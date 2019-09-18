Best Micro HDMI to HDMI Cables for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019

Unlike previous models which had a single full-sized HDMI cable output jack, the Raspberry Pi 4 has two micro HDMI ports. While this provides double the output and support for two 4K displays, it might also mean you need to buy a new cable if you want to connect your Raspberry Pi 4 to a monitor or two. Here are the best choices to get you started.

The name you know: Amazon Basics Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable

Staff pick

Amazon always sells decent quality cables at a good price and this micro HDMI to HDMI 6-foot cable is no different. It's what we would choose.

$10 at Amazon

From the Pi Pros: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Micro HDMI Cable 2 Pack

You have two ports so buying two cables makes sense. This two-pack is from CanaKit, which specializes in Raspberry Pi 4 parts and accessories.

$15 at Amazon

Full Metal Jacket: BlueRigger Micro-HDMI to HDMI Cable

With a fully metal-shielded connector and core, this BlueRigger cable makes sense where other electronics can cause interference.

$8 at Amazon

I'm Fleixble: Rankie Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable

Sometimes HDMI cables can be stiff and unwieldy, but not this 6-foot cable from Rankie, which has a durable and flexible PVC coating.

$6 at Amazon

Triple Shielded: UGREEN Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable

Triple shielded to provide the ultimate in signal stability, this is the cable to buy if you're using your Pi where there is a lot of electrical noise.

$10 at Amazon

EZ to unplug: Cable Matters High-Speed HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable

If your monitor or television has a port that's hard to reach, consider this cable and its easy-grip connectors to save you from moving things around.

$9 at Amazon

Know your gear

Most people aren't going to need a cable that's built with extra large and grippy connectors or extra braided shielding and just want a cable that's good quality and priced right. that's why we recommend the Amazon Basics Micro HDMI Cable. Amazon always attaches its brand to products that are of good quality and sells them at a reasonable cost — plus there's never any hassle when trying to return them.

The Amazon Basics cable features the same thing all the other cables on our list do when it comes to resolution and output. Unless you need something special when it comes to a cable — and if you aren't sure you probably don't — it's going to work great when it comes to attaching a display to your Raspberry Pi 4. Buying cables isn't glamorous or fun; thankfully Amazon makes it easy.

