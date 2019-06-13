Like all VR headsets, the Oculus Quest is going to get some smudges and dust on the lenses. It's very important to keep the lenses clean to prolong their lifespan. One of the best things you can do for your lenses is invest in a lens cleaner. Whether it's a full kit or just some basic wipes, just a little effort will keep them crystal clear every time you play. Here are some of the best options to keep your Oculus clean and ready to go.

What is best for you?

There are many lens cleaner options depending on your needs. Whether you just want to maintain the bare minimum quality of your lenses, or keep them in pristine condition forever, there is an option for you. Since your lenses cannot be replaced easily, it is important to keep them in good shape.

If you're looking for the cleanest and best-maintained lenses, go for a full kit such as the Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit. If you're looking for a quick and easy clean, try disposable wipes such as Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes. No matter which solution is right for you, it is incredibly important to maintain your Quest lenses.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.