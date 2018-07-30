See on PlayStation store

You can find the Next VR app on your PlayStation VR or Oculus Go. It offers countless wonders when it comes to watching live events in VR. One of the spectacular events they'll be covering for the rest of July, and into August, is the International Champions Cup. If you've been watching it on your TV instead of inside of your VR headset you're missing out! Outside of the ICC, you can also find a few comedy skits on the 26th and the 30th of July. Find it on Oculus.

Outside of the live events listed below, you can also check out their line up for live sports. NextVR offers VR viewing for WWE, NFL, NBA, Boxing and even live concerts! You can see all of the channels they offer by clicking here.

NextVR August schedule

August 2 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Barcelona vs. AS Roma Match Highlights

August 2 @ 7 PM - Gotham Comedy Live

August 6 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | AC Milan vs. Barcelona Match Highlights

August 6 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Real Madrid vs. Juventus Match Highlights

August 6 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood

August 9 @ 12 AM - International Champions Cup | Real Madrid vs. AS Roma Match Highlights

August 9 @ 7 PM - Gotham Comedy Live

August 13 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood

August 20 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood

August 27 @ 8 PM - School Night! Live From Hollywood