Without icon packs, we are left with chaos.
App icons are different shapes, different sizes, different color schemes and follow different design guidelines. Samsung's icons look different than Google's icons, look different from Microsoft's icons, look different from every other developer's icons. They are messy. They are awkward. They need to be brought under control. And until Adaptive Icons are implemented consistently and required for all third-party apps, that's where icon packs come in.
Icon packs bring control. Icon packs bring consistency. Icon packs bring classiness. Even if you're not into custom themes, you should use an icon pack. A good icon pack can help you find your apps more quickly, can help make your phone look and feel less cluttered, and they just look better. And whether you want an icon pack that stands out or blends in, we have the best icon packs right here for your pleasure and consideration.
- Whicons (free) is one of what I like to call the Randle Holy Trinity. Whicons is a simple matte white icon pack that plays well across a wide variety of themes and wallpapers, and if you download nothing else from this list, download Whicons! The masking with Whicons for missing icons is excellent, too, should there be any holes in your app drawer.
- Zwart (free) is the yin to Whicon's yang, and as such it's the little black dress of the icon world. If Whicons doesn't go with your wallpaper, odds are pretty good Zwart will suit it instead. Using Whicons and Zwart together in a yin/yang style can make for a sophisticated theme all on their own.
Golden Icons (free) is a bit more luxurious, adding not only color but a shiny metallic bevel to the icon pack. I wish there was a silver pack to mirror it, but I'll take what I can get, and Golden Icons is as good as a gold icon pack gets.
- Noctum ($1.50) is a greyscale icon pack with a slight blue hue and a beautiful disposition. Ever since I used it for my Blank Panther theme, Noctum has remained a constant on my phones for use with dark themes, monochrome themes
- Oscuro ($0.99) is a dark icon pack with the Teardrop shape that's been popping up with Adaptive icons and a downright ridiculous number of supported icons. The black teardrop icons include transparent cutouts, allowing the wallpaper to show through the icons in fun ways.
Lines (Free, $1.99) is the best of the wireframe packs on Android right now, and if you're aiming for an icon pack that lights up as few pixels as possible, this is your pack. Lines has a great and growing selection of icons, but it could stand to update the Google Play icons.
- Ombre ($1.99) features a more whimsical shape than the standard squircles and squares, having icons of varying shapes rest above a consistent rectangular shelf. This pack is both dark and vibrant, and it features plenty of alternate icons alongside an icon mask to help keep your app drawer consistent.
- ELEV8 ($1.99) takes Ombre in a lighter direction, switching dark accents and more outlandish colors for more traditional, bright hues and paperwhite accents.
Unicorn ($1.99) is full of blues, purples, pinks, and bright, bright whites to make your home screen feel a bit more like a rave.
- Emptos ($0.99) is a transparent icon pack for users who want icons on their screen, but don't want them covering up the wallpaper. The clear squircle backers all the wallpaper to shine through, which white shapes keep the icons easily identifiable.
- Pireo ($0.99) keeps everything consistent inside circular icons, evoking the icons of a Pixel or Android Oreo in a flat, colorful, and sensible design.
Urmun ($0.99) adds a bit of depth to its icons with shallow shadows and original shapes, and the standard color palette used here allows the icon pack to work with a wide array of wallpapers.
- Glim (Free, $0.99) is a pack we've turned to time and time again for Material icons, especially when seeing to color-match icons to a wallpaper or theme. Glim's color variants and the wide variety of alternate icons ensure that you'll be able to patch any holes in your app drawer.
- Sunrise (free) is another icon pack with a wide variety of color variants and alternate icons, though this pack uses color for accents to its white icons. This allows the icons to remain easily identifiable while meshing with a wider array of icons.
Moonrise (free) is a flips the script from Sunrise, using color to accent dark grey icons. Because this pack uses grey instead of black, this is a dark icon pack that can still play well with black wallpapers and themes.
Looking for something else in an icon pack? Not to worry; there are thousands and thousands of icon packs out there to try! Which icon packs do you keep coming back to? Tell us in the comments!
