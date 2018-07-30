Plex isn't the only way to set up a home media server but it's certainly one of the most feature-packed and simplest methods around. And one of its ultimate strengths is how many different platforms it supports.

Plex is all about the experience, though, and where better to enjoy your content than on the largest screen in your house? Some of the latest smart TVs have Plex built in, which is great, but in many cases you'll be wanting a streaming box.

And that's where these come in.