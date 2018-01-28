If you are on the lookout for some great independent games for your PS4 then check these out.

There's no denying that the PlayStation 4 has made a comfortable home for blockbuster games and their developers. Every year there is a seemingly endless stream of huge titles. But what about the little guys? Independent developers are just as capable of creating amazing and engaging games as the big guys. Here are just a few of the very best independent titles that PS4 has to offer.

What Remains of Edith Finch

If you're looking for a fantastic storytelling experience bolstered by gorgeous visuals then developer Giant Sparrow has you covered. What Remains of Edith Finch may not be for every gamer but if you are enticed at the idea of having your heartstrings tugged and you enjoy a meditative gaming experience then it's certainly worth your time and money. See at PlayStation

Rocket League

A titan on the level of Rocket League hardly seems worth mentioning considering how massively popular it is. With 40 million Rocket League players developer Psyonix must have done something right. If you like soccer and cars and have always wanted a game which married the two with fast-paced gameplay then this is the game for you. If you happened to get good enough at Rocket League then perhaps someday you could be a professional eSports player. Try explaining that to your grandparents. See at Amazon

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

You know that argument that you always get into? The one where you try to explain to someone that video games are just as valid and valuable an art form as film is. There's always that one person who hasn't played a video game since Frogger and they continue to insist that games are just kid stuff. Well, show them Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Ninja Theory developed one heck of a game and there is a reason that it garnered a veritable boatload of nominations at the 2017 Game Awards. See at Amazon

Hotline Miami 1 & 2

Thank you, Sir. May I have another? Dennaton Games are video game design sadists and they made Hotline Miami for gaming masochists who love a game that relentlessly abuses them. Aside from being fun and insanely hard, Hotline Miami has a beautiful retro visual style and one of my favorite game soundtracks of recent years. See at PlayStation

Rogue Legacy

Rogue Legacy is a killer Rouge "Lite" game developed by Cellar Door games. As you progress through the game there is no doubt that you will die. You will actually die quite a bit. The upside to death in Rogue Legacy is that when your character dies you will get to replace them with an heir. That heir will often be cursed by one of many genetic deficiencies. For instance, if your character carries the gene for color blindness then your play through with that character will be in black and white. It's goofy and fun and overall it's a terrific game. See at PlayStation

Fez

Fez arrived pretty early in the life cycle of the PS4 and it arrived with a bunch of ancillary noise thanks to its vocal developer. Despite any sort of social kerfuffle it's an outstanding game. Fez starts as a 2D game that rapidly evolves into a cube based 3D world. The mechanics are actually quite clever and add an interesting element to the gameplay. It also has a stellar soundtrack. See at PlayStation

One of the truly great things about the PlayStation 4 is the sheer volume of top-tier independent titles. What are some of your favorites?

