Best Micro HDMI to HDMI Cables for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019
Unlike previous models which had a single full-sized HDMI cable output jack, the Raspberry Pi 4 has two micro HDMI ports. While this provides double the output and support for two 4K displays, it might also mean you need to buy a new cable if you want to connect your Raspberry Pi 4 to a monitor or two. Here are the best choices to get you started.
- The name you know: Amazon Basics Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable
- From the Pi Pros: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Micro HDMI Cable 2 Pack
- Full Metal Jacket: BlueRigger Micro-HDMI to HDMI Cable
- I'm Fleixble: Rankie Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable
- Triple Shielded: UGREEN Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable
- EZ to unplug: Cable Matters High-Speed HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable
The name you know: Amazon Basics Micro HDMI to HDMI CableStaff pick
Amazon always sells decent quality cables at a good price and this micro HDMI to HDMI 6-foot cable is no different. It's what we would choose.
From the Pi Pros: CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 Micro HDMI Cable 2 Pack
You have two ports so buying two cables makes sense. This two-pack is from CanaKit, which specializes in Raspberry Pi 4 parts and accessories.
Full Metal Jacket: BlueRigger Micro-HDMI to HDMI Cable
With a fully metal-shielded connector and core, this BlueRigger cable makes sense where other electronics can cause interference.
I'm Fleixble: Rankie Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable
Sometimes HDMI cables can be stiff and unwieldy, but not this 6-foot cable from Rankie, which has a durable and flexible PVC coating.
Triple Shielded: UGREEN Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable
Triple shielded to provide the ultimate in signal stability, this is the cable to buy if you're using your Pi where there is a lot of electrical noise.
EZ to unplug: Cable Matters High-Speed HDMI to Micro HDMI Cable
If your monitor or television has a port that's hard to reach, consider this cable and its easy-grip connectors to save you from moving things around.
Know your gear
Most people aren't going to need a cable that's built with extra large and grippy connectors or extra braided shielding and just want a cable that's good quality and priced right. that's why we recommend the Amazon Basics Micro HDMI Cable. Amazon always attaches its brand to products that are of good quality and sells them at a reasonable cost — plus there's never any hassle when trying to return them.
The Amazon Basics cable features the same thing all the other cables on our list do when it comes to resolution and output. Unless you need something special when it comes to a cable — and if you aren't sure you probably don't — it's going to work great when it comes to attaching a display to your Raspberry Pi 4. Buying cables isn't glamorous or fun; thankfully Amazon makes it easy.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These small displays for the Raspberry Pi are awesome!
Just what you need to turn your little Pi into its own PC that can go anywhere you do.
Get everything you need for a DIY project with these Pi kits
Raspberry Pi is a great way to get into the world of do-it-yourself electronics, and you can start with one of these kits.
Here's what you can use to power your Raspberry Pi 4
You might be tempted to use an old phone charger (or even a new one!) to power your Raspberry Pi 4 but you really shouldn't.