If you are anything like me, then sometimes you absolutely love to get the pants scared off of you. Unfortunately, not all horror games are created equal. There are loads of games which intend to give you the creeps but fall way short of the target. If you want some of the best scares available on the PlayStation 4, then read on.
Until Dawn
Generally speaking, Until Dawn is not a perfect game. However, it is one of the best horror games I've ever had the pleasure to play. Supermassive Games does a great job of developing a creepy mood which just drips off the screen. Also, it's always nice when a developer creates a decision-making mechanic that actually seems to have an impact on how the game plays out. It is this decision making which also adds to the replayability of the game. With a $20 price point, you get a ton of scares and gameplay for your dollar.
Alien: Isolation
Holy macaroni, I loved this game. If you are a fan of Ridley Scott's original Alien film, then you are going to love this. Developer, Creative Assembly managed to capture the mood and visual style of the first Alien film almost impeccably. From the moment the game started, I was giddy to be interacting with that world. On top of that, it is chock full of truly tense and frightening moments. The original Alien film was essentially a slasher film in space and that is exactly what Alien: Isolation feels like as you try to creep, hide, and run away from the alien which is after you. It's been out a while now, so you can pick it up for only $20.
The Evil Within 2
I wasn't a huge fan of the first game in the series but I sure am glad that Tango Games took another swing at it with The Evil Within 2. If you're on the hunt for a solid survival horror experience then this game is certainly worth your time. Despite the fact that there are moments where The Evil Within 2 seems to rehash to pretty well-trod tropes, they do a great job of building and cranking up tension when it's needed. A copy can be had on Amazon for only $26.
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
The king is back! There were some moments in the previous decade where I was pretty certain that the Resident Evil franchise had lost every ounce of its creepy mojo and we would never see a great entry again. However, in 2017, Capcom dropped Resident Evil 7 in our collective laps. Not only is it a fantastic Resident Evil game, it may just be one of the best horror games of all time. With solid scares, a great mood, and pacing so tight you can bounce a quarter off of it, it is worth every bit of the $47 it costs to own a copy.
P.T.
It hardly seems fair to include this game in a roundup. After all, you can't get your hands on it unless you want to buy a whole PlayStation with PT preloaded on it for hundreds of dollars on ebay. That being said, I would be remiss if I neglected to include it. P.T. is bar none the most frightening "game" I have ever played on any console. Dropped into the PlayStation store in 2014 without so much a murmur it was the brainchild of the mad scientist of gaming, Hideo Kojima. Unfortunately, when Kojima and Konami split the sheets the project was shelved and P.T. was pulled from the PSN store. It really is amazing. If you want to get a feel for it and don't feel like dropping hundreds of dollars to do it, you can watch all kinds of playthroughs on YouTube.
Just like horror films, there are a lot of video games released in the genre but precious few shining gems. I often find myself disappointed when a horror game falls short, but when it's done right it's one of the best gaming experiences in the world.
What are some of your favorite horror games on PS4?
Let us know what games have had you making sure your doors and windows were locked in the comments below.
Why are we talking PlayStation 4 games on Android Central? Let us explain.