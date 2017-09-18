Which LG phones should you care about? We've got you.

Let's be completely honest here — LG's generally known as the other South Korean smartphone company. But if that's all you think about LG, you're sorely missing out, as it's been making really good smartphones that too often fly under the radar.

In recent years, LG has moved away from the gimmicky designs and features that divided audiences between the loyal and the skeptical. Phones like the G6 and V30 are powerful but extremely accessible and mainstream. Let's take a look at everything the company has to offer.

LG V30

Announced August, 2017: The LG V30 isn't available yet (unless you're in South Korea), but it's a phone to look forward to. The successor to the enthusiast-focused V20, the V30 shares more in common with the G6 in terms of design, but that's a good thing. This phone is light, well-made, and powerful, while retaining many of the features that made the V10 and V20 so popular. Gone is the removable battery, but you get waterproofing and wireless charging in exchange, which is a far better trade-off.

And with the world's first f/1.6 lens in its main camera, and a low light-enabled f/1.9 lens in its second sensor, the V30 takes some amazing photos in wide- or ultra-wide angle.

LG G6

Announced February, 2017: LG's successor to the disappointing G5 is an incredible feat of engineering. Glass front and back, with metal sides and an extra tall 2880x1400 display, the phone is all about simplicity and versatility. Adding to its pedigree is a system of dual 13-megapixel cameras — a standard 71mm lens and a 125mm wide-angle lens — which take amazing photos in almost any lighting condition.

Then there's the other additions to the collection this year: IP68 waterproofing, a larger 3,300mAh battery, a Quad DAC in some regions, and wireless charging in the U.S.

LG V20

Released October 2016: The V20 is the follow-up to the V10, but it really is more a successor to the G5. When looked at through that lens, the all-metal design of the V20 makes a lot more sense, though its size and shape are certainly owe tribute to the V10.

Like the G5, it has a dual camera, but it also sports the impressive and unique Second Screen from the V10. And being a late-2016 device, it's got all the specs you'd expect: a 5.7-inch QHD LCD display, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a huge 3200mAh battery. It's also got the same audio and camera pedigree as the V10, with an amazing Quad DAC from ESS, a powerful amplifier, and plenty of manual camera controls for photos and video.

