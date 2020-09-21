Best Kids Masks For Back To School Android Central 2020
Now that Fall has arrived, parents are looking for the best kids masks for back to school. And we're not all talented enough, nor have the time, to make our own face masks at home. As you scour the Internet, you'll realize that there is a ton of choice out there and it can be overwhelming. Do you get reusable or disposable? Fun patterns and designs or plain? And what size is right? We've gathered some great options to consider, and there's something for everyone.
Young & old: Purian Kids Face MaskStaff pick
Sometimes, it's easiest to go simple and these solid-colored masks come in a pack of two with adjustable elastic ear straps that allow them to fit young and older kids, as well as adults. They have three layers of washable anti-microbial fabric.
One-time use: Jool Baby EZ Breezy Kids Disposable Face Masks
If you prefer the disposable route, these masks come 50 to a box and fit kids aged 4-12. The breathable, soft fabric provides three layers of protection but won't irritate the child's skin, nor will the soft ear loops. Plus, the flexible metallic band ensures a snug fit over the nose. Grab a box every few months and the kids will be set for the school year.
Kindie-friendly: Crayola Kids Face Mask
Perfect for a child just starting kindergarten, these high quality solid-colored masks come in a pack of five, with one color for each day of school. Made of dual layer fabric with a nose clip, they are machine washable, and even come with a handy mash laundry bag. They measure 7-by-4.5 inches, offering full coverage for the lower face.
Bandana-style: Meakeize Kids Sibling Bandanas Face Mask
Prefer the bandana-style face masks? These come two in a pack and are made of microfiber polyester that's stretchy, moisture-wicking, breathable, and offers UPF 50+ UV protection against the sun. They are suitable for kids aged 4-12.
Fun designs: Wild Republic Wild Smiles Face Mask
Kids will love these adorable two-ply 5.25-by-3.75-inch masks that are made from polyester and cotton and feature fabric printed with half-face images of cute animals like a crocodile, giraffe, tiger, or snake, as well as other fun designs and patterns. They are totally washable and come with flexible non-elastic fabric ear straps, but no metal nose piece.
Taking a bite: Weddingstar Kid's Washable Cloth Face Mask
While the shark tooth design will grab any kid's attention, these are other designs and solid colors to choose from. These 6-by-5-inch masks come with adjustable ear straps and five layers of protection. Inside is a sleeve to insert disposable PM2.5 filters, which you can buy separately if desired. Made of breathable cotton and rayon, the machine washable masks also have a flexible wire nose band.
Be a superhero: PopFunk Batman Blue Sky Face Mask
Let your kid be their own superhero with this polyester mask that features the popular Batman character on the front. Officially licensed and made in the U.S., the 5-by-3.5-inch mask offers a single layer of protection and comes with elastic ear loops.
Rainbows and unicorns: PopFunk Donuts Rainbows & Unicorns Pattern Face Mask
How could confectionary treats, fictional horses, and beautiful colors not make a child feel amazing and ready to tackle the day? This mood-boosting mask is made in the U.S. from polyester, has elastic ear loops, and measures 5-by-3.5 inches.
Breathe easy: The Healthy Skin Glow Cotton Covering
Some kids (and parents) prefer a mask with a built-in breathing valve like this one that comes with eight activated carbon filters for further protection. These large masks, which come two in a pack, will fit kids aged 4-14, are made from cotton, washable, and have adjustable straps and a nose bridge.
Throwaways: Wesgen Disposable Mouth Filters
Stock up on a box of these each month and get anti-dust protection from the three layers of non-woven and melt-blown fabric. With an elastic band to secure them around the ears, the 5.7-by-3.74-inch masks are suitable for kids aged 4-14 and come vacuum-packed until you're ready to pop the box open.
Grab the best kids masks for back to school
There really is an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to not only what type of mask to get your child for back to school, but also what design, style, and color.
Keep it simple with a mask like the Purian Kids Face Mask, which can adjust to fit kids of all ages. The one issue I found when looking for masks for my son was that it was tough to tell if they'd fit. So having a large size of fabric as well as adjustable ear loops really helps. And parents will appreciate the anti-microbial material, especially for kids who have allergies and/or sensitive skin, the three layers of protection, and the fact that you get two in a pack. Not to mention that they're pretty affordable and very well-reviewed.
For younger kids, while the Crayola Kids Face Masks are on the expensive side, you get five in a pack plus a mesh laundry bag (these are ideal for washing them in the machine on a delicate cycle to ensure the straps don't get caught in the drum). And the five colors will make it a fun game for kids, who can learn to associate a different color mask with each day of the week.
While I'm more on the side of reusable masks for the sake of the environment, it's not a bad idea to have disposable masks around as backups in case you haven't had the chance to wash the reusable masks yet. The EZ Breezy Kids Disposable Face Masks come with 50 in a box that will last for you for some if you don't use them every day. And the flexible metallic band on the nose area will ensure a snug fit, whether it's a 6-year-old wearing one or a 16-year-old.
