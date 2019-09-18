Best Micro HDMI to HDMI Cables for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019

Unlike previous models which had a single full-sized HDMI cable output jack, the Raspberry Pi 4 has two micro HDMI ports. While this provides double the output and support for two 4K displays, it might also mean you need to buy a new cable if you want to connect your Raspberry Pi 4 to a monitor or two. Here are the best choices to get you started.

Know your gear

Most people aren't going to need a cable that's built with extra large and grippy connectors or extra braided shielding and just want a cable that's good quality and priced right. that's why we recommend the Amazon Basics Micro HDMI Cable. Amazon always attaches its brand to products that are of good quality and sells them at a reasonable cost — plus there's never any hassle when trying to return them.

The Amazon Basics cable features the same thing all the other cables on our list do when it comes to resolution and output. Unless you need something special when it comes to a cable — and if you aren't sure you probably don't — it's going to work great when it comes to attaching a display to your Raspberry Pi 4. Buying cables isn't glamorous or fun; thankfully Amazon makes it easy.

