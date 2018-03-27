When you think of leather cases, you likely imagine a folio wallet case as it's the most common style. Consider this option from Case Mate which features a classic folio design with multiple card slots, a see-through slot for your ID, and a side pocket for storing cash. The integrated case holds your phone in place while the front flap keeps your display protected when closed. Case Mate backs their products with a lifetime warranty and you can get your case for either the Galaxy S9 or S9+ for $60. See at Amazon Design Skin Folio Wallet Case

Leather cases are all about style, right? So why settle for a boring black leather case when you can choose between a bunch of cool color combinations and find a case that'll really stand out? Check out these wallet cases from Design Skin that are available in 9 different styles that just might have you buying more than one. Each case has three card slots on the inside along with a side pocket for storing cash or receipts, and every case is handcrafted with soft genuine leather that you will absolutely love. These cases are priced between $40 and $50 depending on the style you want and also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Tech21 Evo Luxe Vegan Leather Case

This premium case from Tech21 is ultra thin at just 1.8mm thick, and is designed to protect your phone from up to 12-foot drops without impeding your phone's signal quality or wireless charging. It's very stylish with a sleek one-piece design, giving you that leather touch on the back without the sometimes cumbersome folio front cover of other leather cases. Also, this case is made with premium vegan leather so you can enjoy the look and feel of this case even if you morally object to leather. Get yours for just $55. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Poetic Nubuck Credit Card Slot Case

Poetic is known for making some pretty bold design decisions for their cases, and they certainly came up with something pretty unique with the Nubuck case. This unique looking case combines a sturdy TPU shell with perforated PU leather around the bottom half of the case, which holds the card slot that can store up to 2 cards at a time. To access your cards, you pull the tab on the back to pop the cards out, allowing you to keep your cards private with the pull tab blending into the design of the phone. Storing the cards on the back of the phone may impede with wireless charging but if you run into any issues simply remove the cards and you should be good to go. This is also one of the more affordable cases on this list at just $13, so if you're after a unique leather case for your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, this is the case for you! See at Amazon Speck Presidio Folio Leather Case