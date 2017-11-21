Best overall Samsung Galaxy S8 See at Verizon See at AT&T See at T-Mobile See at Sprint See at Best Buy The Galaxy S8 is an easy pick for best medium-sized phone, and it's one that is most likely going to feel substantial while remaining easy to use in one hand. That's owed to the beautiful, extra-tall 18.5:9 screen that delivers some of the best visuals we've ever seen on a phone. Add to that a whip-fast Snapdragon 835 chip and plenty of specs to keep early adopters happy and you have some of nicest hardware on the market today. More surprising (in a good way) is Samsung's software, which continues to improve year over year, even if it does stuff a million and one features in the settings. Bottom line: The Galaxy S8 does most things right so even its negatives are easily to overlook. One more thing: If you've got the extra room in your pocket or hands, the Galaxy S8+ or Galaxy Note 8 are nice size boosts over the S8.

Why the Galaxy S8 is the best

You get more for your money with the GS8.

Everyone has their preference, but I think most people would agree that the Galaxy S8 is still one of the better-looking phones on the market today. The way the curved glass meets the aluminum sides — 👌. But here's the thing: if it were just aesthetic, the Galaxy S8 wouldn't be on this list. For all of its quirks — the displacement of the fingerprint sensor to the back, and the unreliable face unlock that replaces it — the phone is rock solid in almost every other respect.

Great touch response; amazing color accuracy; incredible camera; awesome battery life. And the Galaxy S8 manages to pack in 64GB of internal storage as standard, along with wireless charging and water resistance. There aren't a lot of things this phone can't do. It also manages to stay pretty easy to use in one hand, thanks to its taller-yet-narrower 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Best for simplicity Huawei P10 See at Amazon If the Galaxy S8 is too ritzy for your taste, the Huawei P10 may be a bit more your style. It fits a 5.1" 1080p display and excellent dual-camera optics into a svelte aluminum body, and manages impressive endurance out of its 3200mAh battery as well. There's no elongated display or glass back to enable wireless charging, but the P10 manages to nail the core functions of a smartphone and offers fast performance at a relatively low cost. Bottom line: If you want a phone that's simply reliable without some of 2017's trending features, the P10 and the larger P10 Plus are great devices. One more thing: While the IPS LCD display is nice, there's no oleophobic coating, so it can quickly become dirty without a screen protector.

Best for camera buffs LG G6 See at Verizon See at AT&T See at T-Mobile See at Sprint See at B&H This list wouldn't be complete without the Comeback King of 2017, the LG G6. This phone makes up in almost every way for the misfire of the G5, and once again positions LG as the main competition with its South Korean rival, Samsung. The G6 may not have the fastest chip on the market — it ships with the Snapdragon 821 — but everything else, from the software to the camera setup, is completely modern. Indeed, the camera setup may be a good reason to pick this over the Galaxy S8; its dual cameras offer both a "normal" field of view as well as an ultra-wide lens that makes for incredible landscape photos. A beefy manual mode and excellent sound capture round out the G6's excellent optical pedigree, though the phone is fundamentally sound in other ways, too. Its 18:9 aspect ratio screen is nearly as good as the S8's, as its fingerprint sensor is much easier to reach. Bottom line: The G6 keeps up with the Galaxy S8 in almost every way, and surpasses it in the camera department. One more thing: The North American G6 comes with wireless charging, which is a bonus, but all models are waterproof.

Best on a budget OnePlus 5T See at OnePlus The OnePlus 5T offers flagship-class performance without the sky-high price tag. Starting at $499 for a Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, it's a bargain that brings an all-aluminum chassis, dual cameras, and a 2:1 display. OxygenOS, the software running on the OnePlus 5T, is one of my favorite versions of Android around; it's almost identical to stock Android, with a touch of added customizability. Because it's so lightweight, the OnePlus 5 runs exceptionally fast given its price. There's also an incredibly convenient audio profile switcher above the volume rocker for quickly adjusting levels, and outrageously fast face unlock security. Bottom-line: With a big, bright screen, a great dual-camera layout, excellent build quality, and loads of nice software touches, the OnePlus 5T is one of the best smartphone deals you can find today. One more thing: The 5T won't receive Android Oreo until Q1 2018, but OnePlus will be running an open beta program by the end of November.

Conclusion

The Galaxy S8 may not seem like a medium-sized phone, but that's because its tall screen is deceptive. In fact, this phone is easy to use in one hand (and has a great one-handed mode to make it even easier) along with a spec sheet for days. While the Huawei P10 is still our favorite for simplicity, the G6 takes some amazing photos, and the OnePlus 5T is a perfect budget option, the S8 does more than all, and most things better.