If you can't take a trip to the pool, bring the pool parties home with the best inflatable pools for any family. You can find the teensy toddler-sized splash pools of your childhood, bedecked with cute patterns and slides, or ones wide enough for whole families and deep enough for grown-ups to sink into.

Our top at-home swimming picks

As this list has probably made evident, inflatable pools can be a lot of work to pump up and keep clean. The smaller models can be quickly drained, flattened, and scrubbed down, which is smart since standing water can attract mosquitos and algae, among other things. But of the best inflatable pools that are meant for adults or full families, most are so large that dumping water every night would be wasteful, especially in drought states where swimming is more appealing.

That's why with our favorite pool, the 10-foot Intex Easy Set Up Pool, you'll need to be prepared for the work that goes into pool ownership — because it's basically like owning a regular pool. To go with it, you'll want an electric air pump, a maintenance kit with a hose vacuum on a long pole, and 1-inch chlorinating tablets with a slow chlorine dispenser to keep the water clean. You'll also need to monitor the water's pH levels, because if the water becomes too basic the chlorine no longer disinfects properly; adding pH down chemicals will solve the problem. It's a lot to deal with, but necessary for your family's health if you plan on keeping your pool full for months at a time.

If that doesn't sound appealing, you can drain a smaller pool more frequently, but even something kid-sized like the stylish Intex 66-inch Watermelon Kiddie Pool uses about 150 gallons of water per play session. If you're shopping for a family-sized pool, Sable's rectangular pool or square pool with seating are both solid choices.

But if you came to shop for your kid or kids, keep in mind how much sun protection they need, whether you want something they can also use in non-swimming seasons, and if you don't mind reinflating a larger set every time your kid wants to play. A larger set like the Little Tikes Curve 'n Slide works great for multiple kids year-round, while the Fisher Price 3-Ring Play Pool is an obvious, versatile option for any toddler.