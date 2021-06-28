Amazon Fire Tablets are perfect for a lot of things. Whether it's watching movies or being productive on the new Fire HD 10, one thing that kids love most about using a tablet is playing games. The Amazon Appstore has a lot of great options, but there are also plenty of not-so-great choices. These are the best kids games for Amazon Fire HD tablets, whether for a Fire HD 7 or the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro — there's lots of fun to be had.

Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the world's most popular games today, even after its official release in 2011. Since then, the game has expanded onto nearly every platform, including Amazon Fire Tablets. The sheer scope of the game and limitless avenues for creativity makes it a great game for kids to explore and build. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The open world is filled with your imagination in building anything and everything from pixelated-looking block pieces. Depending on the four modes you are playing in, the creative process is a bit different. In Survival Mode, you explore the world, looking for various resources needed to build items you want, like structures and weapons. In addition, there are some creatures like zombies and creepers to be aware of.

Creative Mode is there to let you build anything you can imagine with unlimited resources and no fear of being attacked by the creatures. Adventure mode lets you build worlds for others to explore, or you yourself can wander through other player's creations. The fourth mode is Spectator, where you are free to view creations from others while being invisible. Minecraft has a social aspect to it as it can be played with others online, so that's something to keep in mind as your child gets involved. Minecraft has some impressive creations, like full recreations of popular buildings from movies or structures found in the real world. Minecraft can allow anyone to explore their creativity and learn problem-solving skills.

Minecraft Kids can explore creations made by other players or create their own world by exploring the massive open-world harvesting resources to bring anything imaginable to life on the Fire Tablet $7 at Amazon

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon

Toothless, Hiccup, and the rest of the How to Train Your Dragon are all here to help your child join the ranks to help defend New Berk. School of Dragons is a game full of exciting adventures in the vast world so many know and love. In School of Dragons, kids can choose from over 60 different dragons to customize to best fit their character. Of course, Toothless, Light Fury, Stormfly, and more are all there too! The goal is to become the Ultimate Dragon Trainer, keeping New Berk safe from Grimmel and Stormheart.

While playing, your child will be able to explore exciting and colorful worlds in search of ways to keep the people and dragons of New Berk safe. They'll be able to search for dragon eggs to hatch and dragons to rescue so they can join the community. There are over 400 quests across 30 islands to explore, in addition to side games like the strategy game Dragon Tactics, where your child can earn fun loot and prizes. Time to join the ranks of the dragon riders and take to the skies.

School of Dragons: How to Train Your Dragon How to Train Your Dragon's New Berk is under attack from Grimmel and Stormheart — and Hiccup and the rest of the dragon riders need your help. Build your own character and choose from over 60 dragons to customize with over 1000 colors and skins to help defend the village. $Free at Amazon

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Whether your child became a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog from 2020's movie or because you're a fan of the classic Sega games, it's hard not to love the blue speedster. While the original Sonic the Hedgehog game is available on the Amazon Fire Tablet as well, the sequel makes this list because of the extra fun it brings. In Sonic The Hedgehog 2, we still get plenty of Sonic himself, but we also get the chance to play as two of his buddies in Tails and Knuckles in this reimagining of the original game that was released all the way back in 1992. Speeding through the levels on your tablet to defeat the evil Dr. Eggman is so much fun — one of my son's absolute favorite to play on his Fire Kids tablet.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is remastered for mobile so that everything works wonderfully. In addition to ensuring the game plays well, there are also new levels, a Boss Attack mode, and new enemies to battle. Playing this classic Sega game and listening to the fun sounds as you speed around collecting rings and bouncing around is as fun now as it was in 1992.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Battle the evil Dr. Eggman in this re-mastered version of the 1992 classic. Speed through new levels and enemies with Sonic or his friends — Tails and Knuckles — to win the day. $3 at Amazon

Subway Surfers

One of the first games my son played on his Fire tablet was Subway Surfers, and after a couple of years, it's still one of his favorites. The fun environments and characters to the prizes and perks that can be earned through gameplay keep the game fresh each time it's played. Start off playing this endless runner-style game as Jake, running from the trainyards inspector and his dog — Jake's been decorating the train cars. Dashing along the tracks to avoid capture and dodging the trains along the way — you have to jump over and slide under signs while trying to gather coins to earn prizes.

Reaching various score levels and coins collected earns you fun new customizations, accessories like skateboards, and paint-powered jetpacks, along with unlocking new characters Tricky and Fresh. The gameplay is controlled by swiping in up, down, left, and right to move your character around to escape being caught or running into signs.

Subway Surfers Jump, slide, surf, and fly around the train yard as Jake, Tricky, or Fresh to avoid being caught by the inspector. Collect coins along the way to earn fun accessories and customizations to keep your character looking their best while dodging capture. Free at Amazon

Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir - Run, Jump & Save Paris!

Marinette, a regular teen, living in Paris, France by day and turning into superheroes — Miraculous Ladybug — by night, you race through the city to keep it safe from the evil villains set to destroy it. This game is much like the endless runner style of Subway Surfers, but with specific levels and goals rather than aiming for a high score. Playing as either Ladybug or Adrien, who becomes to be Cat Noir, you leap over and along buildings collecting tokens and other power-ups. While running through the city, you'll gather as many of these to enhance your superhero abilities to be better prepared to take on the villains that lie ahead.

