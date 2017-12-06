MetroPCS offers some great phones to go along with its affordable plans, including the latest flagship phone from Samsung. MetroPCS gives you the opportunity to save some money when buying a phone without a contract, though most of its phones are mid- to low-end when considering specs. You don't have to aim low, however: MetroPCS does offer some high-end devices, two of which are featured on this list. Coupled with their affordable plans, you might not be able to pass them up. Advertisement We'll be updating this list regularly to keep current with new phones! Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

LG Stylo 3 Plus

Bring your own device Samsung Galaxy S8

You don't have to settle for less. The Galaxy S8 is the latest flagship from Samsung and it comes full of great stuff, like a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display and the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. It also has a capable 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, a stellar 8-megapixel autofocus front-facing camera, and 64GB of internal memory plus an expansion slot, so you can shoot as many selfies as your heart desires. And if you're worried about the lasting lifespan of the Galaxy S8, fear not: it's IP68 water and dust resistant. One thing to note is that MetroPCS only offers the Arctic Silver color.

Samsung Galaxy S8 review

See at MetroPCS

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

The goal of the Galaxy J series of phones is to bring some of the unique Samsung style and features down to an affordable price point. For the most part, they succeed — especially in the top of the range with phones like the Galaxy J7 Prime. You don't get the fancy curved display or glass chassis, but you do get a powerful octa-core Exynos processor, solid 5.5-inch display, 8MP f/1.9 camera and a really big 3300mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro review See at MetroPCS LG Stylo 3 Plus

The LG Stylo series has carved out a neat little market of people who want a big phone with decent specs and a stylus, as it's pretty much the only device to offer this set of features aside from an older Galaxy Note. With the LG Stylo 3 Plus you get a big 5.7-inch display, some capable internals and nice-to-have (at this price) 32GB of storage.

See at MetroPCS

Bring your own device