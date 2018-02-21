The Mate 10 Pro is a powerful flagship and a battery champ, and it's finally launching in the U.S. in just a few days! If you're planning on picking one up, you'll probably also want to get a case to keep it safe.

While there aren't too many cases for the phone just yet, we've compiled a short list of some of our favorites you might want to check out.

Ringke Fusion

If you like the thin clear case that comes with the Mate 10 Pro but want a bit more protection, the Ringke Fusion could be the answer. It's a two-part case, with a hard polycarbonate panel protecting the back and TPU around the sides for an easy grip.

Despite a relatively slim profile, the Fusion is MIL-STD 810G certified, meaning your Mate 10 Pro should be safe and sound. It even has a removable cover for the USB port to protect it from the elements.

The Ringke Fusion is one of the cheaper cases on our list at around $12, and you can choose from a few color options for the TPU bumper.

See at Amazon

Incipio NGP Pure

Inicio has always been a popular brand when it comes to phone cases, and for good reason. The NGP Pure is a simple case meant to add a bit of drop protection without all the bulk.

It's made out of Incipio's Flex2O polymer material, which is designed to hold up against stretching and tearing, meaning this case is built to last along with your phone.

You can pick up the NGP Pure from Incipio's site for fairly cheap at just $20.

See at Incipio

Vinve Slim

If you really like the camera strip on the back of the Mate 10 Pro, you'll likely appreciate the Slim case from Vinve. Like the Ringke Fusion, this case features a dual-layer design with TPU and polycarbonate, and mimics the camera strip with an extension of the bumper.

Because of its dual layer construction, the Vinve Slim is as protective as it is stylish, and the grippy TPU bumper should keep you from dropping it in the first place.

Should you decide to pick up the Vinve Slim, it's available for about $9 on Amazon.

See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor

Thin, clear cases are great for showing off your phone, but sometimes you need something a bit more protective. That's where Spigen's Rugged Armor case comes in.

The Rugged Armor adds a small bit of thickness to the Mate 10 Pro (but don't worry — it's no Otterbox), but in exchange you get shock absorption through Spigen's Air Cushion technology. The volume and power buttons and easy to press, and you trade the phone's aesthetic strip around the cameras for carbon fiber styling.

Spigen sells the Rugged Armor for $19.99, but you can get it for only $13 or so from Amazon.

See at Amazon

UAG Plasma Series

Another great option for the particularly clumsy is the Plasma Series case from Urban Armor Gear. This case takes special care to protect the Mate 10 Pro from fall damage with special lining inside and added thickness on the corners.

The rubberized grip keeps the phone from slipping out of your hand, and the cutouts still allow for easy access to the fingerprint sensor around back.

The Plasma Series is a bit pricy at about $40, but it could be well worth it to protect your $800 phone.

See at Amazon

Nillkin Super Frosted Shield

Some people just want a shell-style case that protects the back of the phone from scratches without adding bulk. For them, Nillkin's Super Frosted Shield case is worth a look.

It's made of a hard polycarbonate with a grippy texture, and the top and bottom are left open, meaning you won't have to worry about your USB cables fitting into a tight port cutout.

The best thing about the Super Frosted Shield? It's only about $9 on Amazon — and it even includes a screen protector in the box!

See at Amazon

Which one are you going to buy?

Are you planning on buying one of the cases we mentioned, or are you waiting on something different to come out? Let us know in the comments!