Best home cocktail maker 2022

There's nothing like sharing some refreshing and tasty cocktails with friends and family. And you don't always have to go out to a busy and crowded bar to get one. With the right tools, you can make your own at home. But it requires some know-how, including the right measurements and techniques. That is unless you have a cocktail maker that takes the guesswork out of making cocktails at home. Sure, it isn't a smart kitchen gadget that can connect to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth or be controlled by voice. But rising above them all as the best home cocktail maker is the Bartesian Cocktail Maker, which lets you use your own favorite spirits mixed with pre-made capsules and water if needed to pour out the most delicious cocktails.

Best overall: Bartesian Cocktail Maker

Bartesian Cocktail Maker Be a pro bartender Today's Best Deals $350 at Amazon Use your own selection of spirits Provides an authentic bartending experience Can accommodate allergies, mocktails Wide selection of cocktail capsules Subscription service available Can't make big batches at once Need to buy spirits separately from capsules Expensive

With the Bartesian Cocktail Maker, you can make single-serving cocktails just as easily as you can make coffee with a single-cup coffee machine. Keep the reservoir filled with water and the base stocked with up to four favorite spirits. Then, insert a capsule that contains the bitters, extracts, and/or juice concentrates for different drinks, and let the machine do the work.

You can adjust the drink strength, and the machine will automatically dispense the right amount, mix, and pour. The pods are recyclable, and the machine has a touchscreen for operation, plus you can use the iOS or Android app.

The gorgeous-looking machine employs a European design with a textured finish and stainless-steel accents. When you select a certain drink, it will even suggest the right glassware to use so you can serve it up like a pro. The reservoirs are dishwasher safe as well for easy clean-up.

There is a wide range of drink capsules available, from the classics like margaritas and cosmopolitans to mint juleps. Since the pods don't contain any spirits, you can make mocktails as well. You can accommodate allergies by using your own potato-based vodka, for example, for someone allergic to gluten. Capsules come in various themed packs, but it's smart to start with the Variety Pack with a little bit of everything. They can be stored at room temperature, in the refrigerator, or even freezer. If you entertain often, consider a subscription to ensure you always have capsules on hand.

Best for all-in-one solution: Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig

Drinkworks Home Bar By Keurig Cocktails in a jiffy Today's Best Deals $350 at Best Buy Pods contain alcohol already Wide selection of pods, including cocktails, brews, and ciders Can make carbonated drinks Can't make mocktails, accommodate allergies Requires some upkeep Can't make big batches at once

Keurig has taken its expertise in the single-cup coffeemaker game and transformed it into making a single-cup cocktail maker that is just as simple to use. It has a water reservoir like the coffee machines and adds a Co2 cartridge for carbonated drinks. Next, insert a pod that has hyper-concentrated barrel strength spirits and real juices infused with natural ingredients, just like you would a coffee pod.

The machine reads the inserted pod, which can also include brews and ciders and traditional and fancy cocktails, mixes it with water, adds Co2 if needed, and dispenses a drink in under a minute. The pods are recyclable, and you can even mail them in using the included Loop recycling bag to ensure responsible recycling.

The neat thing with this machine is that you can get classic cocktails and others like Moscow Mules and White Russians, as well as limited edition drinks and local options tailored to the specific region. As noted, you can get other types of drinks, too. The alcohol is contained in the pod, so you don't need to add your own spirits. But this also means you can't adjust the strength of the drink. It's also advised to keep the pods in the refrigerator. You can get the pods in sets of a single drink or variety packs.

There's a bit more upkeep with this machine, including changing the water filter, replacing the Co2 cartridge, and cleaning it using a special tablet. But it does come with the cleaning tablets and a water filter to get started, along with a set of coasters.

Best for fizzy mocktails: SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker

SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Sparkling mocktails Today's Best Deals $97 at Amazon Ideal for those who don't want to use alcohol Can customize the water to your liking Use your own ingredients Not ideal for big parties Doesn't make alcohol-based cocktails Need to replace CO2 cylinder Expensive for what it is

Cocktails don't always contain alcohol, and sparkling water makers like the SodaStream aren't just for making plain sparkling water. With this handy machine, you can make your own sparkling water at home and add fruit juice, fresh fruit, fruit drops, or yes, even spirits to make fancy carbonated mocktails and cocktails.

The machine comes with a 60-liter CO2 cylinder and a one-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle. Choose from three levels of fizz, whether you like it extra-bubbly or with just a slight fizz. The bottle, however, is not dishwasher-safe, so you'll have to hand wash after each use.

The machine is compatible with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles, with the exception of the glass carafe. And it comes with a ton of recipe ideas: add lemon fruit drops, lemon wedges, and thyme sprigs, for example, for a refreshing summer drink. Sure, this isn't a cocktail maker, per se, but why not leverage its ability to make carbonated water to create your own selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails at home?

