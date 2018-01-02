Yeah! Magnets!

It's pretty much illegal anywhere you go to hold onto your phone while you drive, so your best bet is to get a great car mount. But certain mounts can be pretty tedious, and a great magnetic mount makes life so much easier when you're getting in and out of the car. These are the best magnetic car mounts for your phone!

If your phone supports wireless charging, you'll have to be careful where you place the metal disc so as not to interfere with the coils. Figure out where the charging coils are and stick the metal where they're not. Or better yet, put the metal between your phone and a case. Then you can take it out whenever you want to charge up wirelessly.

Nite Ize Steelie

This neat little mount takes up maybe half an inch of your dash or console as it's just a little metal ball. The other half, a little concave circle, sticks to the back of your phone. It looks like your phone would be rolling around on the ball, but the ball is stationary, and the magnet is strong enough to hold it in place.

This mount is especially great if you have to stick it somewhere awkward since it really allows for any orientation when it comes to mounting. You can snag it on Amazon for about $18. While there are several configurations of the Steelie, I like the original the best.

Anker universal mount

Anker's mount adheres to your dash on a flat surface and features a fully adjustable pad, making it great for awkward mounting spots. Its larger magnetic pad is easy to slap your phone onto, and it doesn't take up nearly as much space as mounts with brackets and arms.

The best part about this one is that it keeps your vents free, so you can adjust them to your heart's content and never have to worry about the heater messing with your phone. Check this one out for $16.

WizGear universal air vent mount

Yes, this appears first on Amazon when you search up magnetic car mount, but that's for a good reason (not just that manufacturers pay to have it there). For one, it's well-reviewed: out of nearly 20,000 reviews, 66% are 5-star and 14% are 4-star. For another, I've been using this mount for three years and it hasn't let me down once. It's relatively compact, fits great onto just about any air vent, and it hasn't loosened up or anything.

Basically, if you want an inexpensive, reliable magnetic mount with no fuss, check this one out. It's $7.

Maxboost 2-pack

At this point, mounts are basically the same with a different brand attached to them. Maxboost's mounts attach to your air vent and have a sizable magnetic pad, making it super easy to find in the dark. If there's two of you in the car, why should one of your still have to hold onto your phone? This two-pack solves that problem. At $9, you really can't go wrong. Maxboost's mounts come with a circular metal plate and rectangular plate each.

TechMatte MagGrip CD slot mount

If you don't want to stick anything to your dash and don't want to bother with your air vents, then consider putting that old CD slot to use! The TechMatte MagGrip simply slides into your CD slot with its semicircle support, you tighten it up, and Bob's your uncle. The magnetic pad is on an adjustable arm to allow for whichever orientation you choose, and the MagGrip comes with a circular and rectangular plate, depending on which you prefer to use. It's $11 on Amazon.

Mpow suction pad mount

OK, you don't wanna mount on your dash, your air vents, or in your CD slot: What do you do?

Grab the Mpow suction mount and stick it on your windshield (if that's legal where you are). I know, on the windshield is precarious, but Mpow's mount has a very small footprint, and its arm is adjustable, so you can move it around to where it's not blocking your field of view. At $11, Mpow's mount comes with smaller and larger metal plates and is easily detachable from your windscreen, thanks to the suction switch.

