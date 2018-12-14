As much as we love the functionality that smartwatches offer, there's no denying that traditional, non-smart watches look way better more times than not. Thanks to the market of hybrid watches, it's possible to get something that looks like a regular watch but still offers some of the best features of a smartwatch. If you think the hybrid life might be for you, here are the top ones we recommend!
Minimal beauty
Skagen Connected
Our first pick on this list is the Skagen Connected. The sleek, minimalistic design is something we can't get enough of, with the 41mm case making this accessible for even the smallest of wrists. The watch also tracks your steps, sleep, and notifies you when you get a call or text. It's even water resistant up to 30 meters!
Long-lasting battery
Fossil Q Men's Hybrid Smartwatch
Fossil is one of the biggest supporters of Google's Wear OS, but did you know the company also makes hybrid watches? The Fossil Q Men's comes with six months of battery life, customizable buttons, and ships with a gorgeous leather band that complements the 45mm black metal case wonderfully.
Rose gold life
Fossil Q Jacqueline
If you're looking for something a bit more feminine, the Fossil Q Jacqueline is one of the most striking hybrid watches around. It also comes with six months of battery life, 50 meters of water resistance, and a super sleek 36mm case. The rose gold color is a real thing of beauty, as is the included steel mesh watch band.
Powered by Wear OS
LG Watch W7
Without a doubt, the LG Watch W7 is the most advanced watch on this list. Unlike the other options listed here, the W7 is powered by a full version of Wear OS. This means you can use its touchscreen to use apps, track your activity, reply to notifications, and a ton more. However, it's unlike most smartwatches thanks to the two physical watch hands in the middle of the display.
Best for fitness
Withings/Nokia Steel HR
The Withings/Nokia Steel HR is the hybrid watch to get if fitness tracking is your top priority. It can monitor your heart rate, has 24/7 activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and even Alexa integration. All of your data is synced to the Nokia Health app on your phone, and when it comes to battery life, you should see up to 25 days per charge.
Ultimate style
Michael Kors Women's Access Slim Runway
Should you prefer form over function, you'll want to go with the Michael Kors Access Slim Runway. This women's watch has a 42mm stainless steel case that's paired nicely with a matching metal watch band. The watch can track your activity throughout the day, view multiple time zones, and is even water resistant up to 50 meters.
Get in shape
Garmin Vívomove HR
Another great fitness-focused hybrid watch is the Garmin Vívomove HR. This watch is capable of 24/7 hear rate monitoring, activity tracking, stress monitoring, and long-lasting battery life that'll get you up to 5 days in smart mode and 2 weeks in watch mode.
Always in fashion
Fossil Q Grant
The Fossil Q Grant works the same as the other Fossil watches on this list but offers a design that's a bit classier. The stainless steel case is paired with a tan paint job around the Roman numeral numbers, and when you add that together with the genuine leather watch band, you get something that's truly stunning.
Value pick
Skagen Signatur Connected
Last but certainly not least, the Signatur Connected from Skagen is the cheapest option on our list and delivers a much better experience than the price tag would suggest. Along with a fantastic, minimal aesthetic, the Signatur Connected also alerts you of notifications from your phone, tracks steps and distance, and is rated for up to 6 months on a single charge.
For people that want a good mix of great aesthetics and useful smart features, the Skagen Connected is a fantastic choice. Not only does it look downright gorgeous, but it has just about every feature you could ask for while also being the most affordable pick on our list. Fitness enthusiasts will be better suited with something like the Withings/Nokia Steel HR, and if you want the absolute most features you can get in something that's still technically a hybrid watch, the LG Watch W7 is the way to go.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.