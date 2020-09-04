Best Mechanical Keyboards for Chromebooks Android Central 2020

Your Chromebook may have a keyboard built in, but if you're going to be typing on a Chromebook at a desk for hours and hours on end, consider swapping to a mechanical keyboard. Not only will using a separate keyboard help you avoid neck strain by letting you move your Chromebook up to a higher position, but mechanical keyboards are longer-lasting and offer better feedback for your fingers, helping you be sure that you're hitting the right key every time. Whether you want a full keyboard with a number pad or one of the more compact layouts, these are the best mechanical keyboards to use with your Chromebook today, tomorrow, and for years to come.

The best mechanical keyboards to switch your Chromebook to

I've been using mechanical keyboards for the better part of a decade now, and they make all the difference in the world when you're typing for long periods, precise and durable enough for my angriest rants. While mechanical keyboards used to inevitably mean shelling out tons of hard-earned money, you can find great keyboards for less than three figures pretty easily these days.

If you want a mechanical keyboard, but don't want some kaiju keyboard hogging all the space on your desk, the DIERYA DK61E 60% Mechanical Keyboard has a 60% layout and skips the dedicated F1-12 function row for a 61-key keyboard that can fit small desks and crowded workspaces with ease. That's no big loss on a Chromebook where you'd need to remember which F translates to reload (F3), fullscreen (F4 or F11), volume (F9-10), et cetera.

When it comes to full-size keyboards, I've long been a fan of Aukey's KM series mechanical keyboards, which have held up to years of abuse with grace and offer softer, less gaudy RGB lighting modes for late-night typing. The steel body also looks better than the black body most keyboards sport, but I'll confess the leather/wood/metal combo on the Azio Retro is hard to deny.

Why switches make all the difference to the best mechanical keyboards