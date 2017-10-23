Give your Note 8 a touch of class with a leather case.

The Galaxy Note 8 is a beautiful phone so it only makes sense to find a case that accents its features. You know what always looks good? Leather.

There's a good variety of leather cases available for the Note 8, and different styles, too — whether you're looking for something that looks like an old, weathered book, a classic folio wallet, or just something with that nice leather finish on the back. Let's dive in.

DAVIS CASE Genuine Leather Case

We'll start out with some cases made from genuine leather. This option from DAVIS CASE has some great aesthetics especially if you love the look of old leather-bound books.

These cases are handmade with genuine leather that's got a nice weathered finish to it. On the inside, there's a pocket that will accommodate some folded bills, along with five card slots including a clear one for IDs. It also supports wireless charging and like most folio-style cases it can be folded into a kickstand for hands-free viewing.

At $34.99 it's certainly on the pricier side, but you should get your money's worth with the genuine leather and hand-crafted quality.

ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case

Looking for classic folio wallet case made of genuine leather and a magnetic clasp? Check out this great option from ProCase.

There are three card slots on the front, but based on reviews the slots can easily handle more than one card — and you might find your cards slip out too easily otherwise. There are precise cutouts around the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back, along with the bottom ports and S Pen at the bottom. The form-fitting inner shell is built to last and offers great protection from shocks and drops on the corners and edges. It's also good to go as a kickstand.

Get yours from Amazon starting at $28 for the black leather model and up to $30 for the flashy red leather model.

Ringke Flex S Advanced Series

Maybe you want a leather case but don't dig the folio-style case. Don't sweat it, Ringke has you covered with its Flex S Advanced Series case.

There are three leather-backed case options which are admittedly PU leather (aka not genuine leather like the options above), but feature the sleek design we've come to expect from Ringke cases.

It's not entirely flat on the back, so along with the glorious leather texture you also get these little ridges that'll help you keep a solid grip on your phone. The bulk of the case is made of flexible TPU that makes it easy to slap on and off your phone while keeping the case lightweight and durable.

You can get this slim case for just $9.99.

Spigen Wallet S

Back to folio-style cases, Spigen has offered it's Wallet S case for the Note 8.

The Wallet S was one of my favorite cases for the short-lived Note 7 last year, so it should be a reliable option for the Note 8 as well. While it shares many of the same features as the other folio wallet cases on this list, one feature you might appreciate is the cutout around the ear speaker on the front flap, which allows you to talk on the phone with the cover closed.

It's only available in classic black and features a magnetic strap to keep it closed. Get this premium-looking wallet case for just $17.99.

LK Luxury PU Wallet Strap Case

Looking for a premium look and feel for a budget price? LK's got you covered with this basic and functional wallet case that comes with a convenient wrist strap.

Like the other wallet cases on this list, LK's has a pocket for cash and card slots on the inside of the front fold, including a clear window for your ID. It's got a magnetic clasp for keeping closed and features precise cutouts for the ports, camera, and fingerprint sensor.

This case is available in black, purple, or rose gold PU leather for just $6.99, or brown leather for $9.99.

Which leather is your pleasure?

Any of these picks catching your eye? Got a favorite case that didn't make our list? Drop us a line in the comments!