There's nothing like a good keyboard to turn the average user into a prolific communicator.
Keyboards may be one of the most important choices you make on your phone. They will shape the speed and accuracy with which you use your phone to communicate, and because keyboards can see everything you type from passwords to social security numbers, it's important to have a keyboard you trust and like. To that end, here now are the four keyboards we trust and like the most to help us tweet, text, and type up our articles in a crowded bar.
Gboard: King of the keyboards
Gboard has summited the top of the Android keyboard market in recent months, and the reasons are clear: great predictions courtesy of machine learning, easy access to gifs and sticker packs such as the Disney Stickers collections, and a dictionary tied to your Google account, so it follows you everywhere.
They just keep adding all the smart features that Android users have enjoyed from other keyboards and wrap it all in a quick and responsive (and free!) package. Themes on Gboard still aren't as diverse or dashing as other keyboards, but the ones here look good and there's a Material Black option, which is all you really need at the end of the day.
Best of all, Gboard hides no features or options behind paywalls or ads. The best keyboard on Android is completely free.
SwiftKey: Still great, but not the greatest
Swiftkey is always right there alongside Gboard, but for now, isn't able to outdo it. SwiftKey has been a major player in Android keyboards for years, and it used to be the pinnacle of predictions and swipe, but both have fallen just a little behind Gboard. There is still a devoted following to SwiftKey, and after years of building a personal dictionary on SwiftKey, it can be hard to switch to anything else.
No worries, SwiftKey may not be number one, but it's still a damn good keyboard. And while SwiftKey used to be a paid keyboard, since its purchase by Microsoft it has long since gone free.
Chrooma: Color, choice, and clarity
With most keyboards, you pick a theme and that's that, but Chrooma thinks that's a little boring. Instead, the colors of the Chrooma keyboard adapt to each app you're using: it turns blue for Twitter, green for Spotify, yellow for Google Keep, and so on. There's even a night mode that will darken the keyboards color selections at night — or all the time, if you leave night mode on like me. Chrooma's color options are on point with most apps, and it's easy to switch colors for the apps where it misses without losing the color adaptation when typing in other apps.
The swiping on Chrooma is top-notch, and the swipe further and further left to delete whole words or sentences is fabulous for removing short chunks of text. If you want to get really fancy with the keyboard style, size, font, and have your settings sync between devices, you'll have to shell out for Premium, which is a one time purchase of $7.99. It's a little steep, but if you're someone who moves devices frequently, that's easily worth the convenience of having your predictions and settings follow you from device to device.
Download Chrooma (free w/ IAPs)
Fleksy: Peckers can be choosers
Fleksy has been making a comeback, but unless you're exclusively a hunt and pecking typist, you'll probably want to keep moving. Swiping words on Fleksy doesn't happen, and the corrections on this keyboard can go a little overboard when you're using a bunch of acronyms or non-standard jargon. There are some neat add-ons for this keyboard, including emoji suggestion, and a fireworks add-on that brings little explosions to your keyboard taps and sounds.
Fleksy has a low learning curve, but unfortunately, it seems when you switch phones or factory reset your personal dictionary doesn't always follow you. We hope to see this keyboard continue to improve as it continues to grow, but for the everyday hunt-and-peck typer, Fleksy should be just fine.
Download Fleksy (free, in-app purchases)
What are you using??
What keyboard gets your typing skills? Does anything ease the ease and prediction prowess of Gboard? Are you a SwiftKey savant? Tell us in the comments what you're using and why it has the honor of being the default keyboard on your phone.
Updated January 2018: This article has been rewritten to offer a more concise analysis of our favorite keyboards and offer more images of the keyboards in use.
Reader comments
I'm using Swiftkey even on iPhone; does that say anything to you?
Considering how crap Apple's keyboard is, it says less than you'd think, but having a dictionary that syncs is so important.
Have to disagree about the Apple keyboard. It doesn't support swipe but is one of the most accurate keyboards I have used.
