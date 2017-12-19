Which apps are worth using to stay in touch? We've got the scoop.

When it comes to keeping up with everyone involved in your life, staying in touch can be easier typed than spoken, right? If you're trying to figure out the best messaging app to ensure you never miss an invitation, or always get the scoop from your best friends, you've come to the right place.

We've got the best messaging apps on Android for you right here!

WhatsApp

There is almost no contest. WhatsApp is an all-inclusive messaging app that's all you need for staying in touch, no matter where you are in the world. WhatsApp merely relies on whether your phone has an Internet connection — whether that's through cellular or Wi-Fi — so it's great if you're frequently traveling between regions. You can use WhatsApp to send and receive photos, videos, documents, and voice messages. It also supports group chats and voice calls.

If you're looking for a formidable, all-in-one messaging that's packed with more features than some of Google's offerings, WhatsApp is the second-most popular messaging app available. Just remember that both parties have to be using the WhatsApp app to communicate, though all it requires to register is your phone number.

The truth is, that out of everything on our list Whatsapp is the best all around messaging app for Android, and one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide.

Google Hangouts

Text messages, video chat, group chats — it's all there in Google Hangouts. We still don't know where Google is taking its once heralded messaging app, but for now, we're still using it to chat. Use it to easily multitask between conversations with your friends, family, and colleagues between your different Google accounts. You can even use Hangouts to make phone calls with your Google Voice number or download the Hangouts Dialer to make free Wi-Fi calls.

Google Hangouts is attached to your Google Account, which means that if you have an Android phone, chances are this app is already lurking waiting to be used. It has tons of functionality, and works whether you are on a computer, your phone, or a tablet.

For now, Hangouts is basically a required app if you're planning to stay connected in the Google-verse. We're not sure where Google is taking it (some are expecting it to see it become the next prized messaging app of the enterprise), but there are definitely more people using it than Allo or Duo.

Messenger from Google

You're already a Google user, so you might as well stay with the family when it comes to text messaging. Messenger from Google lets you receive SMS and MMS messages — simple as that! Messenger supports RCS messaging, audio messaging, emoji, location sharing, colored text threads, and message archiving. It even comes with its own batch of stickers!

Google Messenger isn't actually one of the more talked about messaging apps, which is a shame. Everything it does, it does well, and that matters when you're only really communicating via text. Of course, if you prefer audio but don't want to actually make a phone call, you can also send audio messages to friends, along with photos or videos.

Messenger from Google is a great way to get access to all of the feature you want, while messaging over SMS instead of the internet. You can even block folks you don't want to receive messages from, search for a specific person or thread, and US users will be able to take advantage of sending money via Google Wallet!

Facebook Messenger

Chances are, you've got an overwhelming list of friends and family who've become suddenly available on Facebook. Keep up with them all by downloading Facebook Messenger. The app supports messaging from both your Facebook account and phone number. You don't have to use the SMS feature if you don't want to, but it could be helpful if you find yourself constantly jumping between apps.

Facebook Messenger is one of the more dynamic messaging apps. It offers a hefty number of sticker packs, not to mention stellar video chat functionality. The app also supports group chats — including group voice chats — audio messaging, read receipts, and location sharing services. You can even use Facebook Messenger to swap cash with friends. Additionally, there are features to make calls over Facebook Messenger which is handy for anyone who needs to actually call someone, but no longer has their actual phone number.

It's also a great way to deal with group planning, especially since you can use Facebook Messenger from a mobile device, your laptop, or even a tablet. Granted downloading it does mean your mom will have an easier time getting a hold of you, since she'll be able to see when you've read her messages.

Signal Private Messenger

If your biggest concern when messaging with friends and family is security and privacy, then Signal Private Messenger is the one to take a look at. You can send and receive messages, start group chats, make calls over Wi-Fi, and more, without worrying that someone else is taking a peek at your conversations.

Signal is absolutely free and uses end-to-end encryption protocol to ensure your privacy with every message you send. It uses your already existing phone number, so there are no extra hoops to jump through like a new password or username. While both you and the message recipient need to be using Signal for it to work, this is just a tap away. Calls can be a little pesky, since, depending on your connection, they can go from seriously static-y to crystal clear, but for messaging it's a fast and easy-to-use interface.

Security and privacy are the real features of using Signal. The app itself is very simple and pared down, because they want you to be able to chat away without worrying that there is anybody who can peer over your messages the way they can on Facebook Messenger or Instagram DMs.

What's your favorite?

Do you have a favorite app for exchanging messages? Did your pick make our list, or do we need to add it in here? Let us know about it in the comments below!