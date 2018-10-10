If you haven't yet tried a scary game in virtual reality but love horror games on normal 2D screen, you're in for a treat. Being cut off from the real world around you coupled with binaural audio is crazy immersive. Here at Android Central were a tech-based company that specializes in virtual reality. If you're in the market for some horror games for PSVR, here are some of the best we've been able to find so far.

From psychological horror to seemingly real threats, there's plenty of titles out there for you to try out. Scare the pants off yourself by increasing your immersion into these games with your VR headset and truly feeling the fear. From zombies to incarceration, the possibilities are endless.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.