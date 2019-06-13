Like all VR headsets, the Oculus Quest is going to get some smudges and dust on the lenses. It's very important to keep the lenses clean to prolong their lifespan. One of the best things you can do for your lenses is invest in a lens cleaner. Whether it's a full kit or just some basic wipes, just a little effort will keep them crystal clear every time you play. Here are some of the best options to keep your Oculus clean and ready to go.
Please Note: If you're ever using a spray cleaner, only spray the solution onto a microfiber cloth. Never spray the lens directly. This could cause moisture damage if it leaks inside.
Full cleaning solution: Altura Photo Professional Cleaning KitStaff pick
The Altura Professional Cleaning Kit is what you want if you want your lenses absolutely spotless. You'll get not only a lens cleaner, but a whole kit of lens maintenance products, all of which will help you maintain and clean your headset.
Easy cleaning: Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes
To keep your headset and lenses clean from dust and debris, use these pre-moistened wipes. These will insure your headset stays clean, even with multiple users. These are cheap and disposable cloths that make it easy to quickly clean your lenses at each session. Perfect for someone wanting to save some time.
Anti-bacterial cleaning: Snakebyte Cleaning Kit
This kit provides you with some anti-bacterial wipes, as well as a basic cloth and spray. If you are planning to have multiple users, the anti-bacterial wipes will ensure no one spreads any colds.
Cleaning on the go: Koala Kleaner Alcohol Free Eyeglass Lens Cleaner Travel Size Spray Care Kit
Since you will surely be taking your Oculus Quest on the go with you, this cleaning kit comes with a handy travel case. It comes with a handy microfiber cloth, so you can quickly spritz it and give your lenses a wipe. Then, you can pack it all up and keep playing.
Safe cleaning: Evaki Lens Cleaner
This cleaner contains no ammonia or alcohol, so it is a simple and safe way to keep your lenses clean. This is perfect if you have a young person using your Quest.
What is best for you?
There are many lens cleaner options depending on your needs. Whether you just want to maintain the bare minimum quality of your lenses, or keep them in pristine condition forever, there is an option for you. Since your lenses cannot be replaced easily, it is important to keep them in good shape.
If you're looking for the cleanest and best-maintained lenses, go for a full kit such as the Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit. If you're looking for a quick and easy clean, try disposable wipes such as Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes. No matter which solution is right for you, it is incredibly important to maintain your Quest lenses.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.