That the iPhone keyboard sucks, and they don't allow Google keyboard?
iPhone has GBoard. When I had an iPhone I was using it as my default keyboard. Switched to a Pixel 2 and still using GBoard.
The Gboard keyboard on iOS even has the ability to make your own GIFs using the camera. Don't think this is even on android yet.
Gboard just works.
GBoard FTW!!!
Chrooma all the way. Tried all but this keyboard works best
Let's be honest, nobody makes better virtual and physical keyboard than blackberry, I've used Samsung, pixel, iPhone and many more...nothing comes close to blackberry keyboard on z30, motion, keyone or passport. All the others I tried or even paid were garbage. The problem is many people ignore keyboards when that is the most useful tool on a phone.
BlackBerry keyboard (the app version) is great, but not available on Google Play. But yeah, I agree that the keyboard is one of the most overlooked elements of the mobile communication experience.
I have the ZTE axon 7 and the TouchPal keyboard installed on this phone is worthless. The Swiftkey isn't much better and still leaves me stressed. I downloaded Gboard and I'm still not satisfied with the performance although it's better than the other two. I have tried Fleskey and uninstalled in in a week. I have had several Motorola phones from the Triumph to the Droid turbo 2 etc.. and love those keyboards alot. But as a person who began their cellphone life with a physical keyboard with blackberry and Nokia C series phones I would love to try the glass blackberry keyboard. Is it possible to get the blackberry or Motorola keyboard downloaded to this phone? I do believe overall blackberry has the best I've used in physical boards ..
Motorola uses Gboard. As for the BB keyboard just install the apk or google Blackberry Manager. I've been back and forth using the latter ever since I switched to Android last year.
BlackBerry Keyboard from BlackBerry Manager.
I like swype.
I used to use Swype. I loved Swype, however Samsung never/rarely updated the version that came with their phones and the version in the Play Store removed a ton of functionality that made Swype the best. Now I use Gboard, and it's quite good. I just wish it had the shortcuts that Swype has/had (copy/cut/paste/capitalize/select-all). The Gboard versions of those take too many extra steps to get to.
A.I.type
Gboard here. Hell, I've been with it since the Nexus 5.
Even after their database was accessed?
I've just started using Cheetah Keyboard.
I've been using SwiftKey for years, sounds like it might be time to give G board a shot.
I wanted to like the Grammarly Keyboard, but without GIF and Emoji search it was useless to me. I just try harder not to make mistakes on my phone. Ultimately I went back to Gboard.
Previously I used Google Indic Keyboard, but now I always use Gboard.
I like the Samsung keyboard on my note 8. I like that it changes when you change the overall theme of the phone.
Galaxy S8 here. I agree. My big beef with the Samsung KB had been the lack of sufficient contrast to read the secondary characters; now I have a high-contrast theme that helps immensely. Text prediction is outstanding. My only ask would be to have an adjustable duration for the long-press that brings up secondary characters.
Sorry, Gboard is just horrible. I've had to go back to correct it more than the Samsung stock keyboard. Shameful article.
I'm happy with the Gboard.
Blackberry keyboard
I like the ability to create a custom background with Swiftkey, and the rest of it functions well for me.
Blackberry virtual keyboard.... Unmatched...
Having used Gboard, Swiftkey, and Blackberry virtual keyboard recently, the Blackberry virtual keyboard was by far my favorite and I have switched to using it full time. They should make it available in the Play Store for all devices.
Came from over 4 years of using a Blackberry to Android in 2011.
Been using Swype since the original Samsung Note. Big fingers and little non-tactile keys always have been a terrible mix for me. With Swype, I can draw from vaguely close to one letter to vaguely close to another letter and it "just works."
But this article is helpful. I may try GBoard now!
Good article, got me to try Gboard again (Usually use Swiftkey). I'd stick with it if I could make the keys smaller (Than the smallest height) or change the font (I know, super minor quibbles, but if those are my only issues it's a good product).