Best Heavy Duty Cases for Pixel 4 XL Android Central 2019
Google has brought some exciting features to the table with the Pixel 4 XL, including the Soli sensor that will let you do more with your phone without actually touching it. For the rest of the time, when you're phone is in hand, you should keep it safe with a heavy-duty case that protects against the nastiest drops.
- Protect and showcase: Ringke Fusion-X
- Built-in screen protector: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series
- Classic heavy duty: Tudia Merge Series
- Mesmerizing mosaic: Caseology Parallax
- Let's kick it: Spigen Tough Armor
- Get a grip!: ZIZO Bolt Series
- Holster included: OtterBox Defender Series
- A splash of color: BAISRKE Heavy Duty Marble Case
- Heavy metal: Simicoo Metal Rugged Hybrid
Protect and showcase: Ringke Fusion-XStaff pick
Not only does the Ringke Fusion-X offer rugged drop protection with reinforced corners, but it also lets you show off the phone's beauty of whatever color style you've gotten your hands on. This is a great option that would look exceptionally sharp if you snagged the orange Pixel 4 XL.
Built-in screen protector: SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series
A classic heavy-duty case, the Unicorn Beetle Pro offers full-body protection for the Pixel 4 XL, including a front plate with a built-in screen protector. There's also a pop-out kickstand on the back for hands-free media viewing and an optional belt clip holster if that's your thing.
Classic heavy duty: Tudia Merge Series
Tudia's hybrid case is a reliably rugged design that grips your Pixel 4 XL snugly with a TPU sleeve that's reinforced with a colorful polycarbonate shell. You can choose from here are four colors here, but the best of them are the bright blue and warm Rose Gold.
Mesmerizing mosaic: Caseology Parallax
Caseology's hybrid case is beautifully designed with a unique cubist pattern on the back that adds some depth and style to your Pixel 4 XL. It's available in the pictured Burgundy style or a more traditional all-black with a matte finish bumper.
Let's kick it: Spigen Tough Armor
Spigen's heavy-duty case is always a popular option that offers a built-in kickstand with its rigid shell, while the thicker TPU sleeve is there to absorb most of the shock from drops, so you're phone avoids damage.
Get a grip!: ZIZO Bolt Series
ZIZO doesn't do a "basic" phone case, so this is the right choice for anyone who loves grippy accents with their heavy-duty case. You'll also get a bonus tempered glass screen protector with this case, and they also include an optional lanyard as well.
Holster included: OtterBox Defender Series
OtterBox is synonymous with heavy-duty cases, and sometimes you really do get what you pay for. This case can withstand just about anything life throws at you, but you may need to turn up Active Edge sensitivity.
A splash of color: BAISRKE Heavy Duty Marble Case
A common complaint about heavy-duty cases is that they cover up all the colorful goodness of the phone itself. This is true, but this rugged case at least gives you something pretty to look at. It's a triple-layer case that includes a front plate for protection that features the same blue marble pattern.
Heavy metal: Simicoo Metal Rugged Hybrid
Nothing screams heavy-duty more than metal, and this rugged case is reinforced with aluminum on the back and front plate to offer supremely robust protection along with the shock-absorbing TPU sleeve. Once installed on your phone, this case provides water resistance and protects the screen with tempered glass while also including an integrated kickstand on the back.
Better to be safe than sorry
There's a ton of great case options available for the Pixel 4 XL, but some of the very best options offer rugged, heavy-duty protection.
Our top is the Ringke Fusion X which is essentially a rugged clear case. That makes it a perfect recommendation for anyone who loves to show off their new phone but doesn't want it to take any chances.
Another classic heavy-duty case is the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro which gives the Pixel 4 XL full body protection with the front plate that includes a tempered glass screen protector, integrated kickstand, and optional belt clip holster. A crazy good deal on a fantastic case that will keep your phone protected and accessible.