You'll have to complete levels and tasks on your way to saving Paris from the supervillain Hawk Moth and his evil Akumas. Along the way, you will battle other evil characters like Dark Cupid, Stormy Weather, The Bubbler, and more, so you can keep the city you love safe.

Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir - Run, Jump & Save Paris! The city of Paris is under attack from the evil supervillain Hawk Moth, and as the Miraculous Ladybug or Cat Noir, you must save it. Free at Amazon

Angry Birds Transformers

Merging the fun characters from Angry Birds games with exciting and classic characters of the Transformers universe results in an all-new game style to the Angry Birds franchise. Breaking from the recognizable aim and slingshot gameplay of the past, Angry Birds Transformers is an action-packed game that keeps familiar elements from the original games and melds it with a new style for a game that keeps you ready for more. Eggs on Piggy Island have been transformed into crazy evil robots by the Eggspark that are demolishing the island, and the only hope to save it are the Autobirds. With Red as Optimus Prime, Chuck as Bumblebee, and many more, you'll blast away in a side-scrolling 3D battle to save everyone from the Deceptihogs. You'll be able to transform into cars, trucks, planes, and even a tank to avoid being crushed by falling debris. As you gain new heroes and battle new baddies, you'll be able to unlock upgrades for your character's weapons and abilities. So, fuel up because it's time to ROLL OUT!

Angry Birds Transformers The Decepihogs have arrived, and the Eggspark is creating evil robots on Piggy Island. As the Autobirds, you'll have the best of the best with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and more in the battle to save the island in this 3D adventure. Free at Amazon

Wild Kratts World Adventure

Wild Kratts World Adventure is a game that is fun to play and is full of amazing animal facts. Like the TV show, the Kratt Brothers are here to keep you on the creature trail while you play and learn about creature powers through 60 different levels. With so much to explore and learn, there's excitement at every turn. Playing through 6 different Creature Power games, like climbing with a spider monkey, tapping with woodpeckers, swimming with dolphins, and so much more, your child will find new animal facts while having fun. There's so much to learn with over 120 stickers and Wow Facts to be found throughout the game.

Designed with children age 4-8, the interactive game allows them to tap and tilt the Fire tablet to navigate the animal worlds. Along with all of the fun learning and playing experiences, there are also creating opportunities to be found. For example, kids can create their own creature power selfies using the camera on the tablet and merging it with the animals in the game.

Wild Kratts World Adventure Explore 60 different game levels focused around six creature powers of the frogfish, spider monkey, and more. Learn amazing things about the animals with over 120 stickers and Wow Facts. $3 at Amazon

MARVEL Strike Force

Earth is under attack, and it will take the entire MARVEL universe to save it. But, by teaming up the most powerful Super Heroes and Super Villians, there might be a chance at victory. This game is full of all of our favorite characters ready to pair up using each one's unique abilities to fight off the evil threatening Earth. Console-like graphics and cinematic gameplay immerse you in the MARVEL world as you assemble your squad for each battle. By strategically picking which characters to pair up to best utilize their powers, defeating the enemy is assured. As you progress through the game, you'll be able to upgrade your Super Heroes and Super-Villains to prepare for the ultimate test.

With characters like Iron Man, Groot, Venom, Loki, and so many more at your disposal to create the best team possible — Earth's enemies won't stand a chance. The battle awaits. Build your squad and prepare for action!

MARVEL Strike Force Assemble your MARVEL Super Heroes and Super Villians squad to build the ultimate team to save the Earth from attack. Free at Amazon

Disney Magic Kingdoms: Build Your Own Magical Park

Disney fans of all ages will love this game where you are the center of the park, and the Magic Kingdom is at your fingertips. With characters spanning over 90 years of Disney and some of the most beloved attractions from the real parks, the only limitation is your imagination. You can collect over 200 of the most popular Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars characters. Explore over 1,500 exciting quests with Ariel, Moana, Ralph, Dumbo, R2-D2, and so many more. You can include all of your favorite characters in the park that you get to design. With over 170 attractions to choose from, like Space Mountain and the Haunted Manion, you can decorate your park any way you choose. Even host the fan-favorite parade with fireworks!

A Disney adventure wouldn't be complete without a villain to defeat. So keep your park safe from Maleficent and her evil curse, battle against Ursula, Scar, and more. The game is regularly updated with new attractions, characters, and events, so your imagination never has to slow down.

Disney Magic Kingdoms: Build Your Own Magical Park Whether you are going on an adventure through one of the 1,500 available quests or building and defending your own theme park from villains like Jafar, you'll have the world of Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars to keep your imagination going. Free at Amazon

Angry Birds 2

Angry Birds 2 is the classic gameplay we all know and love from Rovio. Slingshotting birds across the screen to take down the bad piggies. The sequel to the beloved original game adds a few twists to keep the parts of the game we love and give us more. With daily challenges to conquer and pick up some fun rewards, there's always something new to do in the game. As you progress through the levels, you can upgrade your character's feathers for even more scoring power. You can also collect different hats with fun themes to give your bird's a fresh new look.

Angry Birds 2 also adds the option for online multiplayer gaming with Arena challenges and the ability to clan up and take down the mean ol' pigs together. So whether you're joining the Mighty Eagle Bootcamp to take part in his challenges or climbing the leaderboard while clearing out levels, this game will keep you entertained.