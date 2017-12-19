Which apps are worth using to stay in touch? We've got the scoop.
When it comes to keeping up with everyone involved in your life, staying in touch can be easier typed than spoken, right? If you're trying to figure out the best messaging app to ensure you never miss an invitation, or always get the scoop from your best friends, you've come to the right place.
We've got the best messaging apps on Android for you right here!
There is almost no contest. WhatsApp is an all-inclusive messaging app that's all you need for staying in touch, no matter where you are in the world. WhatsApp merely relies on whether your phone has an Internet connection — whether that's through cellular or Wi-Fi — so it's great if you're frequently traveling between regions. You can use WhatsApp to send and receive photos, videos, documents, and voice messages. It also supports group chats and voice calls.
If you're looking for a formidable, all-in-one messaging that's packed with more features than some of Google's offerings, WhatsApp is the second-most popular messaging app available. Just remember that both parties have to be using the WhatsApp app to communicate, though all it requires to register is your phone number.
The truth is, that out of everything on our list Whatsapp is the best all around messaging app for Android, and one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide.
Google Hangouts
Text messages, video chat, group chats — it's all there in Google Hangouts. We still don't know where Google is taking its once heralded messaging app, but for now, we're still using it to chat. Use it to easily multitask between conversations with your friends, family, and colleagues between your different Google accounts. You can even use Hangouts to make phone calls with your Google Voice number or download the Hangouts Dialer to make free Wi-Fi calls.
Google Hangouts is attached to your Google Account, which means that if you have an Android phone, chances are this app is already lurking waiting to be used. It has tons of functionality, and works whether you are on a computer, your phone, or a tablet.
For now, Hangouts is basically a required app if you're planning to stay connected in the Google-verse. We're not sure where Google is taking it (some are expecting it to see it become the next prized messaging app of the enterprise), but there are definitely more people using it than Allo or Duo.
Download: Google Hangouts(Free)
Messenger from Google
You're already a Google user, so you might as well stay with the family when it comes to text messaging. Messenger from Google lets you receive SMS and MMS messages — simple as that! Messenger supports RCS messaging, audio messaging, emoji, location sharing, colored text threads, and message archiving. It even comes with its own batch of stickers!
Google Messenger isn't actually one of the more talked about messaging apps, which is a shame. Everything it does, it does well, and that matters when you're only really communicating via text. Of course, if you prefer audio but don't want to actually make a phone call, you can also send audio messages to friends, along with photos or videos.
Messenger from Google is a great way to get access to all of the feature you want, while messaging over SMS instead of the internet. You can even block folks you don't want to receive messages from, search for a specific person or thread, and US users will be able to take advantage of sending money via Google Wallet!
Download: Messenger from Google(Free)
Facebook Messenger
Chances are, you've got an overwhelming list of friends and family who've become suddenly available on Facebook. Keep up with them all by downloading Facebook Messenger. The app supports messaging from both your Facebook account and phone number. You don't have to use the SMS feature if you don't want to, but it could be helpful if you find yourself constantly jumping between apps.
Facebook Messenger is one of the more dynamic messaging apps. It offers a hefty number of sticker packs, not to mention stellar video chat functionality. The app also supports group chats — including group voice chats — audio messaging, read receipts, and location sharing services. You can even use Facebook Messenger to swap cash with friends. Additionally, there are features to make calls over Facebook Messenger which is handy for anyone who needs to actually call someone, but no longer has their actual phone number.
It's also a great way to deal with group planning, especially since you can use Facebook Messenger from a mobile device, your laptop, or even a tablet. Granted downloading it does mean your mom will have an easier time getting a hold of you, since she'll be able to see when you've read her messages.
Download: Facebook Messenger(Free)
Signal Private Messenger
If your biggest concern when messaging with friends and family is security and privacy, then Signal Private Messenger is the one to take a look at. You can send and receive messages, start group chats, make calls over Wi-Fi, and more, without worrying that someone else is taking a peek at your conversations.
Signal is absolutely free and uses end-to-end encryption protocol to ensure your privacy with every message you send. It uses your already existing phone number, so there are no extra hoops to jump through like a new password or username. While both you and the message recipient need to be using Signal for it to work, this is just a tap away. Calls can be a little pesky, since, depending on your connection, they can go from seriously static-y to crystal clear, but for messaging it's a fast and easy-to-use interface.
Security and privacy are the real features of using Signal. The app itself is very simple and pared down, because they want you to be able to chat away without worrying that there is anybody who can peer over your messages the way they can on Facebook Messenger or Instagram DMs.
What's your favorite?
Do you have a favorite app for exchanging messages? Did your pick make our list, or do we need to add it in here? Let us know about it in the comments below!
December 2017: We've updated this post with Signal on Android, as well as updates to these other great messaging apps!
Reader comments
I cannot seem to find a good app that works great on my S8+. I've tried the stock Samsung messenger, google messenger, and Pulse SMS. But both Google and Pulse will not send MMS photos every time, only sometimes. it's ridiculous.
I use Google messenger on my S8. Samsung's messenger sucks.
Textras a good app.
Textra
Had the MMS issue on Pulse. In settings make sure your MMS max image size is higher than what your carrier allows. Set mine to 1M and had no issues after that.
