Best Huawei P30 Lite Cases Android Central 2019
The Huawei P30 Lite is an interesting budget phone that offers some similar specs from the P30 Pro — all-screen display with a little notch, a three-camera set up, and a sleek and modern design — but at half the price of the Pro model and with a traditional fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. Even for a budget phone like this, you'll want to slap on a case to ensure no harm befalls it — and be sure the case you're buying is for the P30 Lite and not one of the other two models.
- Serious value: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Natural beauty: kwmobile Wooden Protection
- Clearly great: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Carry your cards and cash: Spigen Wallet S
- Thin and minimalist: EasyAcc Ultra Thin Fit
- Rugged and extra-functional: Cocomii Black Panther Armor
- Rugged and textured: Spigen Neo Hybrid
- More carbon fiber!: J&D Carbon Fiber Case
- Genuine leather: StilGut Leather Wallet Case
Serious value: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff pick
A great case from Spigen that we highly recommend is the Rugged Armor. While its design may not be the flashiest around, the Rugged Armor does the basics well at a price you'll love. The TPU design offers great protection, the button covers are very tactile, and Spigen's Air Cushion Technology keeps the phone safe from even the nastiest of drops.
Natural beauty: kwmobile Wooden Protection
Not all cases are made of plastic and rubber. Each of these cases are unique, made with real wood that's been stained with watercolors to create a look that mimics a beautiful oceanside scene. It's a unique look that adds a touch of class to your phone while keeping your phone safe.
Clearly great: Spigen Liquid Crystal
Want to let the good looks of your P30 Lite shine through? You'll want to get a clear case — specifically the Liquid Crystal from Spigen. This slim case is made entirely of clear TPU that barely adds any bulk to your phone while keeping it protected with Spigen's Air Cushion shock-absorbing technology.
Carry your cards and cash: Spigen Wallet S
Spigen is one of the brands that offered a ton of case options for the P30 Lite, so we'll also recommend its wallet case. Made from synthetic leather with an embedded TPU case to hold it in place, this is a very stylish and functional option that will let you cut down on your pocket carry by holding cash and cards alongside your phone.
Thin and minimalist: EasyAcc Ultra Thin Fit
If you aren't a fan of big, bulky cases but still want to protect your P30 Lite from the daily wear-and-tear, you should consider this minimalist case from EasyAcc. These ultra thin cases are made with black TPU offer basic protection with raised lips around the camera cutout and fingerprint sensor to keep everything protected.
Rugged and extra-functional: Cocomii Black Panther Armor
For those who don't mind a rugged look for their cases, we recommend this case that manages to include a magnetic mount and flip-out kickstand into the case design. This case is available in five different color options and aims to do it all while offering fortified protection for your phone.
Rugged and textured: Spigen Neo Hybrid
What can we say — Spigen makes great phone cases. The Neo Hybrid is a solid rugged case that combines a shock absorbing TPU case with a polycarbonate bumper that defends against drops. The back features a nice textured pattern that looks great and will also help with grip.
More carbon fiber!: J&D Carbon Fiber Case
J&D flipped the Spigen script with this carbon fiber case that features the iconic pattern across the majority of the back of the case spare for the little panel around the camera unit and fingerprint sensor. This case is thin enough to work with most wireless chargers.
Genuine leather: StilGut Leather Wallet Case
Last but certainly not least is this very premium and stylish wallet case for your P30 Lite. It is available in black or tanned brown and is stitched together using real leather. You get three card slots on the inside with a pocket for storing cash and receipts. It's a perfect option for the business crowd.
Be sure you're buying a case for the right phone
You've got to love how phone companies brand their phones. Searching for a P30 Lite case invariably drudges up options for the standard P30 and P30 Pro, so just be careful you're hitting buy on a case that's specifically for the P30 Lite. This should be easy to confirm — as long as the pictures or renders show the fingerprint sensor on the back.
If you only have the budget for one case, we recommend picking up the Spigen Rugged Armor. This has long been one of our favorite cases for just about every smartphone, thanks to the tried-and-true design, generous protection, and a great price.
Really all of these cases are great for one reason or another, but I just can't get over the look of the kwmobile Wooden Protection case. Cases like this typically cost way more, so this is a great option to add some extra premium.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.