Best for frozen drinks: Margaritaville Bahamas Concoction Maker

Margaritaville Bahamas Concoction Maker Margarita time! Today's Best Deals $210 at Best Buy Good for small parties and gatherings Easy to clean parts in dishwasher Easy pouring to prevent mess Only good for frozen drinks Still need to find recipes Requires a lot of ice

This machine, which is ideal for serving up frozen drinks at a gathering, either with spirits or without, comes with a 36-ounce blending jar so you can make full pitchers of tropical-inspired drinks, including not only margaritas but also piña coladas, daiquiris, and whatever else you feel like making.

It's easy to use thanks to the no-brainer mixing tool with measurement markings on the side to follow as you add ingredients, along with the 400 watts of combined blending and shaving power. The automatic shave and blend cycle mix the right amount of ice with ingredients to create a perfect pitcher of drinks: the sharp shaving paddle finely and evenly shaves the ice in the reservoir while the sharp blades in the blending jar pulverize the ingredients. You can also manually blend or shave only to customize the drink texture and type.

Once done, pour drinks using the EasyPour Jar that has a hatch to open and a convenient spout, so you don't have to remove the lid entirely. The parts are dishwasher-safe, and you'll get about three full drinks per pitcher, making it perfect for small parties.

Best for big parties: Nostalgia Margarita & Slush Machine

Nostalgia Margarita & Slush Machine Get the party started Today's Best Deals $100 at Home Depot Makes large batches of drinks for parties Convenient cord compartment for neat storage Insulation keeps drinks cold for hours Might be more than you need Limited to frozen drinks Requires a lot of ice Still need to find recipes

If you're hosting a huge party, this machine is a perfect option: it can make up to a gallon (!) of slush-based drinks, like margaritas and pina coladas, so you can keep the drinks flowing all night long. And since you are responsible for adding the ingredients, you can also use it for non-alcoholic mocktails.

It includes a patented stainless-steel blending cage with double-wall insulation that's clear so you can see inside and that, more importantly, keeps drinks cold for hours. The easy-flow spout makes pouring easy with a lever-style handle that you can flip up to fill a cup or pull the spigot up to fill up faster.

The convenient carry handle makes it perfect for bringing along to parties or outdoor gatherings, and the blending chamber detaches from the base for easy clean-up. A clear window on the lid is easily removable for adding extra ice. This isn't a machine you'll keep on your kitchen countertop all the time, but you can neatly store it away in the back of the cupboard using the storage compartment under the base, which holds the power cord.

Best for DIY: Cresimo Home Cocktail Bar Set

Cresimo Home Cocktail Bar Set Bartend your way Today's Best Deals $30 at Amazon Need some know-how and recipes Total customizability Affordable Nothing is automated Not ideal for large parties Time-consuming

Maybe you'd rather stick to making the drinks yourself, which can be a lot of work but, in the end, might yield the best and most customizable results. To do this, you need a good set of bar tools like this one.

It comes with 12 pieces in total, including a martini shaker, muddler, strainer, bar spoon, premium double-sized 1.0, and 0.5-ounce measurement jigger tool (for measuring out ingredients versus using basic shot glasses), corkscrew, bottle opener, and ice tongs. To help you along, it also includes an illustrated Guide to Cocktails recipe book so you can practice and try your hand at making everything from Moscow Mules to Long Island Iced Teas.

If you find that your guests most often opt for drinks like wine, beer, or straight spirits on ice, this set, and some practice, will allow you to serve up the odd cocktail when requested. Just keep the house stocked with the essential spirits and bitters, along with common juice mixes like lime juice, orange juice, and cranberry, as well as ice. Then, keep the recipe book handy and shake up cocktails on demand.

Bottom line

While dinner parties with flowing red and white wine or bottles of beer are great, sometimes it's nice to shake things up (excuse the pun) and offer guests delicious cocktails instead. But the idea of making them yourself can be daunting, not to mention time-consuming. Let's not forgot the annoyance of having to rush out to the store if you're missing ingredients.

I've actually made my own cocktails from time to time, and it usually begins with furiously Googling recipes and reading reviews before measuring out ingredients and going through the laborious task of squeezing an endless number of limes for margaritas or muddling mint leaves for a mojito. When you're doing this infrequently, it's not a big deal. But if you often have people over for cocktails or gather in large groups, the process can be tiring.

That's why I love the concept behind the Bartesian Cocktail Maker. As long as you have a stocked supply of basic spirits at home (and in the machine) and keep a selection of drink capsules on hand, you can serve up margaritas, cosmopolitans, whiskey sours, and other drinks in just minutes. And everyone can have their own favorite drink just as easily as they could a cup of coffee. There's a wide selection of capsules to choose from to use with this, the best home cocktail maker, subscription options to make sure the bar is always stocked, and the stylish machine will look great in any kitchen or bar area.

Christine Persaud resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with her husband and 9-year-old son. And while her drink of preference is a nice glass of red wine, she occasionally whips up cocktails for guests. Her favorite to make for friends and family? Margaritas, of course.