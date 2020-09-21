Best Kids Masks For Back To School Android Central 2020

Now that Fall has arrived, parents are looking for the best kids masks for back to school. And we're not all talented enough, nor have the time, to make our own face masks at home. As you scour the Internet, you'll realize that there is a ton of choice out there and it can be overwhelming. Do you get reusable or disposable? Fun patterns and designs or plain? And what size is right? We've gathered some great options to consider, and there's something for everyone.

Grab the best kids masks for back to school

There really is an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to not only what type of mask to get your child for back to school, but also what design, style, and color.

Keep it simple with a mask like the Purian Kids Face Mask, which can adjust to fit kids of all ages. The one issue I found when looking for masks for my son was that it was tough to tell if they'd fit. So having a large size of fabric as well as adjustable ear loops really helps. And parents will appreciate the anti-microbial material, especially for kids who have allergies and/or sensitive skin, the three layers of protection, and the fact that you get two in a pack. Not to mention that they're pretty affordable and very well-reviewed.

For younger kids, while the Crayola Kids Face Masks are on the expensive side, you get five in a pack plus a mesh laundry bag (these are ideal for washing them in the machine on a delicate cycle to ensure the straps don't get caught in the drum). And the five colors will make it a fun game for kids, who can learn to associate a different color mask with each day of the week.

While I'm more on the side of reusable masks for the sake of the environment, it's not a bad idea to have disposable masks around as backups in case you haven't had the chance to wash the reusable masks yet. The EZ Breezy Kids Disposable Face Masks come with 50 in a box that will last for you for some if you don't use them every day. And the flexible metallic band on the nose area will ensure a snug fit, whether it's a 6-year-old wearing one or a 16-year-old.