Updated January 2018: We've more than doubled the icon packs on our list, and cleaned things up a bit.
Reader comments
I really like Cobalt by dustinb, he keeps updating and adding icons. Currently I use about 4 of the note 8 squircle broken outline packs like Dream Shell to cover most of my apps. I use card/rectangle icons for my tablet - Recticon/matrix/Material card/Envy. I like less packs but sometimes you have to mix it up to cover most of your apps
Personal favorites for me: Antimo, BlackLight, Glif, Iride Hipster, Eclipse, Ortus, starkeDEV Outcast, and Viral
I own 150+ icon pack and only Urmun made it on the list. lol, now I question my taste.
Welp, my favorite are Darko 2, Nucleo Vintage and Antimo.
Immaterialis and Oreo - Icon Pack (biscuit style) if I want a more uniformed look.
Oh wait, I have ombre too.
Cause Ombre is awesome.
And don't feel bad. I just wish I had the room for 150 icon packs on my phone. I shudder to think of the icon pack list in your launcher...
Rad Pack is by far the best icon set. :P On a serious note I liked FunKong icon pack enough to buy it. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sikebo.amoled.funkong....
The shaping is interesting, but some icons get a bit hard to recognize on first glance.
I really like the artistic versions of his icons. He also updates regularly. The icons go really well with my art deco palm tree wallpaper. I am currently using the Rad Pack for a cool 80's theme though but I change my Nexus 6 up constantly.
Yeah, sikebo is really good. I have 5 of his icon and all are awesome.
Icon Pack Studio is the best solution for me. That's a single app that allows to create several kinds of icon packs, be it white/black icons, line icons, square icons with colored background, or any shape you want, drop shadows, and so many other options. It can pick colors from the original icons and use it to colorize the background or the icon so that you can also have colored icons instead of just black or white. I think it is better than icon packs because icon packs usually don't have icons for all the apps you have, but icon pack studios tries to apply the custom icon style to all your apps and it usually does it very well.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ginlemon.iconpackstudio
I use Dex and Whicons. Dex provides rounded icons with a border, and correctly themes anything not covered by its large library. I use Whicons for the toolbar, to make it stand out.
Nice choices everyone, but I gotta go with the Nova launcher and Glasklart icons on my old trusty Note 4
i use Vertumus's Velur, Elun and Cryten icon packs which get updates at least twice a month always adding new icons
Yep love Vertumus' work. He's got a bunch of packs depending on your tastes. I personally really like the Urmun pack (Material Design) and have been using it for a long time now. Also love that he adds a lot of options for system icon replacements as well. Gets updates weekly!
O These are nice! You can tell he actually designs them vs the same old reskinned icons which is what I really like about FunKong icons.
Personally I'm a fan of the sunrise and moonrise icon packs. Nice job of blending a unique style in each while still keeping most of the icons recognizable so you don't have to relearn everything:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.monarchdesigns.sunrise...
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.monarchdesigns.moonris...
I discover Glim thru a similar article. This time I'm drawn to Ombre. I like tgat she suggests some basic ones that might go a variety of themes.
Dumb question but how do you apply the mask in Whicons? Using Action 3.
In Action Launcher 3 go to Action Launcher settings - Display. Click on 'Icon Pack' and choose Whicons, and voila!!
Thanks for the reply. I know how to apply the icon pack as you stated, but is the masking for unsupported icons supposed to be automatic or do you have to do something else for that? I've applied the icon pack but the unsupported icons don't appear any different (no masking.)
I've really been enjoying Retrorika.
Simpax FTW!
Simpax is my go to icon pack.
So tacky it hurts.
Using Space Z Icon Pack
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.themezilla.spaceX&hl=en
very cool.
I use a mixture of moonshine and pixel icon pack.
Just installed a new icon pack this weekend--Vnyl. Any icon pack needs to have a decent number of icons to choose from, I'd say at least 2,000. Anything less and many of your lesser known apps will have icons that look like orphans.
Cygnus Dark
You don't necessarily have to have a launcher running to change your icons. I've the three Randle icon packs mentioned and use an app called Awesome Icons to apply them without the need for a launcher.