No Textra?
WhatsApp is far and away the best and most popular. It's pretty much made SMS obsolete.
Allo. Better than them all IMHO
Does Allo do SMS now?
I don't know a single person that uses Allo.
Seriously.... There is simply no reason not to be using Signal. None. Zero. On Android, it replaces you SMS App. So it is not "another" messaging app like the others here - it becomes THE messaging app. If the other person does not have Signal, they get a standard SMS message. Invite them to signal with one click, and they will get encrypted messages too. Quite simply, privacy matters. It is a little more cumbersome on iOS, because of iMessage. But still worth it. Privacy matters. Much more than some of us think it does, or some others want us to.
So, if I download Signal and use it to send a message to someone else that doesn't have Signal, will it show from my number or will it show from a 5 digit number a la Allo?
Everyone I text has an iPhone, so they all are content with iMessage. This means that Whatsapp and Hangouts is not even an option. Don't tell me that I just need to tell everyone I know to download an app they don't need. Not gonna happen. Even if I tried, they would only be using it for me, which is ridiculous.
No...I'm basically stuck using SMS/MMS and Facebook Messenger for all my messaging, which is perfectly fine with me. I see zero actual need for Whatsapp in my life. Textra works 100% of the time for my needs.
I'm in the same boat (I'm sure many people are). But I was persistent on what's app being the messenger we use.. Slowly but surely they all accepted defeat - well most except for a couple stragglers. After people install what's app and they realize that many others they know use it too, they drop (reduce) iMessage usage. Apple really needs to release iMessage to Android before it becomes BBM.
Plus, many to my surprise are dropping iPhone after the 8/10 were released. The high price and lack of respect from Apple and the Pixel 2 & S8 discounts brought them into Android. I know more Android users than iOS users.. That wasn't the case just 2 years ago.
Plus sms is terrible and is used for notifications from your bank/wherever or 2fa.
My favourite Message app is still BBM. Improved and updated. Does it all. Chat, groups, free calling world wide, pictures, retract, send location, eta. Direct connect to uber, hotels, news and more. Private and secure with custom pins free. That is my fav.
True. I tried to use it (it's really an awesome app), but I had no one to use it with. Granted, this was some time ago, but I can only assume it's improved.
I do agree - BBM is a great app. Unfortunately, most of the people I need to message are iOS users. Out of a spirit of some condescension they have installed the iOS BBM app but the Android/iOS connection using BBM is very unreliable. I would like to find an alternative but am reluctant to get them all to try yet another app that have no other use for. Maybe an Android iMessage app is the answer???
Textra all the way for me.
Phone app. I call and leave multiple voice mails and piss people off.
textra is my favorite checks all my boxes for a messaging app.
I really wish Google would combine Google Messenger, Allo, Hangouts, and Google Voice's messaging features (like its desktop client) into one stock app that's as required as other Google apps to be on every Android phone regardless of manufacturer. That way, Android could finally have a single app that's as identifiable as iMessage is for Apple users.
This. But we all know that's not gonna happen.
Also in camp Textra.
Chomp SMS. Lets me customize the look and feel to exactly the way I like, and has a popup capability that allows me to read, and respond to, texts even when my phone is locked.
No idea why Google doesn't do more with Allo and create an iMessage experience out of it with a true desktop client.... Hangouts is good for Fi users but Allo blows it away in terms of speed and features ....just missing that SMS fallback .....which is still a necessity in the U.S. unfortunately
I use Google Messenger (default SMS app), Hangouts, Allo, and Viber
For SMS/MMS Verizon's Messages+ is the the absolute best messaging service on Android. You can send messages over WiFi, you can text from your tablet or computer, it is very snappy, user friendly, and customizable.
I've used them all Textra, Go SMS, Google Hangouts, Google Messenger, YAATA, 8 SMS, Handcent, Chomp, Pulse SMS, Evolve SMS, the stock messenger that came with my phone, etc and Verizon Messages+ works better than all them in my opinion.
For sending messages strictly over data and not SMS or MMS WhatsApp is the best solution it hasn't taken off in the states like in other countries though because US carriers basically offer unlimited talk and text for a little bit of nothing. The data plans and phone hardware is what you pay for.
TEXTRA!
Ah yes, WhatsApp. It must be the best to have the EU breathing down your neck for your privacy issues. I thought everyone would have moved to Discord by now.
Side note I think BBM is the best data messenger out there but not enough people use it.
Good ol' WhatsApp...bringing iPhone and Android users together since 2009. Really great app and I would say a necessity if your family is split between iPhones and Androids.
Allo isn't listed? Strange 🤔
Telegram, Whats App, SMS Organizer, in that order.
Everyone should give an honest try to Textra, BBM and Hangouts. You will be surprised at the level of security, privacy and functionality. The only reason I don't mention WhatsApp is because it is the default one used by most of my circle of friends, but not my preferred choice.
Does WhatsApp still require sharing your phone number? That's fine for close friends, but I don't give out my phone number to everyone, so it limits who I would chat with. Mostly still use Hangouts and Facebook Messenger since I don't have to give out more than my email address (or be FB friends).
Mine is Messenger from Google.