If your primary desktop computer is actually a laptop, then you owe it to yourself to pick up one of the best laptop stands available. Why? Elevating your laptop off of the desk creates better angles for viewing, working, and video conferencing. Laptop stands can also improve the ergonomics of your work environment, helping you maintain better posture, reducing repetitive stress injuries, and making you feel more comfortable and productive. With all that said, let's take a look at some of the best laptop stands that you can buy right now.

I think it's important for your laptop stand to not only be functional but to be nice to look at as well. The Lamicall Laptop Riser nails both of these criteria nicely. It is available in a stately silver or graceful gray color, and not only lifts your laptop to a better height, but it allows you to pivot your computer right or left, depending on where you have it set up. This kind of flexibility is great for when you don't have a ton of space, or just to make it easier to look over if you're using your laptop as a secondary display. The stand itself is made out of a premium alloy that has the look and feel of brushed aluminum (think Macbook feel), and it comes with color-matched rubber pads to keep your laptop from slipping or sliding around, and it anchors the stand to your desk nicely. There is a metal lip at the bottom of the riser which also keeps your laptop in place, and this durable device can accommodate laptops from small 11-inch school-issued Chromebooks up to 17-inch behemoth gaming machines. The biggest drawbacks with this stand are that its angle is fixed and that the base supporting the laptop doesn't have any holes for ventilation. Those areas have been addressed in a more recent update to the product, but that version is priced significantly higher than this one. Pros: Premium aluminum allow construction

Holds laptops up to 17 inches

Can rotate 360-degrees

Rubber pads securely hold the laptop in place and the stand to desk Cons: The stand angle is fixed

No ventilation

Best Overall Laptop Stand Lamicall Laptop Riser Spin me around This sturdy laptop stand does a great job of elevating your computer and allowing you to adjust its position. From $40 at Amazon

$86 at Newegg

Best Value Laptop Stand: Mind Reader Laptop Lapdesk

Since many of us have transitioned to working from home over the past year, we've spent a lot of money on retrofitting our homes to be more like home offices. From affordable office chairs and desks to better Wi-Fi routers, we've had to make adjustments to our work environment, sometimes at our own expense. If this sounds familiar, then you may be interested in a laptop stand solution like this one from Mind Reader that is both affordable and multifunctional. This stand can accommodate all manner of laptops and tablets (sometimes at the same time), and it even has enough room to put a mouse and/or notepad to the side. It's lightweight so you can move it from the office desk to the kitchen table to the couch, and you can adjust the angle and height to suit your preference. Where this stand falls down a bit is in its construction. It is mostly made out of plastic, which helps in lowering the weight, but has a decidedly less than premium feel. Additionally, there are no ventilation slots on the platform, so if your laptop tends to get hot or rev up the fans, you might want to remove it every few hours. Pros: Lightweight

Extremely adjustable

Multiple styles available Cons: Not the most premium materials

No ventilation

Best Value Laptop Stand Mind Reader Laptop Lapdesk Many uses It doesn't take a Mind Reader to understand that a multipurpose stand is an excellent value for your home. From $35 at Amazon

Best Premium Laptop Stand: Rain Design mStand

In my home office, my primary computer is an iMac that is sitting on an elevated stand for proper ergonomics. However, when I used to work in an office, my primary computer was a laptop, and I found it frustrating and uncomfortable to constantly crane my neck downwards to see the screen properly. So as soon as I could, I requisitioned this very Rain Design mStand laptop stand, and my back, shoulders, and neck immediately thanked me! This was one of the first laptop stands that looked or felt as premium as an Apple MacBook, and it was the first I ever saw for sale alongside those laptops. It has the craftsmanship, fit, and finish of an uber premium laptop, but is priced at a level that the average Jane or Joe can afford it. In addition to the classic silver color, you can also get this stand in gold or space gray to match your MacBook or another premium notebook. Aside from the fit and finish, there's nothing particularly novel or useful about this stand other than the fact that it raises your laptop to a more appropriate level. There is another version of the mStand called the mStand360, which has improved ventilation slats and can rotate like the Lamicall. However, it is more expensive, as you might imagine. Pros: Superior fit and finish