I need to push that again, I wrote up Awesome Icons about a year ago.
Yup, Thanks to you I discovered awesome icons.
I hate those icon packs that try to enforce every icon to the same color and style..
Drumdestroyers icons are my favorite
Wow they have a ton of packs. I might have to snag their Atomic pack.
Pretty much anything from Tha PLASH.
Polycon provide a stock look but also has some customization. I love it.
I like Lines, and there is also a Lines Dark if someone uses a light wallpaper. Both are nice.
Fan of Lines here too.
I'm usually more worried about function over form but the clashing styles of default icons was getting ugly. I wanted the color and appeal of the screen to come from the wallpaper -- I use 500px Firepaper to rotate new wallpapers every few hours -- rather than the icons. Several other semi-transparent icon packs ended up looking ugly but Lines fit the bill.
My home screen is still pretty cluttered compared to most, because I refuse to remove shorcuts and make things less accessible just to see the wallpaper. And some bright wallpapers have to get skipped because they drown out the icons. But overall it looks a lot neater than before: http://i.imgur.com/lvR2laF.jpg (ugly black box is my location)
Why would you hide your location?
That looks really cool!
The icon pack I'm running now is 'Ango'.
I use Pop White on my Moto Z and Pixel Icon Pack for the Redmi Note and HTC One M7 (both of which actually run Pixel-like ROMs).
I wish someone out there would make a circle icon pack that's black but with a white outline and white icons inside. That would be sick for my setup. Pop White comes the closest, though.
Look in the Play Store for "Stealth Icon Pack" by Stealthychief. Best icon pack out there. It works on any theme but on my dark theme device it looks amazing. Works for every application out there as it has a great way of making it work for apps it originally didn't have an icon for.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=stealthychief.icon.pack.st...
Stealth may be one of the most popular packs in the store. And as someone who does a lot of dark themes, I've never really been a fan. The gradient and the round backer turns me off. But I accept that a lot of people like and use it.
You might be right on that particular pack but you have to admit that Stealthychief does have some high quality H20. Also, Tha Phlash has spectacular talent.
Phlash is phenomenal and I've featured his work several times. He doesn't pull off masking as well as some other devs, and older packs are hardly ever updated because he moves on to newer packs.
Huge fan of Stealthychief, I own several of his packs since I change themes about every 3 mos.
Glim also has a dark theme icon pack.
Glim also have free options. There's really no reason to buy actually. I just chose to support the developer.
This is almost laughable. There are so many icon packs out there and so many personal preferences that any attempt at writing an article to pick the "best icon packs" should have been thwarted immediately. Just list off a bunch you like in no particular order with links and leave it at that.
It's a highly subjective category, but there are degrees of quality. There are tens of thousands of packs that would never qualify for this, just as there are dozens of top notch packs that missed my cut.
This about giving users who haven't formed opinions of their own in icon packs a place to start and a level of expectation.
Exactly. It's all about finding new ideas. I personally love these articles by Ara.
I did not have any of the icon packs mentioned in the article. So I think this article is a win.
I found Whicons a bit lacking in app coverage. I know everyone has their favorites but you should take a look at Vertumus as well. Very solid sets across a wides range of tastes.
Whicons has had pretty good coverage for me, but that depends on what apps you're using. I also mentioned how good the icon mask was for a reason.
I've seen Verturmus around. It looks like a decent pack, but I've never downloaded because I didn't think I'd get enough use out of it.
I use white/ black icons alot.. Whicons and Zwart but
My 1st choice tends to be Flight "Flat Minimalist", and "Flite Dark" by Nate Wren design, the paid versions have over 3000 icons apack very comprehensive.. lots of alternative icon choices and his packs come with some neat widgets.
And anything by Vertumus... cos
Life's too short for only one theme..
Yup same here for Nate Wren designs both white or black. I'm so tired of the material pastel colors crap with it's over sized icons.
Whicons is constantly adding icons. It's up to 4259 with the current update. I've got some oddball apps and it has me covered fairly well.