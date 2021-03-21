Best Kids Fitness Tracker Android Central 2021

Fitness trackers (also known as activity trackers) are popular with adults who exercise regularly and those who simply want to get an idea of how many steps they take each day. While most fitness trackers are designed for grown-ups, there are a few that made specifically for kids. The idea isn't necessarily fitness, per se, but more so to help motivate kids to get more active and have fun doing it. Many activity trackers for kids include even more fun features. But the best kids fitness tracker is definitely the Fitbit Ace 3, which also happens to be the newest on the market. It strips things down to the basics with a simple design, reliable tracking of data, and intuitive app experience, making it the best option you can get for young ones.

Ideal for kids aged 6-12, the Fitbit Ace 3 boasts two main upgrades over the previous-generation Ace 2: longer battery life at a rated eight days per charge and a greater selection of animated clock faces that change and do different things as the child takes more steps and achieves goals. There are 28 in all, from the monster Fred who grows its body from a single blinking eyeball to a full torso with arms and legs as kids take more steps, to the Martian who dances each time the child gets three lightning bolts, achieved through steps. With a secure and adjustable silicone band, it comes in black/red or blue/green but some kids will gravitate right to the upcoming Minions-themed bands. Set it up and pair it with the Fitbit app, which shows both a parent and kid view. If you already have a Fitbit device, it's easy to add the Ace 3 using the My Family set-up then flip between your view and theirs. But you don't have to have a Fitbit to use it – the account just has to be managed by a parent. In addition to tracking daily steps and active minutes, the Ace 3 can also display reminders to move, bedtime reminders, and alarms (if you choose to set them up). On the device itself, kids can set timers, use a stopwatch, and activate modes like do not disturb (great for during school hours), sleep (which stops notifications and dims the screen at night), and water lock to deactivate buttons in the shower or pool – yes, the device is completely swim-proof. It logs detailed sleep data so you can see how many hours of sleep your little one got at night as well as how restless they were. I love that the tracker has Fitbit's reputation for reliable tracking behind it and accomplishes what a kids' tracker should without loading it up with too many bells and whistles. Pros: Really fun animated clock faces

Kid-friendly design

Accurately tracks just the basics

Totally swim-proof Cons: Not the best option for older kids

Can't download more apps

Greyscale screen

Best for Younger Kids: * Fitbit Ace 2 *

While the Ace 3 is worth the extra bucks thanks to the fun clock animations and longer battery life, if you're really pinching pennies, the Ace 2 is still a solid option. My nine-year-old has been wearing that one for over two years now and absolutely loves it. Like the Ace 3, it comes with an adjustable silicone band sized to fit little wrists, but in three other finish options: blue/yellow, watermelon/teal, or grape. Also swim-proof, it's best suited to kids aged 6-12 – for older kids, consider other models from Fitbit. There are fewer customization options and features with the Ace 2 versus the Ace 3, including only a couple of clock faces and no extra modes. But it does still have the timer, reminders to move, bedtime reminders, active goal minutes, and alarms. And it works seamlessly with the Fitbit app, set up with a Kid View, and as part of the My Family if the parent owns a Fitbit device as well. The battery lasts for a respectable up to five days and, like the Ace 3, the Ace 2 also provides detailed sleep information, including the time the child fell asleep and woke up as well as restless periods throughout the night. Kids receive virtual badges after accomplishing goals, racking them up where they become viewable in the app. If you can find the Ace 2 for a super-cheap price that's significantly cheaper than the Ace 3, it's a good option. Pros: Simple, kid-friendly design

Totally swim-proof

Tracks only the basics Cons: Battery doesn't last as long Ace 3

Not a lot of personalization options

Only suitable for younger kids

Best for More Than Fitness: * Garmin vivofit jr. 2 *

While the Fitbit Ace 3 and Ace 2 focus primarily on activity and sleep, the Garmin vivofit jr. 2 adds some other elements to the mix, including the ability for parents to set reminders and deliver awards for things like completing chores, finishing homework, brushing teeth, or going to practice if they play sports. Ideal for younger kids, the tracker comes in a variety of themed bands and faces for popular characters like Spiderman, Frozen 2's Anna or Elsa, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princess, and Star Wars so kids can sport their favorite characters on their wrist, or just choose from basic designs like blue stars. The band is adjustable and the tracker swim-friendly, with a user-replaceable battery that lasts for up to a year via the replaceable CR2 battery, which means you don't have to worry about recharging it every week. Kids are motivated to get active minutes and reach goals, which unlocks adventures, games, and icons. For the Spiderman tracker, for example, kids explore the Spiderverse and as they achieve goals, they unlock more of the story. They can also pass the time playing tap challenge games and collect gems through movement to restore missing parts of a city on an adventure map, adding even more gamification to the experience. Family members and friends can be invited to compete in daily step challenges using the Garmin Connect app, which parents can also use to assign tasks, like taking out the garbage, washing the dishes, cleaning up their rooms, or doing homework, either on the fly or a recurring schedule. A reminder icon shows the child exactly what they need to do and when. With a fun toe-to-toe challenge, kids can sync with someone nearby for a timed step competition, like to see who gets the most steps while raking leaves or going for a short walk around the block. The tracker also logs sleep data. Pros: Bands and games for popular characters

