Between the International Champions Cup or your favorite sporting team having a match, watching live events in VR can be quite rewarding. We all wish we could make it out to the stadiums and fields our favorite performers are in, but sometimes that's just not in the cards. But, don't you worry, the other option you have is to watch your favorite shows and sports in VR. Here you can feel like you're actually in the crowd without having to spend hundreds of dollars on tickets.
Check out the live events coming to your PlayStation VR and Oculus Go in August!
Next VR
You can find the Next VR app on your PlayStation VR or Oculus Go. It offers countless wonders when it comes to watching live events in VR. One of the spectacular events they'll be covering for the rest of July, and into August, is the International Champions Cup. If you've been watching it on your TV instead of inside of your VR headset you're missing out! Outside of the ICC, you can also find a few comedy skits on the 26th and the 30th of July. Find it on Oculus.
Outside of the live events listed below, you can also check out their line up for live sports. NextVR offers VR viewing for WWE, NFL, NBA, Boxing and even live concerts! You can see all of the channels they offer by clicking here.
NextVR August schedule
August 2 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Barcelona vs. AS Roma Match Highlights
August 2 @ 7 PM - Gotham Comedy Live
August 6 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | AC Milan vs. Barcelona Match Highlights
August 6 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Real Madrid vs. Juventus Match Highlights
August 6 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood
August 9 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Real Madrid vs. AS Roma Match Highlights
August 9 @ 7 PM - Gotham Comedy Live
August 13 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood
August 20 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood
August 27 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood
YouTube live events
Another option you have for live events on both the PlayStation VR and your Oculus Go is on YouTube. For PlayStation VR you'll want to download the app to watch your videos, and for Oculus Go all you need to do is go to the browser. All you have to do to find amazing live content, at any time, is search "Live Stream" in the search bar. Make sure you subscribe to your favorite live streamers so you can be notified next time they're live!
PlayStation VR
Besides NextVR or Youtube, which is available to both PSVR and Oculus Go, there are a few exclusives to PlayStation that are worth checking out. Here's all the information you'll need to find the best live events that are exclusive to your PlayStation VR.
PlayStation Vue
Did you know that your PlayStation Vue is compatible with your PSVR? Not only that, but the quality of the video actually surprised me quite a bit. Not only did the resolution seem really well, but the 3D sound really made me feel like I was in the middle of the audience. Aside from the normal TV channels, you'll find that Vue also offers a variety of live sports. It's got everything you could need, including ESPN, ESPN2, Showtime (sports), FOX Soccer Plus, CBS Sports Network, ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, Big Ten Network (BTN), and Eleven Sports.
While PlayStation Vue doesn't have custom content like NextVR you can still find quite a bit of great things to watch. If you're already subscribed to Vue for your PlayStation make sure you take advantage of its full potential by plugging in your VR headset.
Oculus Go
Here's all the information on the exclusive apps for Oculus Go when it comes to watching live events. Over at Oculus, they seem to be taking a priority in bringing the community together. One of the fears when it comes to VR is that you'll wrap yourself in this new world and forget the people outside. Now, you don't need to worry about that. Oculus Venues is an absolute game changer when it comes to livestreaming events in VR, and here's why.
Oculus Venues
Oculus Venues is the most fun you'll have watching live events in VR. Not only does it put you in the crowd like you're really there, it puts you in a crowd of other viewers as well. Yes, this means you'll have seats in a stadium that you can give commentary, cheer or chat with during the events. People across the world are watching the same shows as you, so why not watch together? This takes bringing a community together to a whole new level.
If you prefer watching alone, no worries! The schedules for Oculus Venues almost mirror the schedules for NextVR entirely.
Late July and entire August Oculus Venues schedule
July 26 @ 7:00 pm PT - Gotham Comedy Live
July 28 @ 8:00 pm PT - International Champions Cup: FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur
July 30 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
August 2 @ 7:00 pm PT - Gotham Comedy Live
August 3 @ 7:00 pm PT - Lionsgate Presents: Reservoir Dogs
August 5 @ 7:00 pm PT - Lionsgate Presents: Sinister
August 6 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
August 9 @ 7:00 pm PT - Gotham Comedy Live
August 13 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
August 19 @ 7:00 pm PT - Lionsgate Presents: Apocalypse Now
August 20 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
August 26 @ 7:00 pm PT - Lionsgate Presents: National Lampoon's Van Wilder
August 27 @ 8:00 pm PT - School Night! Live from Hollywood
What will you be watching?
Tell us in the comment section below, or shoot me a tweet telling me which live events you'll be checking out. Already watched a few? Let us know what your favorites are!