car chargers.
The most important thing to me are 20AWG charge conductors--they're the only way I can consistently get 2A charging in any combination of device and adapter (that I was using the Kopi cables for a while but most of their mini-USB ends have died on me. I'm now onto Portapow cables and I mostly like them. I wish they had connectors you can tell which side is which in the dark though.
I've tried a lot of different cables and find Amazon Basics to be as good as any of them.
I agree I like the Amazon basics cables
MicFlip Fully-Reversible Micro USB Cable is a game changer!
I have had nothing but good luck with Anker's PowerLines. Also big fan of their chargers and battery packs.
Another Anker PowerLine cable (multiple) user, plus their high speed chargers and their very small but powerful high speed rechargeable battery pack. Highly recommended!
Actually ordered an Anker Powerline+ USB cable yesterday. Should arrive today.
Anker PowerLine for me.
The monoprice Premium cables are good and affordable. But, make sure you're getting the premium version because their cheaper version is crap, charge sooooooooooooo slow.
ankers cables a great. but i've using omaker micro usb cable its reversible ON BOTH ENDS and it charges better than anker cables
I'm using the same cables ... I've got quite a few of them around the house now. Absolutely love that they are reversible and they work great with Samsung's fast chargers ... super quick to charge
How can a cable "charge better?"
Because of the way their made and also how much current they can handle. Just Google it
Steer clear of the braided cables.
Bought many different brands and have noticed defects in them all.
The Anker non-braided cables have served this consumer very well.
I bought an off brand (Solar Ray) braided cable from a gas station and it's lasted over a year.
I have a ton of devices and I deal with even more of them at my work as an IT Operations Specialist. Here are my professional recomendations for USB cables:
Anker.
Anker.
Anker.
Anker.
Anker.
Anker.
Seriously, they're genuinely top quality cables at VERY fair prices.
Anker's braided nylon micro-USB cables are the best cables I have ever used, and they're not significantly more expensive than the regular rubber cables. One of them even survived a minute of chewing by a very mouthy pit bull (BAD GIRL) and wasn't too worse for wear. That's about the best testimony I could possibly offer a product in terms of build quality.
As a fellow IT Professional, I wholeheartedly agree.
Using the Blackberry micro usb cable, so solid and the cable's thick.
Anker is carried by and sold through Amazons as well as the company site. They actually direct you to Amazon US. I own five Anker batteries and several cables and love the quality and price of the products They are top notch in my book. I was using Ventev prior to Anker but the USB ends would snap or bend easily.
My braded anker broke in 3 months, so I bought another one, that broke as well, then I bought a powerline and it's worked marvously
Same here. But anker replaces them no questions asked. Great customer service.
My experience has been exactly the opposite. I had three PowerLine cables go bad in under 3 months (all on the phone end of the cable), but my braided cables work like a champ.
I have a question about all of the links going to Amazon. Does the author not go to the mfg site for pricing and reviews? Too much hassle? Easier to use Amazon? I hope that this is the case and that this site isn't pimping Amazon because of some sponsorship. That would be quite a blow to objectivity.
The Monoprice site has good sales periodically, usually has lower prices than amz and a LOT better shipping costs.
They get a cut of the sale if you click the link and buy something afterwards i guess.
How else do expect to keep this site free? Same with gawker sites
I prefer the Amazon links. Faster shipping for those of us who have Prime, and it's more convenient.
Exactly! People prefer to buy from Amazon!
Exactly. It's almost never less expensive or more convenient to buy directly through the manufacturer. Why not provide the link that we're all (well, those of us in the US, at least) most likely to use?
Much lower shipping prices? Hard to beat free 2-day shipping with Amazon Prime.