Never have to recharge

You can swim with it

Use to track chores, homework, and more

Elements of gamification Cons: Really tiny 0.61-inch screen

Not ideal for older kids

Games could be distracting

Best for Smartwatch Design: Vtech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX2

Technically, the KidiZoom DX2 is more of a fully-featured smartwatch than it is an activity tracker with features beyond the basics. And by smartwatch, I mean smartwatch tailored to kids with games, camera, and more versus notifications and calendar invites. That said, it does also keep track of steps via a built-in pedometer and includes some motion-controlled games that encourage kids to keep moving. However, fitness isn't the primary focus here. This watch, suitable for kids aged 4-12, can be used to take videos and photos, including selfies with funny filters the kids can later turn into watch faces. Kids can also play games like Monster Detector, using augmented reality (AR) experiences to capture monsters in the real world. Parents can add other free games, watch faces, and camera effects in the online Learning Lodge. There are educational elements as well, though, like the Time Master tool that kids can use to learn how to tell him. The watch, which has a 1.44-inch color touchscreen, comes equipped with 256MB of internal memory, expandable via an optional microSD card. It is splashproof, not fully waterproof, and comes in five color options: black, blue, camouflage, pink, and purple. The battery lasts for 2-3 days, depending on usage, and it has to be plugged into a computer using the included microUSB cable. Pros: Large, color touchscreen

Plenty of downloadable games

Lots of customization options

You can take selfies Cons: No sleep tracking

Not much focus on fitness

Has to plug into computer to recharge

Not fully waterproof

Only suitable for younger kids

Best for Budget: BIGGERFIVE Fitness Tracker Watch

If you're on an extremely tight budget, this fitness tracker is the cheapest of the bunch and while it doesn't have big brand name clout behind it, the watch is highly rated on sites like Amazon with previous buyers noting that they love its simplicity and say it works well. Interestingly, the BIGGERFIVE even tracks more stats than the others, though it's unclear how accurate the data is, including activity and sleep as well as heart rate, distance traveled, and calories burned. It has 10+ activity and sport modes as well, which is great for kids who are involved in training or sports, including walking, running, bicycle, dance, basketball, football, tennis, climbing, and workout. Monitor stats on the device itself or using the VeryFitPro, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. There, you can also set silent wake-up alarms (though which kid needs an alarm to wake up before their parents?) as well as call and message notifications from a connected smartphone and social media sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter. You can set up to 10 alarm clocks, which is great for reminding kids not just to get active but to also do things like drink water, take medications, and more. The company says the watch is ideal for kids aged 5 all the way up to 18: younger kids might not need the notifications but they can be turned on for older kids. Available in rose, pink, purple, blue, or black with a flexible strap, the battery lasts for up to seven days per charge and the watch is completely swim-proof. Pros: You can swim with it

Set up multiple alarm clocks

Older kids can get notifications

Long battery life

Affordable Cons: Parents might not like heart rate, calorie tracking for kids

Might not be as accurate as others

Best for Teaching Responsibility: Garmin vivofit jr. 3

A follow-up to the vivofit jr. 2, the Garmin vivofit jr. 3 features a larger square screen in a design that more resembles a mini smartwatch. Available in a variety of character themes, from Black Panther to The Little Mermaid, parents can choose the one they know their kid will absolutely love wearing around their wrist, which is a bonus. The integrated and interactive games are connected to the watch's theme and managed through the Garmin app, which the parents can load on their phones if they don't already use it for their own smartwatch. Durable and swim-proof, it's also a huge bonus that the battery is replaceable and lasts for up to a year, so you don't have to worry about charging it up every week. Kids are motivated through the various games to achieve active minute goals, unlocking new adventures as they do, getting new icons, and gaining access to new games. They can also enter toe-to-toe step challenges with others who own a vivofit jr. 3 (or vivofit jr. 2) and are nearby, like siblings, neighbors, and friends. But the tracker is designed for parents to help teach their kids responsibility and keep track of things like chores and homework as well. Parents can assign tasks from the app, which will show up on the watch screen. Unfortunately, however, there's no way for the child to check off the task as complete unless they have their own phone, making this device more suitable to older kids with phones, though kids could use a tablet as well. It also tracks sleep and a nice added feature is quick access to emergency contact information using the ice widget. Pros: You can swim with it

Replaceable battery lasts for a year

Can manage chores, homework, and more

Gamification of movement

Popular movie character themes Cons: Screen backlight isn't great

Can't mark chores as done from watch screen

Expensive

Games could be distracting

Why Get a Fitness Tracker for a Child? Some parents are totally against the idea of fitness trackers for kids, but I'm all for it. First, the name is misleading. They really are activity and sleep trackers (for those that can track sleep as well), not designed for fitness like wearables for adults. Second, as long as they are introduced the right way, and used as a casual, fun, and motivational tool, there's nothing wrong with activity trackers for kids. My nine-year-old has been wearing an activity tracker on his wrist for more than two years and he loves it. He mostly loves to learn how much and how well he slept and will keep an eye on activity and, depending on the watch, enjoy seeing clock animations or unlocking new features in games as he gets active. Some days he won't wear it at all, some days he will. Sometimes, we'll have fun family challenges to see who can get the most steps. But it's all about fun. There's no pressure or punishment. If he doesn't get to his 10,000 steps, who cares. Did ho go outside and get some active time? That's all that matters.