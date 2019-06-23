The Huawei P30 Lite is an interesting budget phone that offers some similar specs from the P30 Pro — all-screen display with a little notch, a three-camera set up, and a sleek and modern design — but at half the price of the Pro model and with a traditional fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. Even for a budget phone like this, you'll want to slap on a case to ensure no harm befalls it — and be sure the case you're buying is for the P30 Lite and not one of the other two models.

Be sure you're buying a case for the right phone

You've got to love how phone companies brand their phones. Searching for a P30 Lite case invariably drudges up options for the standard P30 and P30 Pro, so just be careful you're hitting buy on a case that's specifically for the P30 Lite. This should be easy to confirm — as long as the pictures or renders show the fingerprint sensor on the back.

If you only have the budget for one case, we recommend picking up the Spigen Rugged Armor. This has long been one of our favorite cases for just about every smartphone, thanks to the tried-and-true design, generous protection, and a great price.

Really all of these cases are great for one reason or another, but I just can't get over the look of the kwmobile Wooden Protection case. Cases like this typically cost way more, so this is a great option to add some extra premium.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.