Multiple premium color options

Unibody aluminum construction Cons: A tad expensive for what it is

Not adjustable

Minimal ventilation

Best Laptop Stand for Multitaskers: Lexvss Laptop Stand with Dual Phone Holders

If space is at a premium where you're working, but you still want to be able to multitask with multiple screens, then you might want to consider this little laptop stand from Lexvss. In addition to elevating your computer and allowing you to set various angles to suit your needs, there are two "arms" — one on each side — that can hold most modern smartphones. This is even better if you use something like Duet Display, which can project your laptop screen onto your smartphone. Aside from the novelty of those phone arms, this stand has nine different levels at which you can adjust the angle of your laptop. It also comes with a heat vent so that your computer doesn't overheat, and it folds up into a compact and carryable device so that you can take it with you anywhere (even if anywhere is just around the house). Don't be fooled by its portability though; this stand is made from premium metal materials and can hold up to 22 pounds of weight! If there were any attributes I might wish for in a future version, it would be the ability for the stand to rotate and the ability to hold a larger phone, foldable, or tablet with at least one of the side arms. Other than that, I think it is a handy laptop stand. Pros: Nine adjustable levels

Two side arms for phones

Collapsable design for maximum portability Cons: Doesn't rotate

Arms can't hold foldable phones or tablets

Best Laptop Stand for Multitaskers Lexvss Laptop Stand with Dual Phone Holders Mobile multitasking workstation This ultimate mobile workstation has adjustable angles, expandable arms for smartphones, and is collapsable for portability. $30 at Amazon

Best Laptop Stand for Cooling Down: KOCASO Laptop Desk with Fan

If the last laptop stand was a great mobile workstation on the move, this next one is better suited for those who prefer a more stationary existence. The KOCASO Laptop Desk with Fan is the Death Star of laptop stands thanks to all of the great features it packs in one comprehensive package. What do I mean by that? Well, for starters, this stand has a built-in cooling fan to keep your laptop within optimal thermal limits, and it also has four — yes four — USB charging ports. Also, the top is divided into two sections, one of which is suited as a mouse pad or writing area, and underneath that is storage for pens, paper, or chargers. There is an adjustable LED light to help illuminate your face during Zoom or Google Meet calls or to help you read (particularly helpful if your keyboard doesn't have backlighting). Best of all, the legs and incline are adjustable, and the lightweight plastic construction means it will be easy for you to move it wherever you want. As you can imagine, not everything about this laptop stand is perfect. For one, the plastic construction is less likely to hold up to rough use if you're sharing this with family members. You also have to remember to charge the built-in battery to use the fan or USB ports. And finally, the table is big, perhaps too big for many use cases and spaces. Pros: Adjustable height and angles

Laptop fan built-in

Reading light

Onboard storage Cons: More expensive than other options on this list

Plastic rather than metal construction

Might be too bulky for some

Best Laptop Stand for Cooling Down KOCASO Laptop Desk with Fan The ultimate mini-desk This laptop stand literally has it all, from a built-in fan to an LED light, to USB ports, to storage space, and more! $47 at Amazon

Best Rising Laptop Stand: Urmust Laptop Riser Stand

At just over a pound and a half, this is one of the lightest laptop stands around. That and the fact that you can collapse it down to the size of a large book make it perfect for putting in a backpack or folding up and putting it out of the way when you're not using it. I really dig the look of the stand with its aluminum alloy finish, and I'm partial to the "bluish-gray" variant. If that's not your thing, it is also available in rose gold, silver, black, gray, blue, and red. That's by far and away the widest selection of colors that I've come across in this product category. Perhaps the most impressive feature of this stand is just how flexible it is. You can raise over six inches off the surface, and you can adjust the angle from near-flat to 90-degrees. I also like how there is a little tray built into the foot of the stand, which is perfect for stashing your phone, earbuds, watch, or even keys so that they're not just lying about willy nilly on the tabletop. There weren't a lot of negative comments to be had on this laptop stand, aside from its stability. Note that it is meant as a stand to hold your laptop, but it is a bit too wobbly to function as a standing desk alternative. It's best when used as a secondary display or in conjunction with a Bluetooth keyboard. Pros: Adjustable from 0 to 90-degrees

Multiple color options

Extremely portable

The foot can hold phone, earbuds Cons: Not as stable as other stands

Can't type on the laptop keyboard while on stand