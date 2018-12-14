As much as we love the functionality that smartwatches offer, there's no denying that traditional, non-smart watches look way better more times than not. Thanks to the market of hybrid watches, it's possible to get something that looks like a regular watch but still offers some of the best features of a smartwatch. If you think the hybrid life might be for you, here are the top ones we recommend!

For people that want a good mix of great aesthetics and useful smart features, the Skagen Connected is a fantastic choice. Not only does it look downright gorgeous, but it has just about every feature you could ask for while also being the most affordable pick on our list. Fitness enthusiasts will be better suited with something like the Withings/Nokia Steel HR, and if you want the absolute most features you can get in something that's still technically a hybrid watch, the LG Watch W7 is the way to go.

