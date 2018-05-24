Memorial Day in the United States means a few things: parades, barbecue, and plenty of outdoor activity. If you want to start your summer right, let your phone applications help you! Google Maps

A severe weather app

Allrecipes

Instagram Google Maps

If you want to find out information on local events, or if you want to chart a route to visit family, Google Maps is here for you. You can obviously find the best way to get to your destination, but you can also get quick links to nearby landmarks and other events. If you want to be extra prepared, you can download maps for offline use. Download: Google Maps (Free) A severe weather app

Speaking of being extra prepared, Memorial Day weekend tends to bring severe weather to some parts of the country. Memorial Day usually ends up being my annual reminder that my car can float if it needs to, so I've learned to just stay inside away from the trouble. Even if the weather in your area is normally clear, take a few minutes and look at some severe weather apps and accessories. More: Severe Weather and Android: Everything you need to know Allrecipes

If the weather in your area is clear, the best way to spend Memorial Day is by cooking amazing food on a hot grill. If you don't know where to start with your weekend barbecue, Allrecipes is here to help. This app lets you find recipes based on what you want to make, or based on what ingredients you have on hand. You can either follow along with text recipes, or there are over 1000 video recipes. If you use Allrecipes over time, it will make recommendations based on what you've cooked in the past. Finally, Allrecipes lets you create a central shopping list from the recipes you've saved. Download: Allrecipes (Free) Instagram