First up is arguably the most classy option on this list. Whereas your standard stainless steel link wrist strap looks pretty cool, check out this Black Steel band with Red Sandalwood inlay. Beautiful Available for $32, this band is just wonderful and compatible with both the Frontier and Classic models of the Gear S3. It comes with extra link pins so you shouldn't need to buy more. Don't quite like the Black Steel look? LDFAS has a Silver Steel variant available, along with a couple other styles all for just $30 so take a peek and pick the style that's right for your wrist! See at Amazon LDFAS Stainless Steel Metal Chain Link Strap

Same brand, more styles. Looking for a dressy strap? check out this chain link wrist strap in black steel. Available for just $20, it's a great option to have and with the quick-release design you can swap out your bands right before leaving the door for that wedding or special event. LDFAS has included a couple other styles in this posting, including a Milanese Loop strap for just $12, so make sure you check all your options — you just might end up wanting to buy more than one strap! See at Amazon Acestar Stainless Steel Band / Milanese Loop Mesh Strap [2-pack]

Speaking of buying more than one strap, Acestar has a great deal on two-packs of metal link wrist straps that's definitely worthy of your attention. Choose between a classic stainless steel band and a Milanese Loop Mesh strap in your choice of silver or black steel. Love the look of the silver straps? Get two straps in both styles. Want the option to switch between silver and black? They've got two packs of each watch band style in both colors. Whichever one you pick, you'll only pay around $20 which is a great deal for such stylish metal watch bands. See at Amazon HOCO Stainless Steel Band w/ Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Pin Link Remover Tool