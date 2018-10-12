Purchasing a dedicated Kindle has tons of benefits. Using complimentary Kindle reading apps is nice and all, but sometimes you just want a distraction-free adventure through Hogwarts or Westeros. On a Kindle device, you can get lost in a book without straining your eyes, getting bombarded by social media notifications, or draining your device's battery life. They are designed from the ground up for one thing: reading. The fonts are better, the screen is bigger, and the overall experience is ideal. Luckily, Kindle deals are relatively common, and certified refurbished models and bundles are here to save the day when there isn't a full-on sale.

Once you have your new device, be sure to check out Amazon's frequent Kindle book deals. Prime members get access to over a thousand titles for free, plus one of a selection of First Reads each month. You can also subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, which gets you access to millions of titles for one low monthly price. There's a free trial here.

Kindle

The base model gets you everything you need and that's about it. There aren't many bells or whistles, which makes this the most affordable e-reader in the lineup. The display does feature special offers on the lockscreen, which are tastefully designed and unobtrusive. You have the option to buy the device without the special offers for a bit more money. The touchscreen display is glare-free and feels like real paper, but note that this device doesn't have a backlight, so reading in the dark will require some sort of additional illumination.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon's best-selling Kindle. It has a built-in adjustable light to help you read at night, and the glare-free screen is easy on your eyes, too. The battery lasts for weeks at a time, and the display is higher-resolution than the original Kindle. This model also features Bookerly, which is an Amazon-exclusive font that was designed specifically for reading on digital screens.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is the swankiest Kindle available. The device itself is gorgeous, available in Graphite or Champagne Gold. The 7-inch display has the highest resolution out of all of the Kindle models, and the device also features an IPX8 waterproof rating. You can pair headphones to your Kindle Oasis using Bluetooth to listen to Audible books, and the dedicated page turn buttons and adaptive front light means you'll be comfortable for chapter after chapter. This also boasts twice the storage, and you can opt for a 32GB version for even more space. There are other nice details, too, like in-line footnotes and on-the-fly dictionary access.

